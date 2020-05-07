23 Excellent East Bay Brunch Spots

Whether weekend brunch serves as your reward after tackling a long hike in the Berkeley Hills or just a chill way to ease into a lazy Sunday, East Bay restaurants have you covered. There’s a brunch spot for just about every mood from homey mom-and-pop spots where the menu brims with American classics to buzzy destinations where big groups can dig into shareable plates. Craving dim sum? There are plenty of great options on this side of the bridge.

And if you’re looking for brunch options in the city, here’s our guide to the hottest brunches in San Francisco.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.