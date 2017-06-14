 clock menu more-arrow no yes
More Maps

The Hottest New Cocktail Bars in San Francisco

These 15 Shops Are the Go-To Places for Picnic Basket Essentials

20 San Francisco Brunches to Wake Up To

Getty Images/EyeEm

15 Coastal Restaurants and Bars in Marin and Sonoma Counties

From Stinson Beach to Bodega Bay, stop here for stunning vistas and worthy food

by Paolo Bicchieri and Gretchen Giles Updated
View as Map
by Paolo Bicchieri and Gretchen Giles Updated
Getty Images/EyeEm

Carting around the narrow bends of Highway 1 in a 1984 Westfalia van with thick mists of gray rising from the sea below is no mere fantasy for those who live in coastal Marin and Sonoma counties. Somedays, that just describes going to the grocery store. For everyone else it’s more of a special occasion to make a foray to the beach for a picnic with loved ones or to visit the source of one’s favorite oyster. The important thing to know is that there’s more than just chilly fog in the North Bay. Bakeries with high class croissants, legendary crab shacks, and even food trucks are all in the mix. Whether it be to surf those curly waves at the Bolinas Jetty or to traverse Mount Tamalpais, these 15 restaurants will make any jaunt to the coast worth the drive.

Read More
Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.

1. The Casino Bar

Copy Link
17000 Bodega Highway
Bodega, CA

The ultimate stealth dining paradise is found inside the funky Casino bar, where chef Mark Malicki produces ever-changing menus exactly based on what he can source most freshly that day. Working on a hamburger griddle with just a dishwasher and a server to support him, Malicki consistently turns out dishes that amaze and delight; follow him on Facebook to discover each day's menu. When the math is right, ordering Malicki's entire menu makes a sumptuous dinner for two for just under $100. BYOB or purchase a bottle of local Balleto Pinot Noir from the barkeep for less than the grocery store.

Zomato/Kimhall831

2. Terrapin Creek Cafe

Copy Link
1580 Eastshore Rd.
Bodega Bay, CA
(707) 875-2700
(707) 875-2700
Visit Website

One of the best restaurants in Sonoma County, the Michelin-starred Terrapin Creek is tucked away in a small strip mall, content to quietly produce excellent dishes in an informal setting. Look for seafood as well as housemade pastas, Japanese-inflected main courses, and a gorgeous reimagining of European traditions. 

Terrapin Creek Cafe/Facebook

3. Spud Point Crab Company

Copy Link
1860 Westshore Rd
Bodega Bay, CA
(707) 875-9472
(707) 875-9472

Located down by the working boats of Bodega Bay, Spud Point is famous for its chowder but also rightfully known for fresh crab cooked right on the spot. Plan to sit outside in the chill at picnic tables and gorge when the Dungeness is in season. BYOB.

4. Rocker Oysterfeller's Kitchen + Saloon

Copy Link
14415 Hwy 1
Valley Ford, CA
(707) 876-1983
(707) 876-1983
Visit Website

With a Nawlins take on California food, Rockers is one of the sweetest bars on this stretch of coast, and that's saying a lot. Try hot oysters four different ways or slurp them down chilled, knowing that this is also the place to get gumbo or blackened shrimp with grits skillfully prepared by chef co-owner Brandon Gunther. Situated in an old hotel, Rocker's has rooms to let and also hosts an annual hootenanny, Oysterpalooza, with live Bay Area bands and plenty of oysters each year at the end of May. Mark your calendars for next year.

Rocker Oysterfellers Tina O./Yelp

5. Route One Bakery & Kitchen

Copy Link
27000 Shoreline Hwy
Tomales, CA 94971
(707) 879-2022
(707) 879-2022
Visit Website

Though Tomales Bakery is sorely missed, the team behind the local favorite reopened under a new banner and are baking and cooking better than ever. Since its opening in February 2020 this powerhouse has gained much-deserved clout for its pizza, bread, and desserts.

6. Nick's Cove & Cottages

Copy Link
23240 Highway 1
Marshall, CA
(415) 793-9638
(415) 793-9638
Visit Website

Swing by this reimagined seafood shack with resort cabins, a separate oyster bar, seating out over Tomales Bay, and an adorably dilapidated vibe (though just renovated in February 2022). With any luck this historic restaurant should be around for a long time, dishing up views and seafood until the cows come home.

Also Featured in:

7. The Marshall Store

Copy Link
19225 State Route 1
Marshall, CA
(415) 663-1339
(415) 663-1339
Visit Website

Recommended only for the hardy, the Marshall Store primarily offers customers seats at high wooden tables placed exactly along Highway One, making for a precarious perch. Order fresh oysters, creamy chowder, Dungeness crab, bottles of chilled wine and local microbrews inside, then take your place looking over Tomales Bay, with the highway roaring impotently at your back, and let the sun shine down as you shuck and slurp and sip.

The Marshall Store Y D./Yelp

8. Tony's Seafood Restaurant

Copy Link
18863 Highway 1
Marshall, CA
(415) 663-1107
(415) 663-1107
Visit Website

Tony's has enjoyed its prime spot over Tomales Bay since 1948. Purchased by the Hog Island Oyster Farm folks in 2017, Tony's old-school charm is now matched by the freshness of its fare. And: the view.

Tony’s Seafood Restaurant Larry K./Yelp

Also Featured in:

9. Saltwater Oyster Depot

Copy Link
12781 Sir Francis Drake Blvd
Inverness, CA
(415) 440-1700
(415) 440-1700
Visit Website

An oyster depot, a breakfast joint, and a white-cloth bistro all in two adjacent store fronts. Expect berries in season, an excellent wine list daily, and line-caught sustainably harvested seafood so fresh it might flop off the plate. Always plan to have oysters. And dessert. And more wine.

Saltwater Oyster Depot Saltwater Oyster Depot

Also Featured in:

10. Station House Cafe

Copy Link
11180 Highway 1
Point Reyes Station, CA
(415) 663-1515
(415) 663-1515
Visit Website

This longtime Pt. Reyes Station stalwart is a reliable place to get breakfast, a burger, and a feta cheese-dressed salad with garlicky carrots and a side of eccentric popovers. The well-established outdoor garden is a splendor in good weather and the bar a true refuge in poor. Open all day, with live music on the weekends.

Station House Cafe/Facebook

Also Featured in:

11. Smileys Schooner Saloon and Hotel

Copy Link
41 Wharf Rd.
Bolinas, CA
Visit Website

With no food beyond the odd bag of chips, this is a great old (est. 1851) salty dog bar with pool tables and live music on weekend nights. There are comfy upstairs rooms, should you drink yourself into a surprise coastal overnight stay.

CaliforniaBeaches.com

12. Coast Cafe

Copy Link
46 Wharf Rd.
Bolinas, CA
(415) 868-2298
(415) 868-2298
Visit Website

Casual and healthy with an emphasis on vegetables, seafood, and sustainably raised meats, this is pretty much the only eatery in town, so thank goodness it's really just a fine place to eat. Set adjacent to the Bolinas Museum — a hidden treasure with a great exhibition roster and a shabby chic vibe that Martha would envy — this cheerful spot is perfect for a simple lunch or dinner and a lazy brunch.

Coast Cafe/Facebook

13. Breakers Cafe

Copy Link
3465 Highway 1
Stinson Beach, CA
(415) 331-2426
(415) 331-2426
Visit Website

Breakers is all about breakfast and lunch with an emphasis on Mexican-style entrees that involve corn-wrapped fish with cheese. Ordering at the counter offers an informal experience. The deck makes it an acceptable alternative to the Parkside, though it keeps less regular winter hours.

Yelp

14. California Kahve

Copy Link
3415 CA-1
Stinson Beach, CA 94970

It should come as no surprise that California Kahve founder Molly Welton is still making money moves. Her vintage coffee caravan is a delight — when it was parked at its original home of Ocean Beach and at its new home off of Highway 1 — doling out New Zealand-inspired desserts and custom lattes. Load up for that rare sunny day at Stinson Beach.

15. Parkside Cafe

Copy Link
43 Arenal Ave
Stinson Beach, CA
(415) 868-1272
(415) 868-1272
Visit Website

Fresh, local, and excellent, this venerable old school beach restaurant has kept up with the times and offers good brewed coffee, killer fresh baked bread and pastries, substantial breakfasts, light lunches, and real dinners — often with live musicians on hand and a fire on the roar. The snack bar window offers a great back-to-the-beach alternative for the sandy set.

Julia Spiess

More in Maps

© 2022 Vox Media, Inc. All rights reserved.
Link copied to the clipboard.

1. The Casino Bar

17000 Bodega Highway, Bodega, CA
Zomato/Kimhall831

The ultimate stealth dining paradise is found inside the funky Casino bar, where chef Mark Malicki produces ever-changing menus exactly based on what he can source most freshly that day. Working on a hamburger griddle with just a dishwasher and a server to support him, Malicki consistently turns out dishes that amaze and delight; follow him on Facebook to discover each day's menu. When the math is right, ordering Malicki's entire menu makes a sumptuous dinner for two for just under $100. BYOB or purchase a bottle of local Balleto Pinot Noir from the barkeep for less than the grocery store.

17000 Bodega Highway
Bodega, CA

2. Terrapin Creek Cafe

1580 Eastshore Rd., Bodega Bay, CA
Terrapin Creek Cafe/Facebook

One of the best restaurants in Sonoma County, the Michelin-starred Terrapin Creek is tucked away in a small strip mall, content to quietly produce excellent dishes in an informal setting. Look for seafood as well as housemade pastas, Japanese-inflected main courses, and a gorgeous reimagining of European traditions. 

1580 Eastshore Rd.
Bodega Bay, CA
(707) 875-2700
Visit Website

3. Spud Point Crab Company

1860 Westshore Rd, Bodega Bay, CA

Located down by the working boats of Bodega Bay, Spud Point is famous for its chowder but also rightfully known for fresh crab cooked right on the spot. Plan to sit outside in the chill at picnic tables and gorge when the Dungeness is in season. BYOB.

1860 Westshore Rd
Bodega Bay, CA
(707) 875-9472

4. Rocker Oysterfeller's Kitchen + Saloon

14415 Hwy 1, Valley Ford, CA
Rocker Oysterfellers Tina O./Yelp

With a Nawlins take on California food, Rockers is one of the sweetest bars on this stretch of coast, and that's saying a lot. Try hot oysters four different ways or slurp them down chilled, knowing that this is also the place to get gumbo or blackened shrimp with grits skillfully prepared by chef co-owner Brandon Gunther. Situated in an old hotel, Rocker's has rooms to let and also hosts an annual hootenanny, Oysterpalooza, with live Bay Area bands and plenty of oysters each year at the end of May. Mark your calendars for next year.

14415 Hwy 1
Valley Ford, CA
(707) 876-1983
Visit Website

5. Route One Bakery & Kitchen

27000 Shoreline Hwy, Tomales, CA 94971

Though Tomales Bakery is sorely missed, the team behind the local favorite reopened under a new banner and are baking and cooking better than ever. Since its opening in February 2020 this powerhouse has gained much-deserved clout for its pizza, bread, and desserts.

27000 Shoreline Hwy
Tomales, CA 94971
(707) 879-2022
Visit Website

6. Nick's Cove & Cottages

23240 Highway 1, Marshall, CA

Swing by this reimagined seafood shack with resort cabins, a separate oyster bar, seating out over Tomales Bay, and an adorably dilapidated vibe (though just renovated in February 2022). With any luck this historic restaurant should be around for a long time, dishing up views and seafood until the cows come home.

23240 Highway 1
Marshall, CA
(415) 793-9638
Visit Website

7. The Marshall Store

19225 State Route 1, Marshall, CA
The Marshall Store Y D./Yelp

Recommended only for the hardy, the Marshall Store primarily offers customers seats at high wooden tables placed exactly along Highway One, making for a precarious perch. Order fresh oysters, creamy chowder, Dungeness crab, bottles of chilled wine and local microbrews inside, then take your place looking over Tomales Bay, with the highway roaring impotently at your back, and let the sun shine down as you shuck and slurp and sip.

19225 State Route 1
Marshall, CA
(415) 663-1339
Visit Website

8. Tony's Seafood Restaurant

18863 Highway 1, Marshall, CA
Tony’s Seafood Restaurant Larry K./Yelp

Tony's has enjoyed its prime spot over Tomales Bay since 1948. Purchased by the Hog Island Oyster Farm folks in 2017, Tony's old-school charm is now matched by the freshness of its fare. And: the view.

18863 Highway 1
Marshall, CA
(415) 663-1107
Visit Website

9. Saltwater Oyster Depot

12781 Sir Francis Drake Blvd, Inverness, CA
Saltwater Oyster Depot Saltwater Oyster Depot

An oyster depot, a breakfast joint, and a white-cloth bistro all in two adjacent store fronts. Expect berries in season, an excellent wine list daily, and line-caught sustainably harvested seafood so fresh it might flop off the plate. Always plan to have oysters. And dessert. And more wine.

12781 Sir Francis Drake Blvd
Inverness, CA
(415) 440-1700
Visit Website

10. Station House Cafe

11180 Highway 1, Point Reyes Station, CA
Station House Cafe/Facebook

This longtime Pt. Reyes Station stalwart is a reliable place to get breakfast, a burger, and a feta cheese-dressed salad with garlicky carrots and a side of eccentric popovers. The well-established outdoor garden is a splendor in good weather and the bar a true refuge in poor. Open all day, with live music on the weekends.

11180 Highway 1
Point Reyes Station, CA
(415) 663-1515
Visit Website

11. Smileys Schooner Saloon and Hotel

41 Wharf Rd., Bolinas, CA
CaliforniaBeaches.com

With no food beyond the odd bag of chips, this is a great old (est. 1851) salty dog bar with pool tables and live music on weekend nights. There are comfy upstairs rooms, should you drink yourself into a surprise coastal overnight stay.

41 Wharf Rd.
Bolinas, CA
Visit Website

12. Coast Cafe

46 Wharf Rd., Bolinas, CA
Coast Cafe/Facebook

Casual and healthy with an emphasis on vegetables, seafood, and sustainably raised meats, this is pretty much the only eatery in town, so thank goodness it's really just a fine place to eat. Set adjacent to the Bolinas Museum — a hidden treasure with a great exhibition roster and a shabby chic vibe that Martha would envy — this cheerful spot is perfect for a simple lunch or dinner and a lazy brunch.

46 Wharf Rd.
Bolinas, CA
(415) 868-2298
Visit Website

13. Breakers Cafe

3465 Highway 1, Stinson Beach, CA
Yelp

Breakers is all about breakfast and lunch with an emphasis on Mexican-style entrees that involve corn-wrapped fish with cheese. Ordering at the counter offers an informal experience. The deck makes it an acceptable alternative to the Parkside, though it keeps less regular winter hours.

3465 Highway 1
Stinson Beach, CA
(415) 331-2426
Visit Website

14. California Kahve

3415 CA-1, Stinson Beach, CA 94970

It should come as no surprise that California Kahve founder Molly Welton is still making money moves. Her vintage coffee caravan is a delight — when it was parked at its original home of Ocean Beach and at its new home off of Highway 1 — doling out New Zealand-inspired desserts and custom lattes. Load up for that rare sunny day at Stinson Beach.

3415 CA-1
Stinson Beach, CA 94970

15. Parkside Cafe

43 Arenal Ave, Stinson Beach, CA
Julia Spiess

Fresh, local, and excellent, this venerable old school beach restaurant has kept up with the times and offers good brewed coffee, killer fresh baked bread and pastries, substantial breakfasts, light lunches, and real dinners — often with live musicians on hand and a fire on the roar. The snack bar window offers a great back-to-the-beach alternative for the sandy set.

43 Arenal Ave
Stinson Beach, CA
(415) 868-1272
Visit Website

Related Maps