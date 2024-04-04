A Popular Mission District Taqueria Is Closed After a Car Crashed Into the Restaurant

A car crash in the Mission District on Wednesday, April 2 will force the indefinite closure of Valencia Street mainstay Taqueria El Buen Sabor, Mission Local reports. A car crashed into the supporting corner beam of the building, displacing residents who live above the restaurant. San Francisco police told the outlet that two cars were involved in the crash, which may have been the result of a road rage incident. One driver stayed on scene and another car took off. But police told the news outlet that an unoccupied, damaged car that matches the descriptors of the other involved vehicle was found at 14th and Natoma streets.

El Buen Sabor owner Miguel Echeverría told the San Francisco Standard that he’s unsure how long it will take to reopen the taqueria; property manager Alfred Hamilton says there’s a possibility of installing a takeout window so the restaurant can continue serving food during repairs, but it’ll take a while to figure out a plan.

New restaurant from the chef behind the Shota

A new restaurant is slated to open downtown at 140 New Montgomery Street, and the San Francisco Business Times reports the new business is tied to chef Ingi “Shota” Son of Michelin-starred the Shota, as well as Sushi Hashiri and Omakase. The new project is listed as Comorebi, according to the Times, and will be situated in the same building as fine-dining restaurant Mourad.

Edmunds St. John to close

The San Francisco Chronicle is giving independent winery Edmunds St. John its flowers, announcing that owner and winemaker Steve Edmunds is retiring at the age of 76 and will close the business. Health issues for Edmunds and his wife necessitated the closure after 39 years of winemaking.

Good news for downtown San Francisco

Plenty has been said about the state of downtown San Francisco, but new figures show the area’s restaurant and bar scene is thriving, the San Francisco Business Times reports. A survey from nonprofit Downtown SF Partnership shows that twice as many food businesses opened, rather than closed, in both 2022 and 2023. At least 22 businesses have opened in the area — in comparison to 10 closures — and that figure doesn’t include the introduction of businesses through the Vacant to Vibrant program, which helped launch food businesses in spaces at the Embarcadero Center. It’s worth noting that the survey does not include openings or closures in 2024.