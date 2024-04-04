James Beard Award-Recognized Vegan Restaurant Lion Dance Cafe Is Closing

Here comes another major loss for plant-based eaters in the Bay Area. Lion Dance Cafe, which became a destination for fans of Singaporean and Italian cuisines and those with a penchant for vegan food, will close on April 27. In an Instagram post, the owners let fans know the ride is over, at least for now. “It’s been challenging. And it’s been sweet and rewarding,” the post reads. “Thank you all for filling our restaurant and hearts with so much life.”

Over its 12 years in the Bay Area, owners Shane Stanbridge and C-Y Chia made Lion Dance Cafe a mashed-up, decadent home for legions of diners. The post’s caption says the reason for the closure was “familial.” But Chia and Stanbridge were not immediately available for comment. This article will be updated as Eater SF learns more.

The future of the business remains unclear as the post indicates things aren’t over for good. Chia and Stanbridge’s accompanying business, S+M Vegan, was renamed Storm Now Creative on the same day of the closure announcement.

Lion Dance Cafe opened its permanent location in the thick of the COVID pandemic’s worst days, only hiring employees for the first time in 2021 after opening in September 2020. Throughout its tenure as a pop-up — which kicked off formally in 2013 — and physical restaurant, Lion Dance Cafe changed course and pivoted countless times, operating as a catering business, a take-out window, a sit-down restaurant, and a pop-up.

Most recently, the business gained the attention of the James Beard Foundation. Stanbridge and Chia were both named semifinalists for the Best Chef: California award this year. “Of course, we’re immensely grateful people are noticing,” Chia told Eater SF in early 2024. “But for us we’re always in it, trying to make things work, so we never take a step back and say, ‘This is how things feel.’ We’re always in the middle of it.”