Though the epic brunch buffet at Brix is no more, an a la carte affair can still be had on Sundays. Request a table outside to take in the view of the property’s two-acre garden, orchard, and vines as far as the eye can see — ideally with a Corpse Reviver #2 cocktail in hand. Then pivot to plates of smoked blue crabcakes, Brix chicken salad with herb cream, or a shareable plate of breakfast poutine. It really doesn’t get any more “Napa” than this.