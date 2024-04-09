A Mexican Seafood Restaurant With Gorgeous Monterey Bay Views Will Open This Summer

Palapas Restaurant y Cantina has been one of the few locations in Aptos serving Mexican American fare for over 30 years. But come this summer, beach-goers will have a new Mexican joint to call their own, as the restaurant closes on Saturday, May 18, and changes ownership, reopening under the name Dos Pescados. The new restaurant is the latest seafood venture for Trent Lidgey, the executive chef of Campbell’s One Fish Raw Bar. Lidgey’s previously worked for two-Michelin-star restaurant Atelier Crenn, the acclaimed Brae restaurant in Australia, and the Lexington House in Los Gatos. Now, he’s teaming up with restaurateur Brandon Smittencamp, known for Fresno restaurants the Lime Lite, Heirloom, and Butterfish.

To get the place open for the summer months, the turnaround will be quick, with just enough time for an aesthetic revamp to change up the look and feel. The Dos Pescados team hopes to keep as much of the current Palapas staff as possible and will add key roles to the restaurant including chef de cuisine and general manager positions.

The Dos Pescados menu has been a months-long development process and continues to evolve in exciting ways. Rather than focusing on a specific region, Lidgey’s menu will reflect the inspiration he’s drawn from his own travels throughout Mexico, the seaside location of the restaurant, and California itself. “Coastal Mexican is our jumping-off point,” Lidgey says. “We have fishermen coming in here daily and such bountiful ingredients in California and on the coast, so we’re 100% going to be utilizing what’s coming in.”

With seafood being his specialty, Lidgey plans to have a robust raw bar offering, including aguachiles, ceviches, oysters with a margarita mignonette, and little neck clams with calamansi and guajillo. “We’re going to have some classics, and we definitely want to be approachable, but we’re going to be pushing the boundaries a little bit, too,” he says. In a similar vein, the taco options will be a flavor explosion combining Mexican ingredients with Californian influences. Think smoked short rib tacos with a fermented salsa verde topped with purslane or a shareable, whole roasted, achiote-rubbed hamachi collar assembled with roasted pineapple salsa on a house-made blue corn tortilla.

To top it all off, the bar program will also be reenergized, as they import lesser-known tequilas and mezcals and create cocktails with ingredients like hoja santa and fresh passionfruit. “We want to create solid, tasty, refreshing beverages that you’re going to want to drink on a hot day on the coast,” Lidgey says.

At the end of the day, despite the more elevated menu, Lidgey wants Dos Pescados to be a place with more “chill vibes.” “I want people to be able to come in off the beach, have a pitcher of margaritas, outstanding food, and enjoy the view. We definitely will not be pretentious, so people can come in with a tank top and swim trunks and be able to have a good time.”

Dos Pescados (21 Seascape Village, Aptos) will debut in the summer of 2024.