A.P. Spritz—aperol, lemon, grapefruit, prosecco, soda—served at Anina, a new bar in Hayes Valley on Monday, May 1, 2017, in San Francisco, Calif. Photo By Liz Hafalia/The San Francisco Chronicle via Getty Images

9 Refreshing Spritzes to Sip This Summer in San Francisco

Though it doesn’t have to be summer to drink a spritz

by Dianne de Guzman
by Dianne de Guzman
Photo By Liz Hafalia/The San Francisco Chronicle via Getty Images

If you’re one to go for a trendy drink for the summer, sure, knock yourself out with your Dirty Shirleys or what-have-you. But when the temperatures get warmer, and you want to evoke the feel of a poolside getaway, there’s nothing like sipping a classic spritz. It’s not cloyingly sweet, like vacation-y tropical cocktails tend to be, and instead the light effervescence of the spritz against a bitter aperitif is what you want in hot weather. For those who have tired of the aggressive push for Aperol spritz, bars have expanded beyond that version; here, you’ll find spritzes with Bruto Americano or elderflower. Sure, the spritz isn’t for everyone, but that leaves more for the rest of us. Here are nine spots to recreate the Summer Life with a spritz in hand.

Health experts consider dining out to be a high-risk activity for the unvaccinated; it may pose a risk for the vaccinated, especially in areas with substantial COVID transmission.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.

1. Norcina

3251 Pierce St
San Francisco, CA 94123
(415) 654-2542
Norcina’s spritz offering can help the indecisive among your group, with a flight to sip before you find the perfect spritz to drink for the rest of the night. The capaletti is a favorite, with its use of blood orange and sage.

Patricia Chang

2175 Chestnut St
San Francisco, CA 94123
(415) 673-7100
Pairing Italian food with a spritz is a no-brainer and Delarosa has its classic Aperol spritz version down, just imagine you’re vacationing on the Amalfi Coast.

3. Wilder

3154 Fillmore St
San Francisco, CA 94123
(415) 741-6605
If the group vibe is all about sitting outdoors in a parklet with a pitcher of something, Wilder will make that pitcher of Aperol spritz. The pitcher serves five people — or less, no judgment if you want bigger portions — and is perfect for hot weather and instant refills. The bar also has a Morning Spritz, made with Ketel One Peach Orange Blossom Botanical, Aperol, prosecco, and (of course) seltzer.

4. The Tailor's Son

2049 Fillmore St
San Francisco, CA 94115
(415) 673-7200
The aperitivos at Tailor’s Son are worth a spin but if you have a soft spot for negronis — but don’t want the denseness of that drink — opt for the Paganini Spritz. This drink is made with Campari, rather than Aperol, and includes Meyer lemon cordial and Aranciata, along with sparkling wine.

5. ANINA

482 Hayes St
San Francisco, CA 94102
Anina is spreading the spritz gospel, smartly using the outdoor patio and weather as a selling point. Anina has three spritzes on the menu — there’s the classic Aperol version, of course, but with the nice addition of lemon and grapefruit. The Emilia Spritz, however, employs Amaro Montenegro rather than Aperol, while the Seafoam Spritz subs in Salers Aperitif and elderflower.

Dianne de Guzman

6. a Mano

Read Review |
450 Hayes St
San Francisco, CA 94102
(415) 506-7401
The Aperol spritz here is a solid, classic version and highly sippable, but if you’re willing to stray into more bitter territory, there’s the Bitter Hearts spritz. This drink is made with St. George’s Bruto Americano and Martini & Rossi Fiero, along with grapefruit and lime.

7. Chezchez

584 Valencia St
San Francisco, CA 94110
(415) 237-1834
Chezchez earns a spot on this map for (at least) two reasons. Not only does this newer Bon Vivants bar have four versions of the spritz that push way past any Aperol expectations, but it thankfully also offers the Nojito, a non alcoholic option that uses Leitz non-alcoholic sparkling wine with Ritual’s zero proof rum.

8. BarZotto

1270 Valencia St
San Francisco, CA 94110
(415) 285-1200
BarZotto is back in a slightly different form. But the menu still leans heavily on Italian comforts, including a light and refreshing spritz. The Motto Guzzi spritz blends bitter Cocchi Americano and herbal Cappelletti with orange and prosecco or opt for the Garden Spritz, built on a base of chardonnay and aperitif with rosemary and lemon.

9. Red Window

500 Columbus Ave
San Francisco, CA 94133
(415) 757-0600
Red Window has an impressive roster of cocktails, including the lauded Cobbler, but if the spritz is still on your mind then this spot has three versions. The Matador Spritz is a favorite and uses Mommenpop’s blood orange aperitif, along with the required seltzer and prosecco, but has the unexpected addition of rhubarb and pink peppercorn.

Red Window Patricia Chang

