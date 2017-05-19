 clock menu more-arrow no yes
More Maps

San Francisco’s 12 Best Restaurant and Bar Bathrooms

20 Destination Restaurants and Bars in the Tenderloin

18 Bay Area Barbecue Joints For Charred, Smoky Meat

Crayolas costumes at the Bay to Breakers foot race

Bay to Breakers: Where to Refuel and Rehydrate Along the Race Course

15 spots to grab what you need

by Dianne de Guzman and Caleb Pershan Updated
View as Map
by Dianne de Guzman and Caleb Pershan Updated

Brace yourselves: Bay to Breakers, San Francisco’s annual footrace/parade of drunk people in costumes is this Sunday, returning after a two-year hiatus due to COVID-19. Those taking part this year are bound to work up a bit of a thirst and quite the appetite as they run/stumble from the Embarcadero to Ocean Beach — or wherever it is you give up and lie down along the way. If it’s just the essentials you’re after, definitely consult this indispensable map of liquor stores near the route. Here, we’ve got some more and less elaborate places to stop for fuel and keep going — or, you know, not. Also, some stops are offering online ordering and pickup, so with a little bit of planning you could be picking up goods along the route quickly as a bribe to keep going. And one final note: Bi-Rite on Divis wants nothing to do with the madness of race day, and is continuing its tradition of remaining closed until 1 p.m Sunday to avoid it, according to its website.

Read More
Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.

1. Philz Coffee

Copy Link
300 Folsom St
San Francisco, CA
(415) 230-6359
(415) 230-6359
Visit Website

Just a block from the race course, Philz is one of precious few establishments that will be open in this section of SoMa on Sunday morning. Stop by for a pre-race coffee, but remember to save time for them to do their languorous, one-cup-at-a-time drip coffee thing. Slow and steady, as they say.

Philz Coffee Photo by Gado/Getty Images

2. Juice Shop

Copy Link
432 Octavia St
San Francisco, CA
(415) 757-0696
(415) 757-0696
Visit Website

Juice break! Grab a bottle of Pineapple Pear Chia juice from this Hayes Valley vendor of cold-pressed miracles. Maybe an an elixir shot of blue-green algae or a coconut water is what you need as you approach the notorious Hayes Street section of the Bay to Breakers course: You’ll need your strength to get up the hill to Alamo Square.

3. Save-More Market Liquor

Copy Link
1598 McAllister St
San Francisco, CA
(415) 567-8580
(415) 567-8580

A house party near Alamo Square is as good a finish line as any. If you’re stopping in the neighborhood to watch the insanity pass by, head to Save-More for a bottle of the good stuff. The store imports an astounding array of whiskey at excellent prices.

Save-More Market via Facebook

4. New Star-Ell Liquor

Copy Link
501 Divisadero St
San Francisco, CA
(415) 567-7900
(415) 567-7900
Visit Website

Smack-dab in the middle of the action on the turn from Divis to Fell, this market has one of the better beer selections in the city. Be careful with the liquor, though — it’s usually marked up, and you can’t rule out the possibility of a Bay to Breakers tax being added, too.

Kevin Y. via Yelp

5. Hahdough

Copy Link
1221 Fell St
San Francisco, CA 94117
(415) 691-9570
(415) 691-9570
Visit Website

Look we’re not going to tell you not to buy cake from Hahdough (that’s between you and your stomach to decide on, during race day) but the much more reasonable — not to mention infinitely more portable — Berliner is available. This German take on the jelly doughnut should help fuel you for a little bit longer, so pick up one, or a few, along the way.

Also Featured in:

6. Parkside Market

Copy Link
Hayes St.
San Francisco, CA
(415) 885-3483
(415) 885-3483

By the time most racers reach the Panhandle, it’s officially drinking picnic time. The Parkside Market people have you covered with beer, wine, liquor, and giant sandwiches that are all around $8 a pop.

Parkside Market via Yelp

7. Arguello Market

Copy Link
782 Arguello Blvd
San Francisco, CA 94118
(415) 751-5121
(415) 751-5121

A sandwich stop favored by cyclists coming to and from the Presidio, Arguello Market is a full-on supermarket with all your race day needs. Don’t leave without their famed turkey sandwich in your hand.

Luis C./Yelp

Also Featured in:

8. Yo También Cantina

Copy Link
205 Hugo St
San Francisco, CA 94122
(628) 219-7622
(628) 219-7622
Visit Website

Who will notice if you take a quick detour to this adorable Inner Sunset cafe for a hearty bowl, or an herb-y salad? Not many, especially if you take advantage of ordering ahead for pickup via their website.

Caleb Pershan

Also Featured in:

9. Tartine Inner Sunset

Copy Link
1226 9th Ave
San Francisco, CA 94122
(415) 742-5005
(415) 742-5005
Visit Website

In case you’ve already strayed from the race course, or the alcohol is maybe starting to catch up with you, you have full permission to dip into the Inner Sunset to load up on carbs or sweets from this outpost of Tartine. Expect many of the same Tartine favorites at this spot, from bread to (again, portable) pastries like the morning bun or a cookie if you’re looking to head back into the race. There’s also larger items, such as salads and sandwiches, in case you want a lengthier break. Food is also available to pre-order, in case you are trying to make this a very brief stop.

10. Rise & Grind

Copy Link
785 8th Ave
San Francisco, CA

Biscuit breakfast sandwiches, avocado toasts, and cold brew await at this potential Inner Richmond pitstop. Look, you earned a break (and a treat). Indoor seating is currently unavailable, but it works out because you were heading back to the course anyways ... right?

Rachel C. via Yelp

11. Mr. Bánh Mì

Copy Link
3605 Balboa St
San Francisco, CA

The race course has taken you toward the Outer Richmond and is preparing to swing you back south to the Sunset. Whether you’re seeking a last-minute energy boost or a post-race snack, Mr. Banh Mi is happy to help.

Jason C. via Yelp

12. Clancey's Market & Deli

Copy Link
3960 Irving St
San Francisco, CA
(415) 681-9569
(415) 681-9569

None too fancy, Clancey’s is a go-to for all the neighborhood’s sandwich, beer, and wine needs. Whatever it is you order, get it on Dutch crunch and bring it with you on the home stretch to the beach.

Barbara C. via Yelp

13. Woods Outbound

Copy Link
4045 Judah St
San Francisco, CA

It’s high time for that celebratory beer, don’t you think? This outpost from Woods Beer Co., a chain of small-batch brewpubs with fresh and inventive brews, is the perfect place for a toast. But run/walk slow, because they don’t open till noon.

Rey Romero

14. Outerlands

Copy Link
4001 Judah St
San Francisco, CA
(415) 661-6140
(415) 661-6140
Visit Website

Reward yourself post-run with one of San Francisco’s most coveted brunch menus. The Outer Sunset’s destination restaurant has all the sourdough apple fritters and sticky buns you require, and if you ran fast enough, you just might beat the brunch rush.

Outerlands A.K. Carroll

Also Featured in:

15. Hook Fish Co

Copy Link
Read Review |
4542 Irving St
San Francisco, CA 94122
(415) 569-4984
(415) 569-4984
Visit Website

Hook Fish Co. opens at 11:30 a.m., just in time to reward your long journey across the city with the seafood taco of your choice. Pair that taco with a beer, and you have a decent post-race plan to help push you through the last few painful moments of Bay to Breakers.

Patricia Chang

Also Featured in:

More in Maps

© 2022 Vox Media, Inc. All rights reserved.
Link copied to the clipboard.

1. Philz Coffee

300 Folsom St, San Francisco, CA
Philz Coffee Photo by Gado/Getty Images

Just a block from the race course, Philz is one of precious few establishments that will be open in this section of SoMa on Sunday morning. Stop by for a pre-race coffee, but remember to save time for them to do their languorous, one-cup-at-a-time drip coffee thing. Slow and steady, as they say.

300 Folsom St
San Francisco, CA
(415) 230-6359
Visit Website

2. Juice Shop

432 Octavia St, San Francisco, CA

Juice break! Grab a bottle of Pineapple Pear Chia juice from this Hayes Valley vendor of cold-pressed miracles. Maybe an an elixir shot of blue-green algae or a coconut water is what you need as you approach the notorious Hayes Street section of the Bay to Breakers course: You’ll need your strength to get up the hill to Alamo Square.

432 Octavia St
San Francisco, CA
(415) 757-0696
Visit Website

3. Save-More Market Liquor

1598 McAllister St, San Francisco, CA
Save-More Market via Facebook

A house party near Alamo Square is as good a finish line as any. If you’re stopping in the neighborhood to watch the insanity pass by, head to Save-More for a bottle of the good stuff. The store imports an astounding array of whiskey at excellent prices.

1598 McAllister St
San Francisco, CA
(415) 567-8580

4. New Star-Ell Liquor

501 Divisadero St, San Francisco, CA
Kevin Y. via Yelp

Smack-dab in the middle of the action on the turn from Divis to Fell, this market has one of the better beer selections in the city. Be careful with the liquor, though — it’s usually marked up, and you can’t rule out the possibility of a Bay to Breakers tax being added, too.

501 Divisadero St
San Francisco, CA
(415) 567-7900
Visit Website

5. Hahdough

1221 Fell St, San Francisco, CA 94117

Look we’re not going to tell you not to buy cake from Hahdough (that’s between you and your stomach to decide on, during race day) but the much more reasonable — not to mention infinitely more portable — Berliner is available. This German take on the jelly doughnut should help fuel you for a little bit longer, so pick up one, or a few, along the way.

1221 Fell St
San Francisco, CA 94117
(415) 691-9570
Visit Website

6. Parkside Market

Hayes St., San Francisco, CA
Parkside Market via Yelp

By the time most racers reach the Panhandle, it’s officially drinking picnic time. The Parkside Market people have you covered with beer, wine, liquor, and giant sandwiches that are all around $8 a pop.

Hayes St.
San Francisco, CA
(415) 885-3483

7. Arguello Market

782 Arguello Blvd, San Francisco, CA 94118
Luis C./Yelp

A sandwich stop favored by cyclists coming to and from the Presidio, Arguello Market is a full-on supermarket with all your race day needs. Don’t leave without their famed turkey sandwich in your hand.

782 Arguello Blvd
San Francisco, CA 94118
(415) 751-5121

8. Yo También Cantina

205 Hugo St, San Francisco, CA 94122
Caleb Pershan

Who will notice if you take a quick detour to this adorable Inner Sunset cafe for a hearty bowl, or an herb-y salad? Not many, especially if you take advantage of ordering ahead for pickup via their website.

205 Hugo St
San Francisco, CA 94122
(628) 219-7622
Visit Website

9. Tartine Inner Sunset

1226 9th Ave, San Francisco, CA 94122

In case you’ve already strayed from the race course, or the alcohol is maybe starting to catch up with you, you have full permission to dip into the Inner Sunset to load up on carbs or sweets from this outpost of Tartine. Expect many of the same Tartine favorites at this spot, from bread to (again, portable) pastries like the morning bun or a cookie if you’re looking to head back into the race. There’s also larger items, such as salads and sandwiches, in case you want a lengthier break. Food is also available to pre-order, in case you are trying to make this a very brief stop.

1226 9th Ave
San Francisco, CA 94122
(415) 742-5005
Visit Website

10. Rise & Grind

785 8th Ave, San Francisco, CA
Rachel C. via Yelp

Biscuit breakfast sandwiches, avocado toasts, and cold brew await at this potential Inner Richmond pitstop. Look, you earned a break (and a treat). Indoor seating is currently unavailable, but it works out because you were heading back to the course anyways ... right?

785 8th Ave
San Francisco, CA

11. Mr. Bánh Mì

3605 Balboa St, San Francisco, CA
Jason C. via Yelp

The race course has taken you toward the Outer Richmond and is preparing to swing you back south to the Sunset. Whether you’re seeking a last-minute energy boost or a post-race snack, Mr. Banh Mi is happy to help.

3605 Balboa St
San Francisco, CA

12. Clancey's Market & Deli

3960 Irving St, San Francisco, CA
Barbara C. via Yelp

None too fancy, Clancey’s is a go-to for all the neighborhood’s sandwich, beer, and wine needs. Whatever it is you order, get it on Dutch crunch and bring it with you on the home stretch to the beach.

3960 Irving St
San Francisco, CA
(415) 681-9569

13. Woods Outbound

4045 Judah St, San Francisco, CA
Rey Romero

It’s high time for that celebratory beer, don’t you think? This outpost from Woods Beer Co., a chain of small-batch brewpubs with fresh and inventive brews, is the perfect place for a toast. But run/walk slow, because they don’t open till noon.

4045 Judah St
San Francisco, CA

14. Outerlands

4001 Judah St, San Francisco, CA
Outerlands A.K. Carroll

Reward yourself post-run with one of San Francisco’s most coveted brunch menus. The Outer Sunset’s destination restaurant has all the sourdough apple fritters and sticky buns you require, and if you ran fast enough, you just might beat the brunch rush.

4001 Judah St
San Francisco, CA
(415) 661-6140
Visit Website

15. Hook Fish Co

4542 Irving St, San Francisco, CA 94122
Read Review |
Patricia Chang

Hook Fish Co. opens at 11:30 a.m., just in time to reward your long journey across the city with the seafood taco of your choice. Pair that taco with a beer, and you have a decent post-race plan to help push you through the last few painful moments of Bay to Breakers.

4542 Irving St
San Francisco, CA 94122
(415) 569-4984
Visit Website

Related Maps