13 Outstanding Bakeries in the South Bay

Milohas opened as a small, family-owned bakery in Colombia in 1999 and has since transplanted to the Bay Area. Still, the bakery offers Colombian empanadas and baked goods, made with recipes that have been passed down through generations. Fittingly, the name is derived from the Spanish words “mil hojas,” which means “one thousand layers” and hints at the flakiness and complexity of the shop’s pastry dough. The ham and cheese and beef empanadas are fan favorites, and the shop also serves vegetarian options like potato and spinach and cheese. Visitors also frequently order the cheese arepas, and as for sweet treats, the guava finger and the guava pandebono are popular options.