Bold Indonesian Cuisine Rolls Into the Mission — And More Bay Area Restaurant Openings

This is a list of the Bay Area’s most notable restaurant and bar openings, with new updates published once a week. Did we miss something great? Please, drop us a line.

SOMA — Detroit-style pizza specialist Joyride Pizza expanded its footprint in the Bay Area with a new outpost at Salesforce Park. The pizzeria started slinging pies out of the Barebottle Brewing taproom atop the downtown green space, meaning customers can order a pie with their beer from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. seven days a week.

SOMA — After years of waiting, one of San Francisco’s most famous gay bars will make its triumphant return. The Stud will open at its new home at 1123-1125 Folsom Street on April 20, the business shared via Instagram. Previously the bar was located a few blocks away at 399 Ninth Street, but it closed in 2020 during the pandemic-induced shutdowns. During the four years since, the bar has raised money for its reopening by hosting virtual events, selling merch, and crowdfunding campaigns.

GHIRARDELLI SQUARE — Broad Street Oyster Co., the incredibly Instagramable seafood restaurant founded in southern California, opened its first NorCal outpost on March 27. The counter service restaurant sits atop Ghirardelli Square and serves fish and chips, luxurious seafood towers, cioppino, and, of course, its popular lobster rolls that can be topped with add-ons such as uni and caviar.

CASTRO — A new seafood restaurant called Fisch & Flore will open on April 3 at 2298 Market Street, Hoodline reports. The location previously housed longtime neighborhood haunt Cafe Flore, which closed in 2019. The new restaurant will serve “sustainable seafood” starting with dinner service Wednesday through Sunday.

MISSION — Rasa Rasa Kitchen brings bold Indonesian cuisine to the Mission, KQED reports. The restaurant comes from owners Joe Sharp and Patty Tang, who launched a food truck of the same name in 2020, just before COVID-19 shut down many businesses. Now they’re back with a permanent restaurant at 2200 Bryant Street, where diners can order turmeric fried chicken, rica rica (a saucy pork belly stew), and beef rendang.

OAKLAND —After closing at the end of 2023, longstanding Oakland restaurant Quinn’s Lighthouse is back open. The East Bay Times reports that new owners have taken over the waterfront lighthouse-turned-restaurant and are quietly testing a menu of Vietnamese food and seafood classics.

BERKELEY — As of Friday, April 5, the airy warehouse space at 1335 Fourth Street in Berkeley is home to Tessier, an unconventional natural winery that’s been in operation for 15 years. Natural wine lovers may already know the space as the home of Vinca Minor’s tasting room; owner Jason Charles tells the Chronicle the business outgrew the space and will shift production up to Sonoma, which means giving up its customer-facing tasting room.

BERKELEY — Per Oaklandside, there’s a new bagel shop open in Berkeley, and it comes from a trio of experienced food industry pros. Bageltopia is located at 1401 University Avenue and sells boiled and baked bagels in flavors such as poppy, sesame, everything, fennel and salt, and cinnamon raisin. Bagel sandwiches, vegan bagel sandwiches, and quiche round out the menu.

PALO ALTO — Ma’lawach Bar opened in Palo Alto on March 20 bringing hard-to-find Yemenite Jewish pastries to the Peninsula. The restaurant comes from owner Doreet Jehassi, who was born in the U.S. to Israeli parents with Yemeni roots. On the menu find dishes such as jachnun, a dense, cylinder-shaped laminated roll, and malawach, which is made of the same laminated dough, but folded slightly differently and pressed to resemble a pizza.

SACRAMENTO — Anyone craving Oaklahoma-style onion burgers can get a fix at Burger Bros, which opened inside Hot Off The Griddle, a brunch restaurant at 1583 W El Camino Avenue, Suite 103, in South Natomas. Orders can be placed via Doordash for delivery or pick up from 3:30 to 8:30 p.m., Thursday through Sunday.

SACRAMENTO — As of March 16, Forgotten Bakery is baking honey-boiled bagels and Chilean-style handmade empanadas at 4650 Stockton Boulevard. The Bee reports co-founders Robbie Naim and Paul Dollar pulled inspiration from their backgrounds to create a menu that includes the “Loxanna bagel sandwich — the bakery’s take on a classic lox bagel” and “the Chilean Classic Pino empanada served with traditional Chilean-style salsa.”