Bay to Breakers: Where to Refuel and Rehydrate Along the Race Course

Brace yourselves: Bay to Breakers, San Francisco’s annual footrace/parade of drunk people in costumes is this Sunday, returning after a two-year hiatus due to COVID-19. Those taking part this year are bound to work up a bit of a thirst and quite the appetite as they run/stumble from the Embarcadero to Ocean Beach — or wherever it is you give up and lie down along the way. If it’s just the essentials you’re after, definitely consult this indispensable map of liquor stores near the route. Here, we’ve got some more and less elaborate places to stop for fuel and keep going — or, you know, not. Also, some stops are offering online ordering and pickup, so with a little bit of planning you could be picking up goods along the route quickly as a bribe to keep going. And one final note: Bi-Rite on Divis wants nothing to do with the madness of race day, and is continuing its tradition of remaining closed until 1 p.m Sunday to avoid it, according to its website.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.