Hit the Road to Sonoma for This Perfectly High-Low Pop-Up From a Fine Dining Chef

Chef Mark Malicki of Petaluma’s de Havilland is not a brand-name chef. Malicki, who came up in restaurants like Keith McNally’s Odeon and André Soltner’s Lutèce in New York, never pursued the spotlight. After falling in love with Sonoma during a visit in the 1980s, Malicki transferred his well-honed French culinary techniques to the area’s burgeoning California cuisine scene, sourcing ingredients at peak season, intervening just enough to bring out exceptional flavors.

So it is with de Havilland, Malicki’s latest venture. The long-running pop-up operates three nights a week inside the Tea Room Cafe and is a high-low expression of Malicki’s journey from fine dining in New York City through his years spent in the kitchens of Iron Horse Vineyards and the Casino Bar & Grill, a landmark roadhouse saloon in Bodega. Inspired as much by a desire to work closer to home as a fortuitous grocery store conversation with the boyfriend of the Tea Room Cafe’s owner, de Havilland is a personal project for the chef, a neighborhood restaurant where everybody may not know your name — but it’s nice when they do.

Like the young chef who moved from Fort Greene, Brooklyn to rural Sonoma, de Havilland, as interpreted by Malicki, captures an idea of a journey, of settling in a new place and figuring out its rhythms. Flavors may run Chinese or Hungarian or Mexican. Italian-style crispy-fried crab and shrimp cakes with minty scallion pesto may give way to tuna crudo tostada with bird’s eye chile and avocado, or miso black cod with Tokyo turnips and piment d’espelette oil. French technique and inspiration from visits to the Thursday farmers market in San Rafael are de Havilland’s throughlines. “I love that market so much,” Malicki says. “It’s my church and my therapy and my social life.”

Though menu changes occur up to the last minute before service, Malicki is known to post the week’s menu a day or two ahead of time on his Instagram. Six to 11 dishes are typically on offer. The menu is also posted above the counter, where diners place their orders. A hand-written blackboard of the day’s wines hangs on the wall. Managed by full-time sound engineer and friend Matt Richman, the wine program tilts European and Sonoman: French selections like Morgon Beaujolais and Cabernet Franc from Chinon align well with Malicki’s global flavor kaleidoscope. Order a glass or a bottle with your meal, grab a number, and place a paper napkin on your lap as you take a seat. A server will arrive to open and pour wine into tumblers, deliver food, and clear dishes.

Malicki, who lives with Crohn’s disease, leans away from gluten-full foods but does prepare pork dumplings tom kha style, garlic noodles with crab, and fry bread with walnut-dill pesto and Liptauer, a spreadable cheese popular in Slovakia, Hungary, and Austria. But if he is known at all outside of Sonoma, Malicki is perhaps best recognized for his intuitive flavors and work with seafood and shellfish.

Regulars clamor for broiled scallops with savagnin blanc-infused cream (a sherry-like vin jaune from France’s Jura) and halibut with absinthe hollandaise. Oysters are prominently featured, dressed with ginger butter, the aforementioned savagnin cream, or pomelo mignonette and caviar. They are a must. “You can never not have oysters,” Malicki confirms.

Desserts are Malicki’s, too. Black rice pudding with fried shallots and mango, chocolate bread custard with cardamom cream, or tarte tatin are as classic as they are playful. Inspired by a Brooklyn friend’s homemade pistachio sponge cake with rose water icing — which the chef first tasted more than 40 years ago — it appeared on a recent menu as pistachio milk and cherry pavlova. The desserts are in keeping with the vibe: comforting and familiar, with Malicki flavors. De Havilland is his journey.

A great neighborhood restaurant lives in harmony with its location. It’s a place with friendly service. Where the feeling when you walk in the door is welcoming and not too fussy. There’s a sense of belonging, of easy chatter with the neighboring table about the bread or the wine or the day’s news. A certain murmur in the air. In France, you might call this a bistro; in Italy, a trattoria. In Petaluma, it is an extended evening pop-up hosted at a popular daytime cafe. De Havilland is the culmination of a chef’s life. A place where the chef is happy and the food speaks of a life spent cooking for others. You might not know the name of the chef. But you should.

de Havilland pops up at the Tea Room Cafe (316 Western Avenue, Petaluma) Thursday, Friday, and Saturday nights from 5:30 to 9 p.m. Call 707-623-5141 for reservations; walk-ins accepted.