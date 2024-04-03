Legendary Queer Bar AsiaSF Is Delaying Its Closure For One More Month

Favorite San Francisco drag club AsiaSF was set to close its doors on Sunday, March 31, which is International Transgender Day of Visibility, but now those plans have changed; the owners announced that the bar will stay open for another month, KRON4 reports.

AsiaSF co-founder Larry Hashbarger confirmed to the news outlet that the club will delay its closure to Sunday, April 28. The new closing date will allow the club to hit its milestone 26th anniversary on Wednesday, April 17. “It feels amazing to have so many people come out and support us for all these years,” Hashbarger told the outlet. “We have had over a million people through our doors, and I’m talking people all over the world: international tourists, tourists from around the county and of course, everyone from the Bay Area.”

Further, Tablehopper reports that a tipster mentioned AsiaSF co-founder Skip Young is open to “reincarnating” the business, and “invites any ‘angel’ investors or potential collaborators to reach out to him.” Young is allegedly planning pop-up events after the closure and “would love to find some way to restore a permanent restaurant with the AsiaSF vision again in the future.”

Flour + Water replays its greatest hits

Flour + Water will hit its 15th anniversary this year and in celebration of the occasion, Thomas McNaughton and co-chef Ryan Pollnow will release a Greatest Hits tasting menu during the month of May. Expect a retrospective of the restaurant’s top dishes, such as a squid Iink corzetti grano orso dish from 2013 and morel tortellini in brodo with nettles, mushroom broth, and pine oil from 2012. The tasting menu will cost $135 per person, with an optional wine pairing for $65. Reservations for the menu will be released at 12:01 a.m. on Thursday, April 4 via Resy.

Casements will extend patio hours

Modern Irish bar Casements won its fight to keep late-night hours for the back patio, earning the right to keep that area open until 11 p.m., SFist reports. The city’s Planning Commission initially allowed the patio to remain even after the stoppage of the Shared Spaces program, which allowed restaurants and bars to open outdoor spaces during the height of the pandemic shutdowns. But that program expired on March 31, 2023. The issue was around the commission’s strict 10 p.m. curfew, which led to a downturn in business and a reduction in hours for staff, Casements’s owner Sean O’Donovan told the San Francisco Board of Supervisors in an appeal Tuesday, April 2. As part of a new agreement, the Casements team agreed not to play amplified music after 10 p.m., including weekends, as well as meeting “a series of soundproofing requirements, with the right to revoke the authorizations if Casements did not comply.”

Poppy pop-up residency

Poppy was on track to open their Mission District bakery in 2024, but instead was delayed by a devastating fire at the unopened space in early January. Now, Laurel Robinson and Jessica Sullivan, the team behind Poppy, will participate in a pop-up residency at coffee shop Front at 498 Alabama Street, appearing weekly on Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday from 8 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.