Patricia Chang

10 Places to Eat Wonderfully Crusted Bagels in the Bay Area

There’s something here for every type of bagel lover

by Dianne de Guzman
by Dianne de Guzman
Patricia Chang

There’s no reason to argue over the humble bagel. Sure, you most likely have your own opinions on what makes a decent one, whether that be a New York-sized bias or a longing for a particular bagel of your youth. Still, bagels aren’t a food to fight over — although their size certainly makes them flingable if necessary — but rather something to admire in all their forms, a labor of love that comes together for a schmear-covered, perfect bite. This is a collection of Bay Area bagels, each with its own strengths, be it the bite of the crust, the pull of the bread, or the fluffy-to-dense interior structure. Sure, every bagel can’t be perfect, but there’s joy in finding that just-right one.

Delirama

Sure, most spots offer a lox and schmear bagel sandwich, but how often do you see a pastrami egg n’ cheese? At Delirama, where pastrami is the star, the pastrami egg n’ cheese makes a solid start to your morning but is also a dish that highlights what should be the other star of this Solano Avenue spot: the bagel. (As if you needed another reason to visit.)

1746 Solano Ave, Berkeley, CA 94707
(510) 647-9267
(510) 647-9267
Dianne de Guzman

Boichik Bagels

Boichik Bagels helped usher in a new era in Bay Area — nay, West Coast — bagels. Emily Winston is the mastermind behind Boichik Bagels, which has garnered plenty of press for bagels based on her memories of H&H in New York. Boichik has spread quickly throughout the Bay Area with good reason, and it’s a good first stop for your tour of Bay Area bagels if you haven’t already been. Try the Eggything Bagel, an eggy bagel with everything spice, and the hatch chile cream cheese.

3170 College Ave, Berkeley, CA 94705
(510) 858-5189
(510) 858-5189
A rack full of bagels from Boichik Bagels Boichik Bagels

Poppy Bagels

Poppy Bagels is the latest pop-up to open a permanent spot, landing in the Temescal neighborhood in Oakland. Poppy established its following at the Grand Lake Farmers Market before launching, so some will be familiar with the open-faced bagel sandwiches — but the capital-M Move is to leave things to fate and buy a Freshie. The Freshie just means whatever bagel just came fresh out of the oven served with butter and salt, a must-try experience for every type of bagel enthusiast.

5004 Telegraph Ave, Oakland, CA 94609
Patricia Chang

Laundromat

The Laundromat’s all-day format sees bagels hand-rolled and baked in the morning, with pizza offerings at night. The bagels are from the couple behind Holey Roller Bagels and they lead the charge on the breakfast item, along with coffee courtesy of the Mission’s Grand Coffee. Pick up a sea salt bagel and add on Calabrian chile cream cheese — or any of the other spread offerings as they’re all good.

1640 Balboa St, San Francisco, CA 94121
An everything bagel sits in a blue and white bowl Paolo Bicchieri

Schlok's

There’s an entire class of bagel pop-up-gone-permanent shops that opened across the Bay Area in recent years; Schlocks is among the favorites, managing to maintain the quality that ensured it’d sell out every weekend during its pop-up days. The bagels are rolled by hand and perfect for a caper schmear or chopped smoked lox. If you’re feeling fancy, add on some smoked salmon or trout roe, or go for a smoked ends sandwich with chopped smoked lox, blackened everything spice, and scallion schmear.

1263 Fell St, San Francisco, CA 94117
An everything bagel from Schlock’s on a wooden cutting board. Paolo Bicchieri

Daily Driver

The wood-fired bagels from Daily Driver deliver the bite for which bagel enthusiasts are often searching, pairing a tight crust with a dense, bready interior. Pick up the poppy seed-forward Everything bagel, and don’t skip out on the dairy-based spreads here — the on-site creamery ensures the wonderfully cultured butter and cream cheese spreads are perfect for bagels.

2535 3rd St, San Francisco, CA 94107
(415) 852-3535
(415) 852-3535
Dianne de Guzman

Wise Sons Jewish Deli

Before there was a Bay Area “bagel scene boom” to speak of, Wise Sons was serving its baked bagels. Now the group has expanded to 12 locations, spreading the bagel love even further afield. If you’re looking for something heftier than a bagel with schmear, try the Crunchy Spice Bagel Sandwich, made with eggs, everything spice chile crisp, some greens, plus melted cheese and a garlic aioli spread.

3150 24th St, San Francisco, CA 94110
(415) 590-7955
(415) 590-7955
Elements Wise Sons Patricia Chang

Holey Bagel

Holey Bagels are a staple of Noe Valley mornings with dense bready interiors and a light tang to each bite. There’s a variety of sandwiches to pick up if that’s what moves you, but otherwise, there’s a robust selection of schmears, including the typical chive or garlic and herb options, as well as sundried tomato or olive spreads to give your breakfast a little shakeup.

3872 24th St, San Francisco, CA 94114
(415) 647-3334
(415) 647-3334
Two bagels, plain and sesame, are on a ceramic plate with a small container of scallion cream cheese. Dianne de Guzman

Chicken Dog Bagels

This is one of the current bagel pop-up favorites, especially as others have gone on to permanent spots. The line can get lengthy resulting in long waits, so smart folks should place pre-orders if possible. Expect bagels with a nice, almost baguette-like crust and a not-too-dense interior. The cream cheese is made in-house and comes in flavors like chive and scallions and horseradish and shallot; the bagel dog, meanwhile, makes for a good respite from a plain old bagel and cream cheese. If you’re an Everything bagel fan, this one comes loaded with poppy and toasted sesame seeds.

237 Cortland Ave, San Francisco, CA 94110
(415) 939-7367
(415) 939-7367
Two bagels, everything and plain, are on a cutting board with a bialy and a bagel-wrapped hot dog. Dianne de Guzman

House of Bagels Colma

If you prefer your bagels on the fluffier side, then you might want to try Bay Area mini-chain House of Bagels. But beyond that, if you’re a fan of schmears, this shop offers an impressively wide variety. Fans of sweeter spreads will want to try the ube or honey butter to tug a bagel into dessert territory. There’s also a wide variety of savory spreads beyond the typical scallion schmear — although they make that, too.

4945 Junipero Serra Blvd, Colma, CA 94014
(415) 347-7460
(415) 347-7460
Dianne de Guzman

