Split in Oakland
Nader Khouri

23 Excellent East Bay Brunch Spots

Start your weekend right with eggs, beignets, and dim sum

by Dianne de Guzman, Lauren Saria, and Luke Tsai Updated
Split in Oakland
| Nader Khouri
by Dianne de Guzman, Lauren Saria, and Luke Tsai Updated

Whether weekend brunch serves as your reward after tackling a long hike in the Berkeley Hills or just a chill way to ease into a lazy Sunday, East Bay restaurants have you covered. There’s a brunch spot for just about every mood from homey mom-and-pop spots where the menu brims with American classics to buzzy destinations where big groups can dig into shareable plates. Craving dim sum? There are plenty of great options on this side of the bridge.

And if you’re looking for brunch options in the city, here’s our guide to the hottest brunches in San Francisco.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.

1. Saigon Seafood Harbor Restaurant

3150 Pierce St
Richmond, CA 94804
(510) 559-9388
(510) 559-9388
Saigon Harbor remains one of the East Bay’s strongest weekend dim sum options — the fried taro dumplings, steamed rice rolls, and sticky rice in lotus leaf all rank among the tops in the area.

takeout dim sum containers Luke Tsai

2. Sam's Log Cabin

945 San Pablo Ave
Albany, CA 94706
(510) 558-0502
(510) 558-0502
The historic San Pablo Avenue brunch spot, set in an actual log cabin, is offering its entire menu — pancakes, scrambles, hashes, and all — for takeout, curbside pickup, and delivery. Keep an eye out for the daily blue plate specials, which run the gamut from a classic Monte Cristo to a carnitas torta.

Sam’s Log Cabin/Facebook

3. Viks Chaat

2390 Fourth St
Berkeley, CA 94710
(510) 644-4412
(510) 644-4412
The popular West Berkeley chaat house, known for its huge crowds on weekend mornings, is open for takeout, curbside pickup, and both indoor and outdoor dining — and still serving all of its customer favorites, including its dosas and its bhatura cholle (aka the “big puffy bread”), which almost everyone orders.

Dosa at Vik’s Vik’s Chaat/Facebook

4. Lulu

1019 Camelia St
Berkeley, CA 94710
(510) 529-4300
(510) 529-4300
This bright Berkeley spot does a bountiful weekend brunch, when diners can order table-sized mezze platters piled high with all sorts of fresh-baked breads, dips, and pickled vegetables. There’s a cozy outdoor patio and an airy indoor dining room which a view of the kitchen, where you may even spot chef Mona Leena artfully building each of the many platters for guests.

A platter of food including hummus, baba ganoush, pickled vegetables, fruit salad, and fresh breads. Lauren Saria/Eater SF

5. Sistory Thai Kitchen

1233 San Pablo Ave
Berkeley, CA 94706
(510) 705-1635
(510) 705-1635
Sistory Thai Kitchen serves a menu that appeals to those who want the standardest of standard breakfasts — i.e. a proper buttermilk pancake or an eggs benedict — but it’s when the menu branches out that the food truly shines. For instance, the Get Up N Fly features crisp russet potato wedges (topped with a fried egg, it’s breakfast after all) with a yellow curry sauce perfect for re-dipping bites of potato. On the sweeter side, the pancakes with the Thai tea syrup might be up your alley.

6. Standard Fare

2701 Eighth St #118
Berkeley, CA 94710
(510) 356-2261
(510) 356-2261
Perhaps best known for its weekday focaccia sandwich brown bag lunches, Chez Panisse alum Kelsie Kerr’s West Berkeley breakfast and lunch spot also serves up a mean Saturday brunch — a weekly tradition that the restaurant revived after staying closed on weekends for the bulk of the pandemic. The menu changes every day, but keep an eye out for sticky buns, sourdough waffles, and picture-perfect fried eggs.

7. La Santa Torta

95 Linden St
Oakland, CA 94607
Now that quesabirria food truck La Santa Torta has landed in its brick-and-mortar home, there’s weekend brunch to enjoy: there’s chile rellenos, chilaquiles with La Finca Tortillas, French toast with cajeta goat milk caramel and pecans, and a new creation: breakfast sopes on the the list. Wash it down with a beer or a beer-mosa from Old Kan Brewery.

A paper plate with two quesabirria tacos Ls Santa Torta

8. Nibs Restaurant

3112 Market St
Oakland, CA 94608
(510) 250-9272
(510) 250-9272
Huge classic American breakfasts are the calling card of this West Oakland diner, a newly reborn version of a beloved El Cerrito spot. Well-stuffed omelets and fluffy, buttery pancakes are the way to go here, but the Asian-leaning dishes (teriyaki plates and such) are worth trying too: The Spam-and-egg rice bowl really hits the spot.

9. Lois the Pie Queen

851 60th St
Oakland, CA 94608
(510) 658-5616
(510) 658-5616
This North Oakland institution serves a mean fried chicken breakfast plate, with or without the waffle, but the real star of its breakfast and brunch menu is what’s probably the creamiest, most delicious side of grits you can find in the East Bay. No one will blame you if you finish your morning meal here with a slice of pie.

Fried chicken and grits breakfast at Lois the Pie Queen Eugene Kim/Flickr

10. Peony Seafood Restaurant

388 9th St STE 288
Oakland, CA 94607
(510) 286-8866
(510) 286-8866
You’ll find all the classics here, but also slightly more contemporary and hard-to-find options: Buried in the restaurant’s vast menu are gems like pan-fried daikon cake with XO sauce; crispy-garlic-topped “typhoon style” taro cake; and cute, Instagram-ready piggy-faced steamed custard buns.

11. Saul's Restaurant & Delicatessen

1475 Shattuck Ave
Berkeley, CA 94709
(510) 848-3354
(510) 848-3354
For decades, Saul’s has been the East Bay’s gold standard for Jewish deli classics like (house-smoked) pastrami sandwiches, latkes, and matzo ball soup. It’s now also one of the area’s best options for a weekend bagel brunch: perhaps the East Bay’s finest bagels (now boiled and baked in house), plus an assortment of smoked fish options. Other morning staples include a classic salami-and-egg scramble and a pastrami and corned beef hash.

four bagels on a wooden pizza board Luke Tsai

12. La Note

2377 Shattuck Ave
Berkeley, CA 94704
(510) 843-1525
(510) 843-1525
The classic downtown Berkeley brunch spot, a favorite for generations of Cal students, is still welcoming long lines of diners to enjoy pain perdu, French-style omelettes, and combo plates like the “Cote Ouest”: a three-egg omelette with ratatouille, homefries, and a choice of toast. The garlicky breakfast potatoes alone are worth a visit.

La Note/Facebook

13. Split

2301 Broadway ave
Oakland, CA 94612
Split has finally branched out to Oakland, and it’s possibly one of the best brunch menus to satisfy the varying appetites of a group. Not only is there a good selection of sweet and savory breakfast options, but now your “I don’t really eat breakfast” friend has some decent burger and sandwich choices — a buffalo crispy chicken sandwich being just one example — and your “I try to eat healthy at all times” friend will thank you for picking this spot.

14. FOB Kitchen

5179 Telegraph Ave
Oakland, CA 94609
(510) 817-4169
(510) 817-4169
FOB Kitchen has resumed its three-day-a-week brunch hours, which means you can snag one of their silogs (garlic rice breakfast plates) — say the one with tocino or a Filipino eggplant omelette — on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday mornings.

Housemade Spam and egg FOB Kitchen

15. Alem's Coffee

5353 Claremont Ave
Oakland, CA 94618
(510) 655-6003
(510) 655-6003

This cozy coffee shop across from the Temescal DMV serves some of the tastiest Eritrean breakfast dishes around. The shahan ful, a spicy fava bean dip that comes with two warm, crusty French rolls, is the must-order dish, but the cafe’s excellent Eritrean-style frittata (like an onion-y scramble) also has its fair share of devotees.

Shahan ful at Alem’s, served with two crusty loaves of bread Alem’s Coffee/Facebook

16. Brenda's Oakland

4045 Broadway #101
Oakland, CA 94611
(510) 929-0510
(510) 929-0510
San Francisco Cajun institution Brenda’s is serving the restaurant’s time-tested classics including a flight of beignets, a po’ boy, or a hearty plate of shrimp and grits from 8 a.m to 8 p.m., Thursdays through Mondays.

A flight of beignets at Brenda’s in Oakland Patricia Chang

17. Kitchen Story

5422 College Ave
Oakland, CA 94618
(510) 922-9443
(510) 922-9443
This Rockridge restaurant is serves its brunch dishes every day. The menu aims to offer something for everyone, from pancakes and Benedicts to morning fare with Korean and other international influences: omurice, morning tacos with kalbi, and Korean fried chicken and waffles.

Spread of dishes at Kitchen Story Kitchen Story/Facebook

18. Bar Comal

550 Grand Ave
Oakland, CA 94610
Bar Comal recently debuted its brunch menu and along with serving the hits you’ve learned to love from Comal Next Door, now you can have chilaquiles in a chipotle chile salsa and huevos a la Mexicana, a soft scramble made with green beans, tomatoes, and cheese.

19. Grand Lake Kitchen

576 Grand Ave
Oakland, CA 94610
(510) 922-9582
(510) 922-9582
By far the most popular brunch spot in the vicinity of Lake Merritt (the weekend lines are legendary), Grand Lake Kitchen has its all-day brunch menu that includes both sweet and savory versions of French toast. The restaurant has a second location in the Dimond that’s also open.

20. Rick & Ann's Restaurant

2922 Domingo Ave
Berkeley, CA 94705
(510) 649-8538
(510) 649-8538
Indulge in classic American breakfast and lunch fare at this homey little spot, where the dining room winds past the kitchen and a patio wraps around the side. The menu stars big platters of pancakes, eggs, hash browns, and the usual breakfast meats — think, sausage patties and bacon. Everything is cooked with attention and care and there are some unexpected options worth exploring such as the corn waffle and orange rice flour pancakes.

Lauren Saria

21. Sequoia Diner

3719 MacArthur Blvd
Oakland, CA 94619
(510) 482-3719
(510) 482-3719
The chic Laurel District diner is open for breakfast, lunch, and weekend brunch, Wednesday through Sunday. The waffles and biscuits are spectacular, as are the breakfast sandwiches, and there are plenty of vegetarian-friendly options — and mimosa and bloody maria kits to boot.

Sequoia Diner

22. Bull Valley Roadhouse

14 Canyon Lake Dr
Port Costa, CA 94569
(510) 787-1135
(510) 787-1135
If you’re looking for a destination brunch spot, this one is it. If you’re feeling adventurous, follow the meandering roads to Port Costa, where Bull Valley Roadhouse is hosting its “Sunday Service” brunch on, well, Sundays. The selections rotate, but a recent option included the hangtown fry, that locally-famous scrambled egg dish featuring fried oysters, bacon, and hash browned potatoes.

23. Koi Palace

4288 Dublin Blvd #213
Dublin, CA 94568
(925) 833-9090
(925) 833-9090
Of course it’s wonderful to eat your dim sum freshly cooked at the restaurant, but it does feel like an extra treat to be able to take home some frozen versions — you know, just in case hunger strikes late at night — like you can at all the Koi Palace locations, including the Dublin spot. Koi Palace offers a selection of frozen dim sum for customers to steam (or bake) at home — everything from har gow to chicken feet to Portuguese egg tarts.

