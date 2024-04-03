After Less Than Three Years, Michael Mina Will Close His Glamorous Greek Seafood Restaurant

Less than three years after its debut, the glamorous FiDi restaurant Estiatorio Ornos will close. The restaurant is owned by celebrity chef Michael Mina and opened in September 2021. Notably, the restaurant took over the 252 California Street space that formerly housed Mina’s eponymous Michelin-starred restaurant, Michael Mina, which closed during the COVID-induced restaurant shutdowns. The final day of service will be April 11.

In a statement to Eater SF on Wednesday morning, a representative for Mina Group confirmed the imminent closure, noting that the owners decided not to renew the lease for the space. “With Pabu down the street as well as International Smoke and Bungalow Kitchen in the Bay Area, we love being part of this city’s culinary history and landscape, and we have some exciting new announcements coming soon,” the statement reads in part. “Thank you to our team and guests who have made this such a special place.”

Estiatorio Ornos drew inspiration from Mina’s Greek heritage and Aqua, the seafood restaurant where he launched himself to stardom more than two decades ago. Unlike San Francisco’s other high-end Greek restaurant Kokkari Estiatorio, which is also located in FiDi, Ornos specializes in Greek seafood, even staffing a fish sommelier who pushes a cart through the dining room to educate diners about the day’s fresh catch.

As noted in the company’s statement, Mina Group continues to operate a half dozen food and beverage businesses around the Bay Area including International Smoke and PABU Izakaya in San Francisco, Clock Bar inside the Westin St. Francis Hotel, the Bungalow Kitchen in Tiburon, takeout and delivery operation MINA Family Kitchen, and Bourbon Pub at SFO.