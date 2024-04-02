Share All sharing options for: Polk Street Welcomes Another Cocktail Bar — And This One’s Disguised as a Convenience Store

After a brief stint inside the historic Cathay House, one of San Francisco’s rare speakeasy-inspired cocktail bars is back in action. Blind Pig reopened to the public on March 29, this time in the former Sato Omakase location at 1113 Polk Street. The space was previously a private dining room for the sushi restaurant when it debuted in late 2021. There are no reservations, and yes getting in is password-protected. The secret word will drop each Monday on the Blind Pig Instagram.

Blind Pig rides into Polk Street with a new menu, too. Take the Pig Steals My Purple Corn, which sees mezcal meet pineapple bun, prickly pear, salty toasted nuts, blackberry, and sage for a spicy cocktail served inside a ceramic dancing, you guessed it, pig. There’s also the Hong Dou, a blend of Ron Zacapa, passion fruit, coconut oolong tea, red bean, five spice, sour cream, apple, and citrus. The food menu is small, but similarly brazen: guests can pick from four Chinese snacks including honey-roasted nuts, mixed chips, crispy rice chips, and latiao, otherwise known as spicy strips.

There are snacks plastered on the walls, too, which gives the bar extra cover as those walking by might think it’s a convenience store, Li tells Eater SF. His love of underused ingredients and drinks, especially from Asia, knows no bounds, including putting the Chinese wine baijiu front and center. “A lot of bartenders don’t feel feel comfortable to play around with baijiu, but I have a different feeling,” Li said last year. “I think baijiu can get to the top one day, just like how mezcal has gotten popular.”

Li has extensive bar and cocktail experience in the city, having previously run Cold Drinks Bar at China Live and worked as bar director for Sushi Sato. Li also won the 2023 West Coast regionals at the highly competitive United States Bartenders’ Guild World Class competition before placing 15th overall. After opening in October 2022, Blind Pig spent just six months in Chinatown before closing and moving in with Dragon Horse in SoMa, fitting in nicely with the late-night sushi and sake, for the last year.

Blind Pig (1113 Polk Street) is open Wednesday through Thursday 5 p.m. to 11:30 p.m., Fridays and Saturdays 5 p.m. to 12:30 a.m., and Sundays 5 p.m. to 11:30 p.m.