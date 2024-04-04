This Nonprofit Bakery Raises Money to Support Abortion Access

On June 24, 2022, the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, ending a constitutional right to abortion that had been in place for half a century. San Francisco resident Nan Wiener says she remembers when the original decision came down in 1973, which made the reversal all the more disconcerting. “I‘m involved and concerned about many issues in the world,” Wiener says. “But this one just hit me at a very visceral level. It’s so basic to every single woman alive or anybody who wants to get pregnant. It’s such a profound and radical change that it hit me in a way that other things have not.”

So, she and her family friend Zoe Stricker decided to do something. First, they hosted a bake sale in a local park, selling cookies, brownies, and muffins and donating all the proceeds to organizations that support abortion access across the country. Then they grew that bake sale’s success into a not-for-profit cottage bakery to continue sending money toward the cause. Called My Bakery, My Choice, the business accepts online orders for delivery and pick-up with 100 percent of proceeds being donated to groups that have been vetted by the National Network of Abortion Funds.

“I don’t want it to grow at all, I want us to never have to do anything, because I want this decision overturned.”

Stricker, who has experience working in nonprofits and doing community organizing, says they set up the bakery as a 501(c)4 organization thanks to help from a UC Berkeley legal clinic. Because of that designation, customers can’t write off their My Bakery, My Choice purchases or donations to the organization. But the founders say they donate proceeds quarterly to groups that work in states such as Kentucky, Mississippi, and Wyoming, all of which have implemented restrictions or bans on abortion since Roe was overturned.

The My Bakery, My Choice website showcases the core items available for purchase — though Weiner, who handles all the baking, notes that they’re also happy to take custom orders, too. The standard menu, however, includes cake-like snickerdoodle doughnut muffins dusted in cinnamon sugar ($45/dozen), caramelized coconut macaroons ($40/dozen), and vegan pumpkin bread ($30/loaf). Weiner says she can usually fulfill orders in about a day and notes that since they sell items by the dozen or loaf, the bakery makes a good choice for parties or events.

So far, the duo estimates they’ve donated about $10,000 to various groups that work to provide abortion access. Once the weather dries out and warms up, they might head out to local parks for bake sales again. They’re also exploring the possibility of partnering with coffee shops to sell their baked goods. But Stricker says she doesn’t have a vision for scaling up My Bakery, My Choice.

“The short answer is I don’t want it to grow at all, I want us to never have to do anything, because I want this decision overturned,” Stricker says, referring to the Dobbs v. Jackson decision which overruled Roe v. Wade. “I think that’s really important to say.”

Orders for My Bakery, My Choice can be placed online. Follow the non-profit on Instagram for updates.