K Cafe Patisserie & Tea House

12 Stellar Spots for Brunch in the South Bay Area

Take your breakfast game to the next level at these spots in San Jose, Los Gatos, Santa Clara, and more.

by Cathy Park
by Cathy Park
K Cafe Patisserie & Tea House

Going out for brunch is one of the ideal ways to start your morning off right. From classic American breakfast dishes like egg scrambles and pancakes, to more specialty items like shrimp and grits, crepes, and dalgona coffee, the South Bay brunch scene has no shortage of options sure to satiate your weekend brunch cravings, with an array of craft cocktails and mimosas to make the optimal pairing. Here are the standout brunch destinations in the South Bay Area.

Crepevine Restaurants

With many locations throughout the Bay Area, Crepevine has become one of the region’s most renowned brunch spots, serving crepes, omelets, scrambles, sandwiches, and pancakes. For those looking for a more decadent and dessert-like breakfast, the sweet crepes, served with whipped cream and vanilla ice cream, are an obvious choice. The savory crepes come stuffed with different variations of veggies, protein, and cheese and are accompanied by potatoes or fries and greens. At Crepevine, the quality of ingredients is top-notch, with most produce from local farmers, organic fair-trade coffee, cage-free farm eggs fed only wheat and corn, ocean-raised Canadian salmon, and 100 percent natural beef.

300 Castro St, Mountain View, CA 94041
(650) 969-6878
(650) 969-6878
Crepevine Restaurants

Coffee & More Cafe

Coffee & More Cafe is a cozy spot in downtown Sunnyvale known for more than just superb coffee. The mocha drinks are notably popular and a prime pairing for breakfast items. The breakfast sandwiches come with two scrambled eggs and cheese on a choice of toast, bagel, or croissant, and can be customized to add avocado, meat, and veggies, while the savory and sweet toast varieties consist of avocado, Nutella, and creamy jam renditions. The quiches and pastries are also hits, and there are loads of options here for those who are vegetarian including a vegetable breakfast burrito, a hummus wrap, and a grilled vegetable sandwich.

100 S Murphy Ave #1, Sunnyvale, CA 94086
(408) 245-1900
(408) 245-1900

Los Gatos Cafe

In downtown Los Gatos, you’ll find Los Gatos Cafe, a charming breakfast spot founded by two best friends who had always dreamed of opening their own restaurant. Though the first location opened almost 40 years ago, the pair has since expanded to another outpost in a more northern part of the city — fittingly named Los Gatos Cafe Uptown. The restaurant is known for its incredibly expansive menu that serves a wide array of breakfast plates, Benedicts, pancakes, scrambles, and omelets. The herb potatoes are a clear favorite, while those with a sweet tooth often gravitate toward the apricot bread French toast or the homemade, gooey cinnamon rolls.

340 N Santa Cruz Ave, Los Gatos, CA 95030
(408) 354-4647
(408) 354-4647

Southern Kitchen Los Gatos

As one of the oldest restaurants in Los Gatos, Southern Kitchen first opened more than 40 years ago in a historic building built. To this day, the brunch spot embodies a uniquely cozy and charming aura with picturesque outdoor seating. There’s no shortage of breakfast items on the menu including pancakes, waffles, omelets, and fried chicken, but the restaurant is most well-known for its Southern-style breakfast dishes, including shrimp and grits, steak and eggs, and chicken and waffles. The Country Special comes with sausage, scrambled eggs, biscuits, and gravy, while the Breakfast of Champions is the ultimate platter with two pancakes, bacon, sausage, eggs, and a choice between hashbrowns or grits. 

27 E Main St, Los Gatos, CA 95030
(408) 354-7515
(408) 354-7515
The Breakfast Club at Midtown

Bloom

Bloom Eatery offers renditions of some of the most beloved American breakfast staples, along with a variety of cocktails. Even though the restaurant opened during the peak of the pandemic, Bloom has cultivated a loyal fan base with its elegant but homey location in Santa Clara. The chicken and waffles are made with chicken thighs brined in buttermilk, paired with a Belgian waffle, and topped with spicy honey and powdered sugar. The croissant French toast — another top seller — features a freshly baked croissant dipped in batter, grilled, and served with pomegranate molasses, vanilla cream drizzle, and fruit. 

202 Saratoga Ave, Santa Clara, CA 95050
(408) 345-2667
(408) 345-2667
Bloom

Uncle John's Pancake House

Uncle John’s Pancake House first opened in Santa Clara on El Camino Real in 1965. Half a century later, the beloved Bay Area restaurant was brought back to life in Campbell with the aim to recreate the classic American diner. Today, the pancakes, waffles, omelets, and sandwiches reign supreme and don’t forget to check out the mimosas, which come in orange, pineapple, strawberry mango, guava, and seasonal flavors. Uncle John’s has since expanded to one additional location at the Alameda in San Jose, and the original founders are also the ones who opened Holder’s Country Inn in the 1960s — another Bay Area chain that’s garnered acclaim for its breakfast dishes. 

2125 S Winchester Blvd, Campbell, CA 95008
(408) 724-9835
(408) 724-9835
Uncle John’s Pancake House

K Cafe Patisserie & Tea House

If you’re looking to up your Instagram game, K Cafe is the spot to visit. With an interior that’s chock full of chic, floral, and vintage decor, visitors may feel as if they’ve teleported to a fairytale tea house. The brunch spot has a menu influenced by Asian and French delicacies including a wagyu beef Benedict and various rice and noodle dishes served with protein, vegetables, and eggs. The creative drinks are also a hit — the egg lattes and the dalgona coffee are some of the most popular coffee beverages, though there’s also an assortment of milk teas and boba drinks available.

923 S Bascom Ave, San Jose, CA 95128
(408) 900-0023
(408) 900-0023
K Cafe Patisserie & Tea House

The Breakfast Club at Midtown

As one of the most beloved brunch spots in the San Jose area, the Breakfast Club at Midtown has garnered acclaim for its variety of breakfast dishes, which are derived from family recipes that go back 30 years. Though there will almost certainly be a wait, the vibrant atmosphere and full bar with a strong lineup of morning cocktails are sure to help pass the time. Savory options like sandwiches and Benedicts are plentiful, and the restaurant serves unique sweet entrees, like banana coconut pecan waffles, raspberry cream cheese French toast, and the fan-favorite red velvet pancakes.

1432 W San Carlos St #80, San Jose, CA 95126
(408) 564-7150
(408) 564-7150
The Breakfast Club at Midtown

Bill's Café - Willow

With nine locations scattered throughout the Bay Area, Bill’s Cafe is one of the strongest players among the region’s brunch spots. Since opening its doors in 1977, the restaurant has been serving an extensive menu of breakfast favorites like omelets, skillets, and pancakes, as well as specialties that take influences from Greek and Mexican cuisine. The freshly squeezed orange juice, fruit, and baked goods also make stellar accompaniments to the breakfast plates. But for those who visit closer to the lunch hour, Bill’s also serves a variety of classic sandwiches, salads, and hearty soups. 

1115 Willow St, San Jose, CA 95125
(408) 294-1125
(408) 294-1125

The Table

At a quaint location in Willow Glen, the Table serves farm-to-table food made with seasonal ingredients. Inspired by the Gramercy Tavern in New York City, the designers behind the restaurant aimed to cultivate a modern but intimate aura, complete with ample patio dining. Along with classics like a breakfast plate and eggs Benedicts in various renditions, the restaurant is known for its creative cocktails and progressive wines. The corned beef and hash is the chef’s signature dish, a savory medley of Yukon gold potato, poblano peppers onion, egg, and hollandaise sauce. 

1110 Willow St, San Jose, CA 95125
(408) 638-7911
(408) 638-7911
The Table

Toast Cafe & Grill

Toast Cafe & Grill is a classic California brunch spot known for hearty skillets, unique toast spreads, delectable French toasts, and refreshing mimosas. Though the interior gives more of a traditional diner feel, the bustling patio exudes a liveliness that amplifies the brunch experience. The wait can get quite long, but the plentiful menu items make up for it. Some of the most beloved, must-try dishes include the carnitas skillet, bananas foster French toast, and the corned beef hash benedict. For those who like to try multiple drinks, the mimosa flight, which comes with four flavors, is a hit.

1411 Bird Ave., San Jose, CA 95125
(408) 320-1575
(408) 320-1575
Toast Cafe & Grill

EggHead Sando Café

With a plethora of egg sandwiches served on warm, freshly baked brioche buns, as well as coffees, teas, and juices, Egghead Sando Cafe specializes in quick, grab-and-go breakfasts. Some of the standout sandwiches included the Chic, which comes with hand-battered fried chicken, arugula, an over-medium egg, and spicy mayo, and the Scramble, which has fluffy scrambled eggs, chives, melted cheddar cheese, caramelized onions, and spicy mayo. The strawberry matcha latte is a fan-favorite with layers of housemade strawberry puree over fresh milk and organic premium-grade matcha. The restaurant originated in a small cafe in Cupertino but has since moved and expanded to two San Jose locations. 

519 W Capitol Expy, San Jose, CA 95136
(408) 622-8717
(408) 622-8717
EggHead Sando Café

