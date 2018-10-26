18 Top-Notch Burgers in the East Bay

You don’t have to travel very far to find a great burger in the East Bay — though “great,” of course, is in the eye of the beholder. From East Bay neighborhood spots to the trendy areas in Oakland and Berkeley, you can find all kinds — classic diner burgers that’ll fill you up for around $7, smash burgers that eschew maximal juiciness to offer the greatest amount of crunch, and classic burgers from pedigreed chefs. There’s even a game-changing veggie burger or two. All of them have their charms.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.