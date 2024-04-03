 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

A Slipup Leads to a Spicy Exchange Between San Francisco’s Two ‘Top Chef’ Contenders

The banter between San Francisco-based chef Rasika Venkatesa and Laura Ozyilmaz gets heated in this week’s ‘Top Chef’ episode

by Paolo Bicchieri

A chef.
Dalida co-owner Laura Ozyilmaz encountered a spill, or two, in this week’s episode of Top Chef.
David Moir/Bravo via Getty Image
The third episode of Bravo’s Top Chef season 21, a tribute to cherries and cheese, saw high notes for both remaining San Francisco chefs — with one notable slip, so to speak. That’s because the April 2 episode, “Take It Cheesy,” saw a mildly spicy reality TV moment between Bay Area-based cooks Chefs Rasika Venkatesa, formerly of Mourad, and Dalida co-owner Laura Ozyilmaz.

During the early stages of the elimination challenge, chef Charly Pierre from New Orleans dropped a box of cream as he took a fast turn. A Looney Tunes-esque series of events then unfolded as Ozyilmaz next hit the spot, spilling more liquid onto the floor. “The floor is fucking slippery,” she calls out. Next, Milwaukee chef Dan Jacobs — who has been diagnosed with Kennedy’s disease — fell, invoking the ire of numerous chefs in the kitchen. That’s when Venkatesa called out Ozyilmaz: “Laura, if you drop something you need to clean it, chef.” Jacobs sidles back to Ozylimaz on the line, sniping that she’s not the only one in the kitchen. “The whole floor was fucking dirty,” Ozyilmaz replies. “I didn’t do it on purpose.” Still, for a reality TV show on Bravo, everyone was pretty well-behaved.

Heated interactions aside, it was good week for the Bay Area contestants. During the quick fire challenge contestants faced a wacky wall of tiny doors, each hiding a secret ingredient the chefs had to incorporate into a cherry-focused dish in just 30 minutes. Venkatesa went first after winning the last week’s episode’s elimination challenge and found Ciopilini onions behind a big red door. Ozyilmaz picked condensed milk, so while Venkatesa opted to present the onions with tart cherries, charred pepper relish, and berbere spice, the Dalida co-owner opted for an ice cream of Montmorency cherry with tart cherry syrup and pepper. Ozyilmaz’s dish flew under the radar, not a favorite or a least favorite, but once again Venkatesa won $5,000 during the challenge. Guest judge Carla Hall told her she balanced the cherries and acid particularly well. “My jaw is on the floor,” Venkatesa smiled. “Wow, Rasika, wow. I feel like the others are looking at me now.”

A group of people.
The outdoor competition melted the chefs’ best efforts.
David Moir/Bravo via Getty Image

Things heated up dramatically during the elimination challenge, not to mention the 95 degree sunny weather for the outdoor meal. Contestants were asked to highlight various cheeses in a dish of their choosing. Presenting at the first Top Chef Cheese Festival, the cooks had to impress not just Kristin Kish and Hall, but also recurring judges Tom Colicchio and Gail Simmons, James Beard Award-winner Dane Baldwin, and 100 local diners. The judges picked the least favorite dishes while the 100 tasters selected the best. Venkatesa opted to make a paniyaram, a South Asian savory dumpling, with her Cheese Hauys dumbarton blue; Ozyilmaz, who had a 1,000-day-aged reserve gouda from Mariette, joined a fleet of the chefs who thought croquette could be the best presentation.

Things went fine for the Bay Area chefs despite the high temperatures and bees that crashed the inaugural fest. (Apparently, it did not strike producers as poor taste to connect sweltering hot days and dairy production.) Venkatesa’s Dunbarton blue paniyaram with braised chicken korma got rave reviews from the judges. Ozyilmaz’s gouda croquette with peach mostarda was received as “mild and delicious” by local diners, but the judges wanted more spice. Neither ranked in the top three for local diners or the judges, but neither were in the bottom three either. That’d be chefs Kenny Nguyen, Kevin D’Andrea, and Manny Barella Lopez, the last of which was a favorite from the first two episodes. The Athens, Georgia-based Nguyen went home after a well-meaning crab rangoon riff went south.

The fourth episode of Top Chef season 21 airs Wednesday, April 10 6 p.m. PST/9 p.m. ET on Bravo and for streaming the following day on the Peacock app.

