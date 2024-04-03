Here Are the San Francisco Bay Area 2024 James Beard Award Finalists

The James Beard Foundation named its nominees for the 2024 awards on Wednesday, April 3. Northern California did well, with six of the region’s semifinalists advancing to nominee status, an increase from the number of finalists in 2023.

Chez Noir in Carmel-by-the-Sea, the debut restaurant from chef Johnny Black and wife Monique Black, is a finalist for the Best New Restaurant award. That means San Francisco’s Kiln did not make it to the next round of judging. Chef Geoff Davis of Oakland’s Burdell moved forward to the final round for the Best Chef: California Award, as did Buu “Billy” Ngo of Sacramento-based restaurant Kru and Rogelio Garcia of Calistoga’s Auro. In other categories, Pacific Cocktail Haven and the Morris are finalists for the Outstanding Bar and Outstanding Wine and Other Beverages Program categories, respectively. Further north, Mai Nguyen of Sebastopol, known for her work in heritage wheat cultivation, was recognized amongst the Leadership Award Honorees. None of the Bay’s entries to the Outstanding Restaurant or Outstanding Chef moved forward, nor did any bakers or bakeries advance to nominee status.

Related Here Are the 2024 James Beard Awards Restaurant and Chef Finalists

The James Beard Foundation is ringing in its third year since extensive changes to the storied organization’s practices. An exhaustive audit in 2021 led judges and the food industry itself to evaluate biases toward race, country of origin, and gender in the “Oscars of the food world” and its history. There is a bevy of changes following that internal investigation — past winners are no longer automatically included in the voting body, for instance, and an emerging chef award now has no age cutoff — which came on the heels of the 2020 and 2021 awards being skipped entirely.

Restaurant and chef award winners will be announced at a gala ceremony in Chicago on Monday, June 10. The full list of 2024 James Beard Award finalists can be read here, and below are the Bay Area nominees.

2024 James Beard Foundation Awards Restaurant and Chef Award Finalists

Best New Restaurant

Chez Noir, Carmel-by-the-Sea, CA

Best Chef: California

Geoff Davis, Burdell, Oakland, CA

Rogelio Garcia, Auro, Calistoga, CA

Buu “Billy” Ngo, Kru, Sacramento, CA

Outstanding Wine and Other Beverages Program

The Morris, San Francisco, CA

Outstanding Bar

Pacific Cocktail Haven, San Francisco, CA

Leadership Awards Honorees

Mai Nguyen, Farmer Mai (Sustainability)

Disclosure: Some Vox Media staff members are part of the voting body for the James Beard Awards. Eater is partnering with the James Beard Foundation to livestream the awards in 2024. All editorial content is produced independently of the James Beard Foundation.

Additional photo illustration credits: Getty Images for the James Beard Foundation