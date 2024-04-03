Rotisserie Chicken Chain Boston Market Has Closed All of Its Bay Area Restaurants

This is a curated list of the Bay Area’s most notable and permanent restaurant and bar closures, with new updates published once a week. See a closing we missed? Then drop us a line.

FIDI — After less than three years in business, high-profile Greek restaurant Estiatorio Ornos will close its doors after April 11. A spokesperson for the Mina Group confirmed the news to Eater SF on April 3, writing that ownership decided not to renew the lease at the 252 California Street. It’s the end of an era for the celebrity chef, who previously operated his eponymous Michelin-starred restaurant, Michael Mina, in the same space until that restaurant’s closure during the early days of the pandemic.

FREMONT — SFGATE reports that fast-casual rotisserie chicken chain Boston Market has closed its last remaining locations in the Bay Area. The outlet visited several Boston Market locations including restaurants in Fremont and Oakland, confirming that the company does not appear to have any outlets open in the Bay Area. The news comes as the chain closes stores across the country; the Washington Post reports that despite once operating 1,200 locations nationally, there are only about two dozen Boston Market restaurants remaining.