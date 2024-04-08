This Iconic San Francisco Roast Duck Dealer Leaves Chinatown

Eric and Simon Cheung took over the Hing Lung Company from their father Wing in the 1990s, and the Hong Kong-born brothers — raised in the Sunset — led the business dearly beloved by its patrons throughout the city. Moreover, the restaurant’s Beijing duck became a fascination not only in San Francisco writ large, but to its Chinatown neighbors. Now the Chronicle reports that due to a rent increase, the business will relocate to 927 Post Street by the end of June, with its final service on Sunday, April 7.

Not all hope is lost. Representatives for the business told the paper that the rent increase came to a building already in poor condition, so the brothers decided to just vacate the space. Their sister business Go Duck Yourself, which opened during the pandemic, will sit diners at 439 Cortland Avenue by the end of April, and workers at Hing Lung will be offered work there. Still, it is a devastating turn of events. “Eric and Simon are heartbroken about having to leave Chinatown behind,” Patricia Tien, Eric’s wife and spokesperson for the restaurant, told the paper.

Valencia restaurant owner goes on hunger strike

On the corner of 19th and Valencia streets, Middle Eastern restaurant Yasmin has opened and closed a few times since debuting in 2019. Now, ABC 7 reports owner Eiad Eltawil is fed up with the latest hurdle, blaming the new bike lane for a lack of business. Now he will go without food outside the business every day for a month to protest the bike lane and parklets he lost with the installation of the lane. “I’m just trying to provide for my family,” Eltawil told the outlet.

Union Square cafes may get more state cash

Celebrity chef Tyler Florence’s dual cafes in Union Square may get a big bump of cash to keep the good times rolling. The San Francisco Examiner reports the city’s Board of Supervisors will vote to accept a $2 million state grant to upgrade the two city-owned kiosks now run by Florence. The initial grant Florence received was meant “to incentivize and jumpstart up to 10 new tenancies in storefronts along Powell Street” Mayor London Breed said last May, but many have voiced concerns that this funding is difficult to apply to and they say feels already spoken for.

Mexican pop-up heads to Sacramento

As they ready the Mission Street permanent location for Baja-style pop-up Chicano Nuevo, owners Abraham Nuñez and Courtney Fujita will head to Magpie on 16th Street in the capital city. In an Instagram post, the businesses announced a May 5 and 6 takeover at the restaurant with further details to come.