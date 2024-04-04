 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Cafeteria Workers Are Picketing at Meta’s San Francisco Office

The unionized workers will demonstrate in the city for the first time as part of an ongoing campaign for better pay in Menlo Park and around the country

by Paolo Bicchieri

About 1,000 cafeteria workers throughout Menlo Park, Sunnyvale, San Francisco, Fremont, and the rest of the country are at the negotiating table with their employers for better pay and working conditions. To raise the stakes, those workers who provide food to Meta — which owns Facebook, Instagram, and Whatsapp amongst other businesses — will picket on Thursday, April 4 from 2:30 to 4:00 p.m. at 250 Howard Street, the San Francisco Meta offices. The sandwich makers, line cooks, baristas, and more seek guaranteed raises, family healthcare, protections against layoffs, gender identity protections, and more.

This action comes after food industry workers picketed outside Meta’s headquarters on Wednesday, March 20. Members from the union Unite Here Local 2 are in contract negotiations with Flagship, a company that provides meals, beverages, and cleaning to major tech companies. These actions and negotiations follow the more than 4,500 Unite Here workers who won higher pay rates in their second contracts working for Compass, Guckenheimer, and Sodexo in Google cafeterias.

Jordan Hill, a prep cook at Meta San Francisco who’s employed by Flagship, has worked at the San Francisco offices for four years. She told Eater SF she’s picketing because she’s in desperate need of a raise, currently living in one room with her spouse and daughter at her in-law’s house. “I shouldn’t have to skip meals so I know there’s enough money to feed my daughter,” Hill says.

The companies that employ Hill and thousands of workers like her do not appear to be hard up on cash. According to PitchBook, Yarzin Sella, a company employing union workers in Washington D.C. and Cambridge, raised $15.2 million in a 2021 fundraising round. According to AP News, Meta hit $14 billion in revenue for 2023, up from 2022’s $4.65 billion. CEO Mark Zuckerberg called 2023 “the year of efficiency,” referring to the many rounds of lay-offs and continued growth of its platforms.

Despite all the company’s success, Unite Here released a report finding ongoing economic and housing insecurity for the cafeteria workers. “My coworkers and I work for Flagship at Meta,” Hill says. “We deserve a good contract with better wages, job security, and respect above all.”

Update: April 4, 2024, 10:49 a.m. This article was corrected to show Yarzin Sella contracts with Meta locations in Washington D.C. and Cambridge.

