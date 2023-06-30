Where to Eat at San Francisco International Airport [SFO]

It’s officially summer travel season. That means for many a lot of waylaid travel plans are bubbling to the surface for the first time in a few years. You’ll need fuel whether you’re headed to Palermo for a taste of the White Lotus life or off to visit family in the Midwest. And good news: All the food at San Francisco International Airport is union-supported, thanks to a recent contract win for the airport’s service workers represented by Unite Here Local 2. So, for all those traveling in and out of SFO this summer, here are the must-hits within the airport’s top-tier eating and drinking scene.

Standout restaurants at SFO

Napa Farms Market: With its sizable pizza and rotisserie selection, this Tyler Florence-backed to-go spot has plenty of satisfying hot options, but the really clutch move is to make yourself a mini-picnic with Acme bread, Cowgirl Creamery cheese, Tout Sweet pastries, and a local microbrew. It’s also a great place to pick up last-minute Bay Area food gifts for friends, including wines. Good news, international travelers: a Napa Farms is now open in the International Terminal, too. [Terminal 2, post-security retail area]

San Francisco Giants Club House: This ode to the San Francisco’s baseball team features a digital wall showing sports, news, movies, and interactive entertainment. The menu is packed with ballpark specialties like Crazy Crab sandwiches and Gilroy Garlic Fries, making it a pleasant place to pass the time and soak in some San Francisco baseball culture. [Terminal 3, Gate F15]

Yankee Pier: This “updated New England seafood house” claims its seafood arrives — by plane — twice a day. Lobster, crab, and chowder all appear on the menu, as do breakfast items like Dungeness crab eggs benedict. [Terminal 3, Gate F4]

Bun Mee: Inspired by Vietnamese banh mi sandwiches, this local chain has two locations in the airport, both of which serve fresh takes on the classic with fillings like smokey eggplant, crispy tofu, and a “sloppy bun” with red curry ground beef, house garlic mayo, shaved onion, Thai basil, and jalapeños. There are also fresh spring rolls and noodles for healthy to-go options. [Terminal 3 food court Gates F5–F22 and Harvey Milk Terminal 1 Gate B3]

International Terminal

Boarding Area A

Boudin Bakery: Famous San Francisco sourdough bread maker for sandwiches, pizzas, salads, and sweets. [Near Gate A2, post-security]

Valencia St. Station: American-style pub menu, full bar, and a Ritual Coffee bar. [Gate A12]

Boarding Area G

Mustards Bar and Grill: A Napa Valley favorite for global dishes like Mongolian pork chops and grilled hanger steak. [Gate G3]

Potrero Grill: American soups, salads, pizza, sandwiches, and burgers, plus beer and wine. [Near boarding area G, pre-security]

Koi Palace: Legendary dim sum destination Koi Palace serves shu mai, har gow, and sesame balls plus combo plates piled with fried rice, Mongolian beef, and stir-fried green beans and chicken. [Near boarding area G, pre-security]

Tomokazu: Sushi, sashimi, teriyaki, noodles, and robata. [Gate G7]

Harvey Milk Terminal 1

Boarding Area B (Gates B1–B27)

A Quick Meal

Bun Mee: Expect fresh takes on banh mi sandwiches, spring rolls, and noodles. [Near Gate B3]

GR Chocolate Boutique: The newest addition to the terminal, this boutique not only sells, as the name indicates, chocolate, but also a bit of late afternoon or evening caffeine. [Near Gate B13]

Ritual Coffee: Eileen Rinaldi’s company, a San Francisco coffee classic at this point, offers rotating staff-made specialty drinks at a reasonable price. This SFO outpost is brand new, opening in September 2022. The shop’s boasts an almost impossible 4 a.m. to 7 p.m. window for caffeine and pastries, so nab your evening espresso here. [Immediately after security checkpoint]

Starbird: Sandwiches, salads, and — best of all — craft sodas and lemonades. [Near Gate B13]

Mama Go’s Filipino Cuisine: The artist formerly known as Goldilocks Filipino Cuisine is still at SFO with Filipino favorites including fluffy siopao, lumpia Shanghai, and chicken adobo. There’s even the option to order ahead if you’re in a rush. [Near Gate B18]

A Leisurely Meal

Bourbon Pub: The SFO location of Michael Mina’s expansive chain serves pub fare like burgers and fish and chips. There’s also a full bar. [Near Gate B7/B8]

Boarding Area C (Gates C2–C11)

A Quick Meal

Dogpatch Bakehouse & Café: Espresso, breakfast options, salads, sandwiches, and pastries, plus beer and wine. [Gate C7]

A Leisurely Meal

Farmerbrown: Travelers who miss the shuttered San Francisco staple can revisit the restaurant's dishes here, including biscuits, scrambles, and seasonal veggie jambalaya. There’s also a full bar. [Gate C6]

Terminal 2

Boarding Area D (Gates D1–D18)

A Quick Meal

Andalé Mexican Kitchen + Bar: Made-to-order Mexican entrees. [Near Gates D3–D15]

Burger Joint: Niman Ranch burgers, hormone-free hot dogs, chicken sandwiches, and sides. [Near Gates D3–D15]

Napa Farms Market: A gourmet deli and bakery selling desserts and various prepared foods from Bay Area purveyors like Acme Bread and Cowgirl Creamery, plus Tyler Florence's rotisserie chicken, and desserts and sauces from Yigit Pura's Tout Sweet Patisserie. [Post-security retail area]

Peet's Coffee & Tea: The Berkeley-based chain’s spot serves its usual coffee and tea, pastries, sandwiches, salads, and bottled beverages. Expect to pay more than you do at your neighborhood Peet's, though you can stay as long as you like. [Near Gates D3–D15]

The Plant Café Organic and Pinkberry: Organic fare from the San Francisco-based chain, with options like wraps and the cult-followed veggie burger. Paired with a branch of fro-yo giant Pinkberry. [Near Gates D3–D15]

Wakaba: Japanese noodles, sushi, teriyaki, and bento boxes. Beer and sake also available. [Near Gates D3–D15]

A Leisurely Meal

Lark Creek Grill: A full-service restaurant from the Lark Creek empire, with seafood, steak, and breakfast items. Full bar and beer and wine on tap. [Near Gates D3–D15]

Vino Volo: A decent wine bar with bites like olives and artisanal cheese, as well as small plates like braised pork tacos. Also the place to satisfy a flourless chocolate cake craving. [Post-security retail area]

Terminal 3

Boarding Area E (Gates E1-E13)

A Quick Meal

Dogpatch Bakehouse & Caffé: Espresso, breakfast options, salads, sandwiches, and pastries, plus beer and wine. [Gate E8]

Klein's Deli: Formerly located in Potrero Hill, Klein's sells coffee, cookies, made-to-order salads and sandwiches to take with you. Also serves beer and wine. [Gate E9]

Urban Tortilla: Made-to-order Mexican food. [Gate E9]

A Leisurely Meal

Mission Bar & Grill: Enjoy your layover with full bar and table service. Order steaks, sandwiches, burgers, soups, and salads. Also serves breakfast. [Gate E5]

Boarding Area F (Gates F1-F22)

A Quick Meal

Bacon Bacon: Famed breakfast sandwiches, burgers, and fries. [Near Gates F11 to F20]

Klein's Deli and Coffee Bar: Formerly located in Potrero Hill, Klein's sells coffee, cookies, made-to-order salads, and to-go sandwiches. Beer and wine too. [Gate F14]

Koi Palace Express: The Daly City classic dim sum spot with small Chinese plates, noodle soups, roasted chicken and duck, and more. [Food court near Gates F5–F22]

Proposition Chicken: This local mini-chain specializes in chicken, specifically Mary’s free-range birds brined, fried, or rotisserie roasted and served as sandwiches, salads, or platters. [Food Court near Gates F11-F22]

Pie Five Pizza Co.: Pizza that will allegedly be custom-made in five minutes or less. [Food court near Gates F5–F22]

Sankaku: Fast sushi, noodles, teriyaki and bento boxes, plus beer and sake. [Gate E1]

A Leisurely Meal

SF Giants Clubhouse: Watch sports, news, movies, and interactive entertainment while enjoying a menu of ballpark specialties like Crazy Crab sandwiches and Gilroy Garlic Fries. [Gate F13]

SF Uncork'd: Modern wine bar with craft beers and small plates. [Gate F14]

Yankee Pier: Fresh seafood, clam chowder, lobster, and crabs, including breakfast items like Dungeness crab eggs Benedict. Seafood is flown in twice daily, and the restaurant says it’s committed to sustainable practices. Full bar and table service. [Gate F4]

Rental Car Center

A Quick Meal

Marina's Cafe: Coffee, pastries, breakfast items, sandwiches, and salads. [Level 4]