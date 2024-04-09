This Classic Mission District Gastropub Is Closing and Moving to Oakland

There’s going to be one fewer place for lowkey vibes and upscale beer and burgers in the Mission District: The Monk’s Kettle is shutting down its original location at 3141 16th Street and will move to the Rockridge neighborhood of Oakland. According to a press release, the 16th Street location will stay open through June; the Monk’s Team will then move operations into the Oakland space with plans to host a grand opening in early fall. In the press release, co-owner Christian Albertson cites an expired lease as a reason for the move, along with the opportunity of a new location with a bigger space and a better deal. The San Rafael outpost remains unchanged.

Albertson also wrote a letter titled, “Reflections on a 16 Year Run on 16th Street” as a part of the farewell, discussing the totally different landscape in San Francisco than when the dimly-lit destination for hazy IPAs and pretzel rolls debuted. Albertson says when he opened in 2007, San Francisco was a “community [that] was more given to going out and experiencing the world through its restaurants, bars and shops.” The app-based delivery boom in the early 2010s for a gastropub was never going to be a good thing, he writes. When 20 percent of each sale goes to a different company, the money — plus the experience of hanging with friends over a basket of fries and a Cellarmaker beer — dries up. “For the first 9 years of our tenure, our kitchen was open until 1 a.m. every night, and we’d be kicking people out at 2 a.m.,” the note reads in part. “Nowadays, an 11 p.m. closing often feels too late.”

Adding to the change in dining trends, Albertson cites the newest influx of tech workers as a major problem for his industry. Rather than people investing in neighborhoods like the Mission, taking the time to become regulars at bars and restaurants, “workers in these companies are here on a short-term basis, with 1-year (or less) contracts,” and “they are far less inclined to support their local neighborhood spot; they are more apt to hit the fancy hotspots before they head off to wherever the next contract brings them.” He says these reasons and more make San Francisco more transitory than ever, making the reality of being a small business owner here extra challenging.

The Monk’s Kettle will take over the former Citron space at 5484 College Avenue. The release teases an open floor plan for one large bar — fans of the business can expect the lion head back bar to make the move to the East Bay — and a dining room with a large back deck next to a lemon tree and an overhead trellis. Parklets in front of the restaurant will extend seating capacity. Closing events and sales, including a trip back through time to vintage menus and beers from the cellar, will all take place over the following months with updates posted on Monk’s Kettle’s social media channels. “So, we find ourselves off to Rockridge to create the new neighborhood tavern,” Albertson’s letter continues. “We hope to see you all there.”

The Monk’s Kettle (3141 16th Street) will keep its doors open through June and with operating hours from noon to 11 p.m. Sunday through Thursday, and from noon to midnight on Friday and Saturday.