A blood Mary from Chezchez

A Dozen Decadent Bloody Marys to Sip in San Francisco

12 excellent, tomato-based cocktails to cure what ails you

by Dianne de Guzman, Ellen Fort, and Ali Wunderman Updated
by Dianne de Guzman, Ellen Fort, and Ali Wunderman Updated
Tiago Russo

If brunch has one uniting, iconic dish, it’s the bloody mary. There may be no morning drink more satisfying and revitalizing as the spicy tomato-based vodka cocktail, and every bloody lover has a very specific version they like to imbibe. From the traditional tomato juice with vodka and a stalk of celery to innovative concoctions with full meals as garnishes, here are 12 bloody marys in San Francisco that make for the perfect excuse to drink in the morning.

Health experts consider dining out to be a high-risk activity for the unvaccinated; it may pose a risk for the vaccinated, especially in areas with substantial COVID transmission.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.

1. Balboa Cafe

3199 Fillmore St
San Francisco, CA 94123
(415) 921-3944
The bloody mary here comes thick and tomato-y, bolstered by multiple types of Tabasco, a rim of celery salt, and a celery stick. Enjoy it at weekend brunch, or come in for some day-drinking with the fancy older crowd that are the restaurant’s main patrons.

2. Hog Island Oyster Co.

One, Ferry Building, #11
San Francisco, CA 94111
(415) 391-7117
Sure, Champagne and oysters are perhaps the more classic pairing, but if we can say a kind word for the bloody mary and oyster combo, let us say so here with a simple, “it’s delicious.” It’s a no brainer to head over to Hog Island for oysters in the Ferry Building, but with it is the long-running bloody mary that has been a crowd favorite, so much so that it’s been spun off into its own mix that they sell by the bottle. At the restaurant, however, enjoy this version mixed with St. George vodka and castelvetrano olives.

3. Waterbar

399 The Embarcadero
San Francisco, CA 94105
(415) 284-9922
This may be the most Instagrammable bloody mary in San Francisco. It’s served next to a fantastic view, but it’s not the water you’ll be focusing on. Waterbar has built a deliciously decadent experience atop a traditional bloody Mary foundation, garnishing the drink with a seasoning of Old Bay on the rim, two whole slices of bacon, jumbo shrimp, and greenery in the form of cucumber.

Waterbar

4. Hi Dive Bar

28 Pier
San Francisco, CA 94105
(415) 977-0170
Drinking a bloody mary before a Giants game at Hi Dive is a classic move. They make their own horseradish-heavy tomato mixture, which is served with a heavy dose of vodka and classic olive and citrus garnish. Enjoy the view, and get to know your neighbors at this legendary San Francisco dive bar.

5. Sweet Maple

2101 Sutter St
San Francisco, CA 94115
(415) 655-9169
If you’re not attached to a certain idea of what a bloody mary should be — i.e. only vodka, no other spirits — then Sweet Maple has two soju-based versions to drink alongside your meal. Everything else necessary, including salted rim, olive adornments, and requisite celery, is included.

6. Absinthe Brasserie & Bar

398 Hayes St
San Francisco, CA 94102
(415) 551-1590
The bloody mary at Absinthe is a classic, and does not come draped with bacon or tiny cheeseburgers. It is a very, very good one, however, that deserves not only a spot in this list but a place on your table now.

7. Zuni Café

1658 Market St
San Francisco, CA 94102
(415) 552-2522
Zuni is made for day-drinking: Awash in sunlight from the huge windows, it feels like time stands still as diners eat roast chicken for two and drink white wine at lunch. But, though the wine list beckons, forget not the balsamic bloody mary: tomato juice and vodka seasoned with six-year-old balsamic, Tabasco, salt, pepper, and spicy pepper-onion relish.

Zuni Cafe

8. Zeitgeist

199 Valencia St
San Francisco, CA 94103
(415) 255-7505
A great place to get a hangover, Zeitgeist is also a great place to cure one. Drink a bloody mary on the outside patio starting daily at 2 p.m. on weekdays and 1 p.m. on the weekend. It’s a classic in all ways, especially in its ability to revive a weary partier.

Zeitgeist
Zeitgeist, bloody mary, san francisco
Zeitgeist

9. The Ramp

855 Terry A Francois Blvd
San Francisco, CA 94158
(415) 621-2378
This Mission Bay brunch hotspot — and former bait shop — serves up a classic spicy bloody mary with generous servings of celery and limes alongside a bay view that can’t be beat. Catching Giants games here also comes highly recommended, if you can’t get into the actual baseball stadium down the road.

The Ramp

10. Chezchez

584 Valencia St
San Francisco, CA 94110
(415) 237-1834
Chezchez cheekily gives its permission to imbibe in bloody marys any time of day, offering six variations on the drink, including a non-alcoholic version, for those who prefer their tomato juice fancy, but not tipsy. Each bloody mary comes with its own unique takes on the classic, from the spirit — there’s an aquavit version, as well as a sherry or tequila version — to the accoutrement that accompanies the drink. Pick wisely, or pick them all, you have Eater SF’s permission to do either.

A blood Mary from Chezchez

11. Harvey's

500 Castro St
San Francisco, CA 94114
(415) 431-4278
There are seven different versions of bloody mary on the menu at Harveys, the Castro watering hole dedicated to the legacy of gay rights icon Harvey Milk, and each one of them is excellent. The Bloody Mary Lou Retton is a savory flavor bomb made with house-infused garlic and chili vodka (“A perfect 10!”), and the Bloody Mary Wilson is mixed with citrusy lemon vodka. There’s no reason to pick a favorite: order them all.

12. Foreign Cinema

2534 Mission St
San Francisco, CA 94110
(415) 648-7600
Foreign Cinema has one of the dreamiest brunches in town, with tons of natural light, cold oysters, and its very special madras bloody mary. In line with the restaurant’s wide-ranging use of spices from all over the world, this mary combines tomato juice, lime, sherry vinegar, South Indian curry, and sumac for a flavorful morning beverage.

Foreign Cinema/Facebook

