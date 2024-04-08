 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

A New Cookbook Festival Will Bring Ty-Flo, Bryant Terry, and More Food Stars to Napa This Summer

The first Cookbook Fest will take place Saturday, June 22 in downtown Napa

by Lauren Saria
Bryant Terry author photo
Chef, activist, and author Bryant Terry will be a keynote speaker at the first Cookbook Festival this summer in Napa.
Oriana Koren
Lauren Saria is the editor of Eater SF and has been writing about food, drinks, and restaurants for more than a decade.

Food lovers, home cooks, and anyone with an ever-growing tower of culinary reference books stacked in their kitchen should mark their calendars for Saturday, June 22. That’s when the first Cookbook Fest will debut in downtown Napa, bringing out a hoard of culinary stars including celebrity chefs like Tyler Florence, Martin Yan, Bryant Terry, Preety Mistri, and more to wine country for three days of events.

The Yard by Feast It Forward will host the first Cookbook Fest in Napa.
Feast It Forward

The festival is being organized by the folks behind cookbook podcast Salt + Spine; Napa-based Feast It Forward; and Feed Your People, which puts on community-building live food events. In a press release, festival co-founder Brian Hogan Stewart says the event aims to celebrate not just cookbook authors, but all the people who work to make cookbooks happen including designers, photographers, and more. With a mix of live podcast recordings, keynote conversations, and, of course, meals, the festival will also give readers the chance to experience cookbooks in a new way.

Saturday, June 22 will be the main draw for the multi-day event, with a full day of programming including live recordings of podcasts such as Preeti Mistry’s Loading Dock Talks and Everything Cookbooks hosted by Andrea Nguyen, Kate Leahy, and Kristin Donnelly. Keynote speakers will include Bryant Terry, Martin Yan, and Tyler Florence, while Mythical Kitchen’s Josh Scherer will lead a live stage event. For those looking to actually do some eating, a “Sweet Shop” will feature bites from cookbook authors Kristina Cho and Jessie Sheehan and a pizza and salad bar lunch will feature recipes from cookbooks including Khushbu Shah’s Amrikan. Fans can head to the “Book Village,” presented in partnership with Omnivore Books, for signings with featured authors.

Additional events include “Global Fire, a live-fire culinary theater in which authors Bricia Lopez, Deuki Hong, Toriano Gordon, Tu David Phu, and Von Diaz will prepare grilled, barbecued, smoked, and charred dishes”; Paella and Pinot Dinner Party; and a “Masters of Fire” barbecue competition presented with chef Tyler Florence.

Tickets to the festival are on sale now with early bird pricing in effect. General admission to Saturday’s events starts at $120, with all-weekend and all-inclusive passes for $600.

Keep an eye on the Cookbook Fest website for full programming details and additional speakers.

More From Eater SF

The Latest

This Iconic San Francisco Roast Duck Dealer Leaves Chinatown

By Paolo Bicchieri

4 Restaurants and Bars to Try This Weekend in the Bay Area: April 5

By Eater Staff

There’s a Big Mexican Grocery Store Coming to the Bayview

By Paolo Bicchieri

James Beard Award-Recognized Vegan Restaurant Lion Dance Cafe Is Closing

By Paolo Bicchieri

This Nonprofit Bakery Raises Money to Support Abortion Access

By Lauren Saria

A Popular Mission District Taqueria Is Closed After a Car Crashed Into the Restaurant

By Dianne de Guzman