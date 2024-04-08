The Best Dishes Eater SF Editors Ate This Week: April 8

There’s certainly no shortage of excellent food to be found in San Francisco and the Bay Area — but there’s plenty worth skipping, too. Luckily for you, Eater editors dine out several times a week (or more) and we’re happy to share the standout dishes we encounter as we go.

Here’s the best of everything the Eater SF team has eaten recently. Check back weekly for more don’t-miss dishes.

Caviar with savory panna cotta at SPQR

One of the wonderful things about SPQR, that solid Italian spot on Fillmore Street, is the option to tailor the experience to the day's specific needs. For a couple’s night out, reserve a table and settle in for a four-course prix fixe that, at just $90, always feels like a deal. Or, if it’s a solo date, belly up to the bar and order a la carte. In either case, if you want to take the experience up one seriously luxurious notch, there’s now the option to add on a half-ounce of white sturgeon caviar ($72) labeled by chef Matt Accarrino as Acca Caviar. But this isn’t your usual caviar service; at SPQR you’ll choose one of four preparations ranging from fluffy potato fritelle with pickled onions or handcut pasta with Meyer lemon crema. Take my advice, however, and go for the savory panna cotta, which comes tucked under a layer of onion gelatina so thin it looks like a pane of stained glass. You’ll spread it over toasted points of buttery brioche then load it up with as much briny caviar as your heart desires. With bites that decadent, you might end up wishing you didn’t have to share after all. SPQR, 1911 Fillmore Street, San Francisco

— Lauren Saria, Eater SF editor

Vegan rendang rice plate at Damansara

On a warm Sunday night, vibrant jazz soaked the air inside Church Street’s Damansara, one of the city’s only landmarks for Malaysian cuisine. The meatless rendang plate — with saucy and spicy semi-dry jackfruit as the protein — is well worth the price, as was everything I gobbled down that evening. The dish is made with 24 spices, and the complex yet inviting flavor profile demonstrates intention and preparation, with a few scintillating high notes but an accessible, indulgent taste running through the plate. The mushroom sambal is a mellow complement, as is the fluffy coconut rice crowned with tomato and flanked by crisp, firm cucumber, both important textural balances to the at-times chewiness and sauciness of the rice and jackfruit. Missing out on the rest of the menu, though, would be a mistake. The loaded taro cake is a righteous, clever take on the timeless snacky dessert or dessert-y snack, with a deep barbecue-like richness and crackling fried shallots draped atop. The chendol ice plays somewhere in the realm of halo halo, arroz con leche, and shave ice. It’s a multi-textural sugary delight. Taking a bit of that musicality with me as I left, I can see why the Chronicle’s Soleil Ho described chef Tracy Goh’s food here as “the real deal.” With just a sampling of her cooking, I thought it a shame my stomach didn’t have room for an encore: I could’ve listened to that music all night. Damansara, 1781 Church Street, San Francisco

— Paolo Bicchieri, Eater SF reporter

Bò Né at Bò Né Phú Yên

There’s something about a sizzling platter that elicits excitement and at Bò Né Phú Yên, that delight and anticipation are well-earned. On a recent food tour of San Jose with a friend, they took me to this gem of a restaurant, hidden in a corner of the food court at Lion Plaza on Tully Road. This restaurant specializes in Bò Né, a Vietnamese dish that here comes with beef under a layer of red onion slivers and cilantro, a pork meatball, two eggs, and a smear of pate, all arriving blistering hot on a cow-shaped cast iron platter. Tearing off fluffy pieces of banh mi bread, we constructed bites with a smear of pate, bits of beef and onion, a smattering of just-set egg, and a hit of hot chile oil, all culminated in a perfect bite each time. The deep earthy hit of pate with the umami flavor of the marinated beef, along with the drippy egg made for a messy, but satisfying lunch. The restaurant is cash only, as are some of the other food stalls, so prepare accordingly. If you’re looking for a delightful second dish to try, go for the Bánh Khọt at Quan Hue in the same food court. Bò Né Phú Yên, 1818 Tully Road, San Jose

— Dianne de Guzman, Eater SF deputy editor