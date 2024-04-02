Major Grocery Stores in the Bay Area Are Allegedly Overcharging Customers

It’s not your imagination: If you shop at Bay Area Safeways and Targets, you may have actually paid more for groceries, and that’s not including recent inflation upticks in cost, SFGATE reports. Those stores allegedly overcharged customers in 2024 throughout the region, despite lawsuits in 2014 and 2015 which slammed Safeway and Target respectively for millions for the same practice. In short, certain locations will ring up items — anything from Oreo cookies to instant coffee — for an extra dollar.

SFGATE obtained documents and price inspection reports from the Marin County Department of Agriculture, Weights and Measures to verify this practice remains ongoing. The county department alleges the chain stores overcharged in 2022 and 2023 as well. Representatives for the companies did not respond to SFGATE’s request for an interview. “It’s a consumer harm situation,” Raoul Wertz, an inspector with the Marin County Department of Agriculture, Weights and Measures, told the news outlet.

Local winery takes over Berkeley tasting room

Vinca Minor, the winemaking business located at 1335 Fourth Street for the past five years, is moving out of the space as wine brand Tessier takes over the lease. The Chronicle reports Vinca Minor owner Jason Charles has relocated the business to Sonoma with no immediate plans to open a tasting room. Tessier owner Kristie Tacey, who has a background in research science, blends wine in unconventional ways and has been a staple in the natural wine scene for 15 years.

Queer food festival treks to Guerneville

The Big Queer Food Fest, a new all-inclusive LGTBQIA+ food and beverage event series, is headed up from the Los Angeles area to the Russian River. In an Instagram post, the organization detailed its “on the road” series, highlighting a dinner with chef Crista Luedtke and her new restaurant Road Trip in Guerneville. Tickets for the Sunday, April 14 dinner go for $150, with seatings at 5 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

$15 lobster rolls hit Pac Heights

To commemorate its 15th anniversary, Woodhouse Fish Co. will sell lobster rolls throughout April for $15. To avoid the inevitable overconsumption, the business let fans know the deal limits two rolls to each customer.