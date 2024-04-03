 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Rotisserie Chicken Chain Boston Market Has Closed All of Its Bay Area Restaurants

A running list of notable Bay Area restaurants and bars that have permanently closed in spring 2024

by Lauren Saria
DENVER, CO—JUNE 12TH 2009—Stephanie Miller, serves up side dishes at Boston Market at 6th and Grant Friday afternoon. THE DENVER POST/ANDY CROSS
Fast-casual chain Boston Market once operated more than 1,200 stores nationally.
Photo By Andy Cross/The Denver Post via Getty Images
Lauren Saria is the editor of Eater SF and has been writing about food, drinks, and restaurants for more than a decade.

This is a curated list of the Bay Area’s most notable and permanent restaurant and bar closures, with new updates published once a week. See a closing we missed? Then drop us a line.

April 3

FIDI — After less than three years in business, high-profile Greek restaurant Estiatorio Ornos will close its doors after April 11. A spokesperson for the Mina Group confirmed the news to Eater SF on April 3, writing that ownership decided not to renew the lease at the 252 California Street. It’s the end of an era for the celebrity chef, who previously operated his eponymous Michelin-starred restaurant, Michael Mina, in the same space until that restaurant’s closure during the early days of the pandemic.

FREMONT — SFGATE reports that fast-casual rotisserie chicken chain Boston Market has closed its last remaining locations in the Bay Area. The outlet visited several Boston Market locations including restaurants in Fremont and Oakland, confirming that the company does not appear to have any outlets open in the Bay Area. The news comes as the chain closes stores across the country; the Washington Post reports that despite once operating 1,200 locations nationally, there are only about two dozen Boston Market restaurants remaining.

