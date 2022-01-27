 clock menu more-arrow no yes
More Maps

Best Parties, Spreads, and Eats in the Bay for Super Bowl 2022

22 San Francisco Restaurants That Are Open on Monday

25 Essential Bakeries in San Francisco

Uni carbonara made with udon noodles, bacon, uni cream sauce, and a layer of raw uni. Darren Samuelson/Chisai Sushi Club

8 Affordable Tasting Menu Options Around San Francisco

Ball out on a budget with some prix-fixe menus that might not break the bank

by Lauren Saria
View as Map
by Lauren Saria
Darren Samuelson/Chisai Sushi Club

It’s not hard to find an excellent restaurant with an enticing tasting menu in a city like San Francisco. After all, the Bay Area can proudly lay claim to the highest concentration of three Michelin-starred restaurants in the country — and whether you’re craving refined California-Mexican cuisine or upscale Chinese served in a stunning space, there’s pretty much something for any taste on the list.

Of course, if you’re looking to spend a little less on your night out, well, things get a little more tricky. But never fear: there’s an ever-growing number of restaurants around the Bay Area offering multi-course menus that don’t necessarily break the bank. Here’s a list of more affordable tasting menu and prix-fixe options around the Bay Area.

Health experts consider dining out to be a high-risk activity for the unvaccinated; it may pose a risk for the vaccinated, especially in areas with substantial COVID transmission.

Read More
Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.

1. MAMA Oakland

Copy Link
388 Grand Ave
Oakland, CA 94610
(510) 974-6372
(510) 974-6372
Visit Website

The Chronicle’s food critic called Mama one of Oakland’s best dining deals, which makes sense, because for about $35 it’s serving a full meal that includes a salad, pasta, and dessert. You can choose from two options for each course, like, for example, between Mama’s sugo and pappardelle and lemon ricotta rigatoni. The menu changes weekly, and the wine list highlights small-production wines for about no more than $17 a glass. 

Emma K. Morris

Also Featured in:

2. Hilda and Jesse

Copy Link
701 Union St
San Francisco, CA 94133
(415) 872-7023
(415) 872-7023
Visit Website

Retro-fabulous Hilda & Jesse is here to break brunch expectations in North Beach and that includes its rare brunch tasting menu, which costs a cool $45. You’ll have to get the whole table to participate to try the daytime offering but, once secured, you’ll receive a taste of unexpected breakfast options — like a riff on shrimp toast that’s topped with finger lime and banana pudding crowned with coconut fluff — and there’s always the option to add on a double stack of the fan-favorite buttermilk pancakes. 

A double stack of buttermilk pancakes. Patricia Chang

Also Featured in:

3. Trestle Restaurant

Copy Link
531 Jackson St
San Francisco, CA 94111
(415) 772-0922
(415) 772-0922
Visit Website

Trestle’s $39 three-course prix-fixe has made it a San Francisco favorite for affordable dining ever since its debut back in 2015. And after a year ensconced in the Vault Steakhouse space, it’s now back on Jackson Street offering roasted rock cod or citrus brined pork loin for a dinner that will be bookended by salad or soup and dessert. 

4. Routier

Copy Link
2801 California St
San Francisco, CA 94115
Visit Website

Brought to life thanks to a partnership between pastry chef Belinda Leong of B. Patisserie; business partner Michel Suas of Thorough Bread and Pastry; and chef John Paul Carmona, formerly of Manresa, Routier brings elegant French comforts to a sunny corner of Lower Pac Heights. Get a taste of both sweet and savory via the Formule Routier, which encompasses a soup, entree, and dessert for $55.  

A table of plates from Routier. Albert Law

Also Featured in:

5. Sushi Sato

Copy Link
1122 Post St
San Francisco, CA 94109
(415) 851-8830
(415) 851-8830
Visit Website

With restaurants including Tamashisoul in the Marina to Sushi Hon in the Mission, the Mins group has established a reputation for bringing quality fish and good value to the table, and the group’s latest is no exception. At warm and minimalist Sushi Sato, which opened in October in the Tenderloin, there are three options for tasting menus that all come around $50, including the Exclusive Sushi Tasting, which includes five pieces of nigiri with truffles and caviar for $55.

Toro tartare at Sushi Sato. Patricia Chang

Also Featured in:

6. Mr. Pollo

Copy Link
2823 Mission St
San Francisco, CA 94110
(860) 912-9168
(860) 912-9168
Visit Website

After a long pandemic pause, Mr. Pollo took up the roost once again in the Mission. This time it’s 

chef Graham Bellefeuille in the kitchen, but he’s still kicking out four-course meals for $40. Fans can count on the second course being an arepa, an homage to the space’s previous life as a South American restaurant. Beyond that though, Bellefeuille rotates the menu every week to highlight what’s growing fresh. 

The sign outside the Mr. Pollo restaurant on Mission Street. Will McGuire

7. Marlena Restaurant

Copy Link
300 Precita Ave
San Francisco, CA 94110
(415) 400-5997
(415) 400-5997
Visit Website

Since opening in August 2020, this mom-and-pop restaurant has quickly become a darling of the San Francisco dining scene. And it’s not hard to see why. Husband-and-wife team chef David Fisher and pastry chef Serena Chow Fisher offer Michelin star-worthy plates that spotlight local ingredients in a simple tasting menu format. Diners choose between two options for each of four courses; dinner costs $65 per person with the option to add beverage pairings for $49 per person.  

Steak add-on at Marlena. Patricia Chang

Also Featured in:

8. Chīsai Sushi Club

Copy Link
3369 Mission St
San Francisco, CA 94110
Visit Website

Former Ichi Sushi chef Erik Aplin returned to the narrow Mission Street space in 2021, opening Chīsai Sushi Club with an experimental — think BLTA handroll — and relatively affordable 14-course tasting menu. For $80, Aplin rolls out a series of small plates including salad, sashimi, nigiri, temaki, and dessert. There’s also a vegetarian omakase available for $65. 

A Seafood Tower hand roll with raw scallop, Fort Bragg uni, and ikura, topped with nori butter melted on top, inspired by a the flavors and components of a traditional seafood tower. Darren Samuelson/Chisai Sushi Club

Also Featured in:

More in Maps

© 2022 Vox Media, Inc. All rights reserved.
Link copied to the clipboard.

1. MAMA Oakland

388 Grand Ave, Oakland, CA 94610
Emma K. Morris

The Chronicle’s food critic called Mama one of Oakland’s best dining deals, which makes sense, because for about $35 it’s serving a full meal that includes a salad, pasta, and dessert. You can choose from two options for each course, like, for example, between Mama’s sugo and pappardelle and lemon ricotta rigatoni. The menu changes weekly, and the wine list highlights small-production wines for about no more than $17 a glass. 

388 Grand Ave
Oakland, CA 94610
(510) 974-6372
Visit Website

2. Hilda and Jesse

701 Union St, San Francisco, CA 94133
A double stack of buttermilk pancakes. Patricia Chang

Retro-fabulous Hilda & Jesse is here to break brunch expectations in North Beach and that includes its rare brunch tasting menu, which costs a cool $45. You’ll have to get the whole table to participate to try the daytime offering but, once secured, you’ll receive a taste of unexpected breakfast options — like a riff on shrimp toast that’s topped with finger lime and banana pudding crowned with coconut fluff — and there’s always the option to add on a double stack of the fan-favorite buttermilk pancakes. 

701 Union St
San Francisco, CA 94133
(415) 872-7023
Visit Website

3. Trestle Restaurant

531 Jackson St, San Francisco, CA 94111

Trestle’s $39 three-course prix-fixe has made it a San Francisco favorite for affordable dining ever since its debut back in 2015. And after a year ensconced in the Vault Steakhouse space, it’s now back on Jackson Street offering roasted rock cod or citrus brined pork loin for a dinner that will be bookended by salad or soup and dessert. 

531 Jackson St
San Francisco, CA 94111
(415) 772-0922
Visit Website

4. Routier

2801 California St, San Francisco, CA 94115
A table of plates from Routier. Albert Law

Brought to life thanks to a partnership between pastry chef Belinda Leong of B. Patisserie; business partner Michel Suas of Thorough Bread and Pastry; and chef John Paul Carmona, formerly of Manresa, Routier brings elegant French comforts to a sunny corner of Lower Pac Heights. Get a taste of both sweet and savory via the Formule Routier, which encompasses a soup, entree, and dessert for $55.  

2801 California St
San Francisco, CA 94115
Visit Website

5. Sushi Sato

1122 Post St, San Francisco, CA 94109
Toro tartare at Sushi Sato. Patricia Chang

With restaurants including Tamashisoul in the Marina to Sushi Hon in the Mission, the Mins group has established a reputation for bringing quality fish and good value to the table, and the group’s latest is no exception. At warm and minimalist Sushi Sato, which opened in October in the Tenderloin, there are three options for tasting menus that all come around $50, including the Exclusive Sushi Tasting, which includes five pieces of nigiri with truffles and caviar for $55.

1122 Post St
San Francisco, CA 94109
(415) 851-8830
Visit Website

6. Mr. Pollo

2823 Mission St, San Francisco, CA 94110
The sign outside the Mr. Pollo restaurant on Mission Street. Will McGuire

After a long pandemic pause, Mr. Pollo took up the roost once again in the Mission. This time it’s 

chef Graham Bellefeuille in the kitchen, but he’s still kicking out four-course meals for $40. Fans can count on the second course being an arepa, an homage to the space’s previous life as a South American restaurant. Beyond that though, Bellefeuille rotates the menu every week to highlight what’s growing fresh. 

2823 Mission St
San Francisco, CA 94110
(860) 912-9168
Visit Website

7. Marlena Restaurant

300 Precita Ave, San Francisco, CA 94110
Steak add-on at Marlena. Patricia Chang

Since opening in August 2020, this mom-and-pop restaurant has quickly become a darling of the San Francisco dining scene. And it’s not hard to see why. Husband-and-wife team chef David Fisher and pastry chef Serena Chow Fisher offer Michelin star-worthy plates that spotlight local ingredients in a simple tasting menu format. Diners choose between two options for each of four courses; dinner costs $65 per person with the option to add beverage pairings for $49 per person.  

300 Precita Ave
San Francisco, CA 94110
(415) 400-5997
Visit Website

8. Chīsai Sushi Club

3369 Mission St, San Francisco, CA 94110
A Seafood Tower hand roll with raw scallop, Fort Bragg uni, and ikura, topped with nori butter melted on top, inspired by a the flavors and components of a traditional seafood tower. Darren Samuelson/Chisai Sushi Club

Former Ichi Sushi chef Erik Aplin returned to the narrow Mission Street space in 2021, opening Chīsai Sushi Club with an experimental — think BLTA handroll — and relatively affordable 14-course tasting menu. For $80, Aplin rolls out a series of small plates including salad, sashimi, nigiri, temaki, and dessert. There’s also a vegetarian omakase available for $65. 

3369 Mission St
San Francisco, CA 94110
Visit Website

Related Maps