8 Affordable Tasting Menu Options Around San Francisco

Ball out on a budget with some prix-fixe menus that might not break the bank

It’s not hard to find an excellent restaurant with an enticing tasting menu in a city like San Francisco. After all, the Bay Area can proudly lay claim to the highest concentration of three Michelin-starred restaurants in the country — and whether you’re craving refined California-Mexican cuisine or upscale Chinese served in a stunning space, there’s pretty much something for any taste on the list.

Of course, if you’re looking to spend a little less on your night out, well, things get a little more tricky. But never fear: there’s an ever-growing number of restaurants around the Bay Area offering multi-course menus that don’t necessarily break the bank. Here’s a list of more affordable tasting menu and prix-fixe options around the Bay Area.

Health experts consider dining out to be a high-risk activity for the unvaccinated; it may pose a risk for the vaccinated, especially in areas with substantial COVID transmission.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.