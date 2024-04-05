4 Restaurants and Bars to Try This Weekend in the Bay Area: April 5

As we head into the weekend, Eater SF editors have compiled a list of recommendations to answer one of the most persistent and, arguably, pressing questions of the day: “Where should I eat?” Of course, we have several resources to help guide your dining and drinking decisions — for example, the San Francisco and East Bay heatmaps, which reflect the hottest new restaurants to try right now. But here we offer four suggestions of places to check out this weekend around the Bay Area. And if you’re looking for places to grab a drink, try these lists of the best new places to grab a cocktail in San Francisco and the East Bay.

For a Restaurant Week dinner that’s actually a good deal: Blue Plate

We’ve already shared a guide to some of the most exciting deals you can nab during San Francisco Restaurant Week, which kicks off today and runs until April 15. But even more restaurants have signed up to participate and have posted menus, so it’s time to take another look. I’m excited to see cozy Bernal Heights restaurant Blue Plate offering a three-course dinner for just $45, and the entree options include two of their best offerings: meatloaf (normally $27) and fried chicken (normally $29). That means for just $15 or $16 more you can start with their also-excellent deviled eggs or a little gems salad, and you’ll get butterscotch pudding — or key lime pie, if that’s your mood — to end the meal. That’s a real deal at a worthwhile restaurant any week of the year. Blue Plate, 3218 Mission Street, San Francisco

— Lauren Saria, Eater SF editor

For affordable Asian-inspired cocktails: Polkcha

If you’re looking to do a little bar hopping, start your night at Bar Iris on Polk and Green streets, where you can order elegant Japanese cocktails and a few bites of food. (The mochi-age “Japanese tater tots” are flavorful, filling, and relatively affordable, or splurge on the $65 caviar, which comes with housemade sourdough yakimochi.) Then, when you’re a little loosened up, walk up to Polk and Washington streets and step inside Polkcha, the fun new cocktail bar inspired by late-night street markets. With glowing neon signs, a person-sized robot, and remarkably well-priced drinks, it’s the perfect place to knock back a couple. Start with the purple Divisoria, a zippy but balanced blend of rum, coconut, ube, and banana then double down with the Back Bay, a sesame-washed old-fashioned infused with Sichuan peppercorns. Polkcha, 750 Polk Street, San Francisco

— Lauren Saria, Eater SF editor

For standout crab dinner (and drinks): Thanh Long

Since it looks like the hail and wind will let up this weekend, venturing to San Francisco’s western front for a laid-back vibe might be the move. Thanh Long is one of the most beloved restaurants in San Francisco, full stop, and all the more so for fans of buttery garlic noodles and minced chicken rice paper rolls. The restaurant is home to a roasted crab that’s held it down as one of the city’s best for more than four decades. Just a block down the street, Pitt’s Pub — the reborn Pittsburgh’s Pub about a block from Ocean Beach — is celebrating its second birthday on Saturday, April 6 with live DJs from 7 to 10 p.m. Headed to the now-not-so-scary bar with a belly full of Dungeness is as smart a way to welcome the new month as they come in the Paris of the West. Thahn Long, 4101 Judah Street, San Francisco

— Paolo Bicchieri, Eater SF reporter

For one last bite: Lion Dance Cafe

Lion Dance Cafe owners Shane Stanbridge and C-Y Chia shocked the restaurant scene on Thursday, announcing they will shut down their James Beard Award-recognized restaurant on April 27. But rather than wait until the final weekend to visit the Singaporean vegan spot, it’s worth heading over this weekend (and throughout April) as we wait to learn what’s next for the duo. The restaurant doesn’t take reservations, so it may take some persistence to get in the door when it gets crowded, but it’s worth the wait. Get your fill of the restaurant’s signature laksa and flat rice noodles while you can. Lion Dance Cafe, 380 17th Street, Oakland

— Dianne de Guzman, Eater SF deputy editor