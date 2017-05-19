Brace yourselves: Bay to Breakers, San Francisco’s annual footrace/parade of drunk people in costumes is this Sunday, returning after a two-year hiatus due to COVID-19. Those taking part this year are bound to work up a bit of a thirst and quite the appetite as they run/stumble from the Embarcadero to Ocean Beach — or wherever it is you give up and lie down along the way. If it’s just the essentials you’re after, definitely consult this indispensable map of liquor stores near the route. Here, we’ve got some more and less elaborate places to stop for fuel and keep going — or, you know, not. Also, some stops are offering online ordering and pickup, so with a little bit of planning you could be picking up goods along the route quickly as a bribe to keep going. And one final note: Bi-Rite on Divis wants nothing to do with the madness of race day, and is continuing its tradition of remaining closed until 1 p.m Sunday to avoid it, according to its website.Read More
Bay to Breakers: Where to Refuel and Rehydrate Along the Race Course
15 spots to grab what you need
1. Philz Coffee
San Francisco, CA
Just a block from the race course, Philz is one of precious few establishments that will be open in this section of SoMa on Sunday morning. Stop by for a pre-race coffee, but remember to save time for them to do their languorous, one-cup-at-a-time drip coffee thing. Slow and steady, as they say.
2. Juice Shop
San Francisco, CA
Juice break! Grab a bottle of Pineapple Pear Chia juice from this Hayes Valley vendor of cold-pressed miracles. Maybe an an elixir shot of blue-green algae or a coconut water is what you need as you approach the notorious Hayes Street section of the Bay to Breakers course: You’ll need your strength to get up the hill to Alamo Square.
3. Save-More Market Liquor
San Francisco, CA
A house party near Alamo Square is as good a finish line as any. If you’re stopping in the neighborhood to watch the insanity pass by, head to Save-More for a bottle of the good stuff. The store imports an astounding array of whiskey at excellent prices.
4. New Star-Ell Liquor
San Francisco, CA
Smack-dab in the middle of the action on the turn from Divis to Fell, this market has one of the better beer selections in the city. Be careful with the liquor, though — it’s usually marked up, and you can’t rule out the possibility of a Bay to Breakers tax being added, too.
5. Hahdough
San Francisco, CA 94117
Look we’re not going to tell you not to buy cake from Hahdough (that’s between you and your stomach to decide on, during race day) but the much more reasonable — not to mention infinitely more portable — Berliner is available. This German take on the jelly doughnut should help fuel you for a little bit longer, so pick up one, or a few, along the way.
6. Parkside Market
San Francisco, CA
By the time most racers reach the Panhandle, it’s officially drinking picnic time. The Parkside Market people have you covered with beer, wine, liquor, and giant sandwiches that are all around $8 a pop.
7. Arguello Market
San Francisco, CA 94118
A sandwich stop favored by cyclists coming to and from the Presidio, Arguello Market is a full-on supermarket with all your race day needs. Don’t leave without their famed turkey sandwich in your hand.
8. Yo También Cantina
San Francisco, CA 94122
Who will notice if you take a quick detour to this adorable Inner Sunset cafe for a hearty bowl, or an herb-y salad? Not many, especially if you take advantage of ordering ahead for pickup via their website.
9. Tartine Inner Sunset
San Francisco, CA 94122
In case you’ve already strayed from the race course, or the alcohol is maybe starting to catch up with you, you have full permission to dip into the Inner Sunset to load up on carbs or sweets from this outpost of Tartine. Expect many of the same Tartine favorites at this spot, from bread to (again, portable) pastries like the morning bun or a cookie if you’re looking to head back into the race. There’s also larger items, such as salads and sandwiches, in case you want a lengthier break. Food is also available to pre-order, in case you are trying to make this a very brief stop.
10. Rise & Grind
San Francisco, CA
Biscuit breakfast sandwiches, avocado toasts, and cold brew await at this potential Inner Richmond pitstop. Look, you earned a break (and a treat). Indoor seating is currently unavailable, but it works out because you were heading back to the course anyways ... right?
11. Mr. Bánh Mì
San Francisco, CA
The race course has taken you toward the Outer Richmond and is preparing to swing you back south to the Sunset. Whether you’re seeking a last-minute energy boost or a post-race snack, Mr. Banh Mi is happy to help.
12. Clancey's Market & Deli
San Francisco, CA
None too fancy, Clancey’s is a go-to for all the neighborhood’s sandwich, beer, and wine needs. Whatever it is you order, get it on Dutch crunch and bring it with you on the home stretch to the beach.
13. Woods Outbound
San Francisco, CA
It’s high time for that celebratory beer, don’t you think? This outpost from Woods Beer Co., a chain of small-batch brewpubs with fresh and inventive brews, is the perfect place for a toast. But run/walk slow, because they don’t open till noon.
14. Outerlands
San Francisco, CA
Reward yourself post-run with one of San Francisco’s most coveted brunch menus. The Outer Sunset’s destination restaurant has all the sourdough apple fritters and sticky buns you require, and if you ran fast enough, you just might beat the brunch rush.
15. Hook Fish Co
San Francisco, CA 94122
Hook Fish Co. opens at 11:30 a.m., just in time to reward your long journey across the city with the seafood taco of your choice. Pair that taco with a beer, and you have a decent post-race plan to help push you through the last few painful moments of Bay to Breakers.