There’s a Big Mexican Grocery Store Coming to the Bayview

There are few grocery stores in San Francisco’s Bayview-Hunters Point area, as the two neighborhoods are considered a food desert by the U.S. Department of Agriculture. There’s about to be one more, though, when the Bay Area-based grocery chain Mi Rancho opens its first San Francisco outlet in the former Duc Loi space at 5900 Third Street. The San Francisco Standard confirmed the store will open in the next few months, though representatives for the company did not confirm any details to the outlet. The opening hails the second injection of groceries into the area since Lucky’s 2022 arrival.

Mi Rancho owns five grocery stores in Redwood City, San Jose, and San Leandro. At each, there’s a hot food area for grab-and-go items, plus a bakery and butcher sections. Duc Loi Pantry opened in the location in 2016 but closed in 2019, leaving the storefront empty since. Earl Shaddix, executive director of Economic Development on Third, a non-profit organization supporting the Bayview, told the paper he hopes the incoming grocery store is a hit. “We’re pleased that many of our seniors and residents in the area will have a full-access grocer within walking distance,” Shaddix told the Standard.

Italian bakery opens in Santa Cruz

Leaving his partnership with Lago di Como behind, chef Crescenzo Pelliccia joined co-owner Michele Tartaglia in opening Emozioni Pasticceria in Soquel Village on March 22. Lookout reports the bakery specializes in Naples-style treats including pastiera Napoletana, an Easter cake made with wheat berries and ricotta. Emozioni was a pandemic-era hit, selling out of Lago di Camo as of February 2021 before moving to a commissary kitchen for about a year when the restaurant went through major repairs.

Concord launches restaurant bingo

There is a litany of ways to drive customers to a business, and Concord is opting for a bingo strategy. The Mercury News reports Visit Concord released bingo cards at 24 participating restaurants. Eating at five in a row — vertically, horizontally or diagonally — will complete a bingo entry. The game is on through May 3 with a drawing held May 6; prizes include movie tickets, reusable utensils, and three grand raffle prizes.

Salmon festival returns to Northern California

The Yurok Tribe, located in and around Klamath, will host its 60th Salmon Festival on Saturday, August 17 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. In an Instagram post, the tribe advertised live music, vendors, and activities for all ages. The event is key for the tribe given salmon populations are down dramatically in the Klamath River, with the season — meant to begin in May —possibly canceled for a second year in a row.

Cheese shop partners with Bernal restaurant

Precita Avenue’s Foliage, the restaurant that took over the former Marlena location, has teamed up with La Fromagerie cheese shop to sell charcuterie boards. In an email, representatives for Foliage said each Sunday, beginning on April 7, will feature a new combination of cheeses, meats, and accoutrements for $30.