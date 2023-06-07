12 Stellar Spots for Brunch in the South Bay Area

Toast Cafe & Grill is a classic California brunch spot known for hearty skillets, unique toast spreads, delectable French toasts, and refreshing mimosas. Though the interior gives more of a traditional diner feel, the bustling patio exudes a liveliness that amplifies the brunch experience. The wait can get quite long, but the plentiful menu items make up for it. Some of the most beloved, must-try dishes include the carnitas skillet, bananas foster French toast, and the corned beef hash benedict. For those who like to try multiple drinks, the mimosa flight, which comes with four flavors, is a hit.