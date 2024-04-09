How to Spend 24 Food-Filled Hours in Nevada City Like a Local

Head just a few hours west of Lake Tahoe and you’ll find Nevada City, California’s best-preserved Gold Rush town. It also happens to be a hidden gem for food and drink enthusiasts. As if that isn’t reason enough to visit, it’s also home to numerous pristine biking and hiking trails, as well as California’s oldest still operating theatre where Jack London, Mark Twain, and other celebrities once appeared on stage. All these reasons might explain why the small town happens to be a popular destination for people moving out of San Francisco.

So, whether you decide to stop for a night, or pack all your worldly possessions into a trailer, here are the spots not to miss when eating and drinking your way through Nevada City. But, visitors, beware: One day may not be enough.

8 a.m. Grab a coffee and a bite before hitting the trails

233 Broad Street, Nevada City

Communal Cafe, a cool coffee house where artists, farmers, activists, and tourists all come together to break bread, is located on the corner of Broad and South Pine streets. You can listen to live music, grab a fresh pressed juice, a mushroom coffee, or a cappuccino. Plus, fuel up with various house-made pastries (such as lemon walnut bread), breakfast sandwiches, morning rice bowls, or sourdough French toast.

10 a.m. Take a morning ride

457 Sacramento Street, Nevada City

Tour of Nevada City Bike Shop has been helping visitors explore the trails around Nevada City since 1969. Whether you’re looking for a casual pedal through the crunching leaves to the postcard-perfect bridge of the Nisenan Tribute Trail or a serious sixteen-mile dash across the Red Dog Loop, there are multiple terrains for riders at any level.

12 p.m. Refuel with some killer sandwiches and meats

821 Zion Street, Nevada City

The Ham Stand takes sandwiches to another level. It’s a family-run butchery and salumeria that knows how to feed hungry customers. The most popular sandwich, hands down, is the Reuben — and it takes only one bite to understand why. It’s made with thick slices of hot pastrami, melted Gruyere cheese, locally made sauerkraut, and Thousand Island dressing on rye bread. The Ham Standard, made with house-cured Italian cold cuts (currently capicola, mortadella, and salami cotto), also shouldn’t be missed. All of the meats, sauces, and accouterments are made in-house. Be sure to save some room for dessert.

1 p.m. Get a sugar fix at Panadería Matilija

110 York Street, Nevada City

Pastry chef Stephany Gocobachi, formerly of Bi-Rite and 20th Century Cafe in San Francisco, recently moved to Nevada City after stumbling upon a charming bakery that had been operating since the 1850s. Visitors to her Panaderia Matilija will find a wide array of Mexican desserts, including hibiscus, vanilla, and chocolate conchas. Be sure to try the seasonal cakes by the slice, as well as the Mexican wedding and masa cookies. During sunny days guests can grab a table on the patio, sip on a pour-over coffee, and eat their way through the pastry case.

2 p.m. Explore the streets of Nevada City

Nevada City Chocolates, 236 Broad Street, Nevada City; Winnie Superette, 315 Commercial Street, Nevada City; Treats, 210 Main Street, Nevada City

The perfect way to burn off some calories, and justify consuming a few more, is a stroll. Start out at the Nevada City Chocolate Shop for some homemade chocolates. Next, swing by Winnie Superette to purchase some cool Asian condiments from brands such as Woon and Queens SF, plus locally made ceramics by Saskia Ceramics. After leaving, head down the road to Main Street, where you’ll find Treats ice cream shop, offering handmade ice cream with local and seasonal ingredients. They have all the classics as well as some unique and not-to-be-missed flavors like candy cap mushroom and saffron rose pistachio.

4 p.m. Start the evening with a drink

321 Spring Street, Nevada City

After all that walking, kick back and relax with a glass of wine at Nevada City Winery. The tasting room offers a diverse selection of varietals that can be enjoyed as a flight, by the glass, and by the bottle. Sit and relax in the tasting room or explore the rotating art gallery, covered patio, or wine garden. The barrel room and production facility are both on-site, so if you get a second wind, you may be able to participate in some grape-crushing experiences.

7 p.m. Enjoy a stylish dinner in a historic hotel

211 Broad Street, Nevada City

Restaurant Lola is located in the National Exchange Hotel, which recently got a new lease on life after undergoing a three-year renovation. With a historic bar and fabulous libations, it’s the perfect spot to wind down the day. The dinner for two is great for a date night out. Or if you’re flying solo, the fried chicken with gravy, green beans, and Fresno peppers is a staple on the menu and never disappoints.

11 p.m. Dance the night away at Golden Era bar

309 Broad Street, Nevada City

For premium spirits and live music, check out the historic Golden Era cocktail bar, which has been serving spirits and beers in the heart of Gold Country since 1856. All of the cocktails made at this iconic watering hole are created using house-made syrups and bitters are reminiscent of the 20th century and Prohibition-style drinks.