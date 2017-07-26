 clock menu more-arrow no yes
More Maps

24 Great Places to Eat and Drink Outside in San Francisco

Where to Eat and Drink Around Hayes Valley

Where to Eat and Drink in Mission Bay

A Beep’s burger Patricia Chang

20 Juicy Burgers in San Francisco

From the crispiest smashed patties to the most decadent wagyu beef, don’t miss these burgers

by Lauren Saria and Eater Staff Updated
View as Map
by Lauren Saria and Eater Staff Updated
Patricia Chang

Is there a food as beloved as the hamburger? It's a great American pastime, a symbol of summer barbecues, and all-around icon of fun. San Francisco loves a good burger just as much as the next city, and chefs around town have spent considerable time and effort on stacking up the most crave-able versions possible, resulting in a constellation of star burgers that reflect the tastes of our fair city by the bay.

From humble quarter pounders with just the pickles to wagyu and bison patties, this list covers it all. Here are the juiciest, crispiest burgers in San Francisco.

Health experts consider dining out to be a high-risk activity for the unvaccinated; it may pose a risk for the vaccinated, especially in areas with substantial COVID transmission.

Read More
Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.

1. Causwells

Copy Link
2346 Chestnut St
San Francisco, CA
(415) 447-6081
(415) 447-6081
Visit Website

Causwells’ award-winning burger is a true phenomenon in the Marina. The sizable patty has been likened to a souped-up In-N-Out Double Double, with its thin char-grilled patties and perfectly melted cheese. The house sauce and crispy onions are a particularly nice finish on this very messy endeavor.

Causwells Causwells/Facebook

Also Featured in:

2. Balboa Cafe

Copy Link
3199 Fillmore St
San Francisco, CA 94123
(415) 921-3944
(415) 921-3944
Visit Website

Opened in 1913, the historic Balboa Cafe serves its burger on a baguette, a choice that may have once raised eyebrows but has since become a classic preparation in SF. It’s available for lunch and dinner, and comes with butter lettuce, onions, pickles, and shoestring fries — with the option to add cheese, mushrooms, a fried egg, bacon, or avocado. Dine onsite and this burger comes with a side of nostalgia.

Balboa Cafe

Also Featured in:

3. Sam's

Copy Link
618 Broadway
San Francisco, CA
(415) 391-1539
(415) 391-1539
Visit Website

Of all the burgers on the list, Sam’s is likely to be held closest to San Franciscans’ hearts. Sam’s first opened its doors in 1966 and has been serving up comfort food — daily until 4 a.m., which is the key part — ever since. It's a chuck blend with cheese, lettuce, and tomato on a sesame bun.

Sam's Natasha S./Yelp

Also Featured in:

4. Gott’s Roadside

Copy Link
1 Ferry Building Ste 6
San Francisco, CA
(415) 318-3423
(415) 318-3423
Visit Website

Gott’s Roadside burger is your typical all-American-style patty, but with a little more heft. These 1/3-pound patties are made from a proprietary blend of Niman Ranch beef, and the extra-soft egg buns are sourced from Panorama Bakery. As for the secret sauce...it's a secret.

Gott’s via Gott’s

Also Featured in:

5. Pearl’s Deluxe Burger

Copy Link
708 Post St
San Francisco, CA 94109
(415) 409-6120
(415) 409-6120
Visit Website

Pearl’s is a family-run diner, named after the owner’s grandmother, that’s been around for nearly 20 years. The burgers stack up grass-fed beef, turkey, and bison, and the “deluxe” is a serious half pound, while the “mini deluxe” is a more moderate quarter pound. The Bula burger is the crowd favorite, topped with Swiss, bacon, pineapple, and teriyaki.

Pearl’s Deluxe Burger/Facebook

Also Featured in:

6. Spruce

Copy Link
3640 Sacramento St
San Francisco, CA
(415) 931-5100
(415) 931-5100
Visit Website

Spruce may be on the fancier side, but its burger is accessible to all at lunch or at the bar. The patty is made with a proprietary blend of brisket, short rib, and sirloin, and served on a housemade English muffin. Spruce touches can be seen throughout, like in the turmeric-pickled zucchini, the pickled red onion, beefsteak tomato, and thrice-cooked fries that come on the side.

The Spruce burger Spruce

Also Featured in:

7. Red's Java House

Copy Link
Pier 30
San Francisco, CA 94105
(415) 777-5626
(415) 777-5626
Visit Website

There is no other singular moment that can take the place of enjoying a sunny, windy lunch at Red’s, where time has stood still since 1955. There, the burgers (and hot dogs) are served on hefty sourdough rolls, topped with mustard, mayonnaise, pickles, and onions (no ketchup), and best enjoyed with a frosty Anchor Steam. It’s particularly hopping before and after a Giants game, when team spirit is at an all-time high.

Red’s Java House/Facebook

Also Featured in:

8. Violet's

Copy Link
2301 Clement St
San Francisco, CA 94121
(415) 682-4861
(415) 682-4861
Visit Website

Fiorella migrated its popular once-weekly burger to sister cocktail bar and tavern Violet’s when it debuted in 2018, where it can be found nightly. The napkins-required Tavern Burger is a must-order, with American cheese, bacon, spicy house sauce, pickles, and shredded lettuce.

Also Featured in:

9. Garaje

Copy Link
475 3rd St
San Francisco, CA
(415) 664-0838
(415) 664-0838
Visit Website

Garaje's Drive-In Burger is a nostalgic, juicy classic. Served with a single or double patty, for those with particularly large appetites, this one's gone from off the radar, in terms of burger acclaim, to full-on hype, so get after it quick.

Garaje

10. Marlowe

Copy Link
500 Brannan St
San Francisco, CA 94107
(415) 777-1413
(415) 777-1413
Visit Website

After an extended pandemic closure and following a change of ownership and fresh remodel, this SoMa favorite is back — burger and all. Chef Jennifer Puccio created a meaty masterpiece using a six-ounce ground beef and lamb mix, chargrilled and topped with cheddar cheese, caramelized onions, horseradish aioli, bacon, and shredded lettuce, all on an Acme bun. The lamb adds a subtle earthiness, while the horseradish brings it all alive.

The newly refreshed bar at Marlowe. Photos courtesy Drew Altizer Photography

Also Featured in:

11. Automat

Copy Link
1801 McAllister St
San Francisco, CA 94115
(415) 296-6680
(415) 296-6680
Visit Website

Pickle lovers, stand up. It would be easy to assume the Cheezy Buddy at Automat is just another solid smash but the goodness is in the details here including tart dill-pickled onions, garlicky melted cheddar cheese, and an airy milk bread bun baked fresh on-site. Don’t sleep on the fries either; they’re tinged green with a dusting of pleasantly pungent dill pickle flavoring. 

A burger with fries and a side of sauce. Lauren Saria

Also Featured in:

12. Nopa

Copy Link
560 Divisadero St
San Francisco, CA
(415) 864-8643
(415) 864-8643
Visit Website

There is no better late-night burger than the one at Nopa — the restaurant usually serves 29,000 a year, which is certainly proof. This one is wood-grilled and comes with pickled onions, little gem lettuce, and cheddar cheese if you so choose. It's the perfect barstool meal.

Nopa Ivy W./Yelp

Also Featured in:

13. The Butcher Shop by Niku Steakhouse

Copy Link
57 Division St
San Francisco, CA 94103
(415) 829-2306
(415) 829-2306
Visit Website

Niku Japanese steakhouse is known for its luxurious wagyu tasting menu. And just next door, the butcher shop is dry aging big primal cuts. You could get tomahawk steaks to cook up at home, but there’s also two bomb burgers. Blending domestic and Japanese wagyu, it’s an ultra fatty, flavorful experience.

The Butcher Shop by Niku Steakhouse

Also Featured in:

14. ABV

Copy Link
3174 16th St
San Francisco, CA
(415) 400-4748
(415) 400-4748
Visit Website

Originally called the "fuckin’ burger with spicy-ass chips," ABV chef Collin Hilton created a 1/3-pound, grass-feed beef patty with white cheddar cheese, raw red onion, shredded lettuce pickles, and a tangy special sauce, all on a Japanese sweet potato bun. Thinly-sliced jalapeño chips are served on the side, for a total of $15.

Also Featured in:

15. WesBurger 'n' More

Copy Link
2240 Mission St
San Francisco, CA
(415) 745-9371
(415) 745-9371
Visit Website

Originally from Texas, Wes Rowe broke loose on the burger scene in 2013, running a wildly popular pop-up for a few years, before moving into a prime spot on Mission at 18th. Last year, he threw out half of the menu, and started mastering the art of the smash burger: thin, crispy patties on a pillowy potato bun. The single is a 3-ounce patty, inspired by the McDonald’s quarter pounder with cheese, and only costs $6.50. The double adds on shaved red onions and special sauce for $9.50.

Smashburger from Wesburger Wes Rowe

Also Featured in:

More in Maps

16. True Laurel

Copy Link
753 Alabama St
San Francisco, CA 94110
(415) 341-0020
(415) 341-0020
Visit Website

Without getting into an existential argument about whether a burger is a sandwich and a patty melt a burger, we’ll just acknowledge that a patty melt is not the same thing as a burger. Nevertheless, True Laurel’s patty melt is a thing of beauty and well-worth seeking out when you’re craving a meaty meal. A dry-aged beef patty is grilled to crispy-edged perfection before being layered with cheese, caramelized onions, pickles, and sandwiched between two thin slices of pain de mie. But here’s the kicker: that fluffy pain de mie gets griddled in beef fat, elevating this melt to decadent heights. 

Patty melt at True Laurel Lauren Saria

Also Featured in:

17. Papa Mak's Burgers

Copy Link
3755 Noriega St
San Francisco, CA 94122
(415) 340-3171
(415) 340-3171
Visit Website

Located on Noriega out by the beach Papa Mak’s serves a menu of classics including burgers, salads, and sandwiches, but you can’t go wrong with a simple Papa Burger. It’s a thick and juicy patty buried under crisp leaf lettuce, tomato, pickles, and white onions all stuffed between a sesame seeded bun. There’s a swipe of Mak sauce, a tangy Thousand Island-type situation, involved too, which makes this just about as classic an option as they come. 

18. Hi-Way Burger & Fry

Copy Link
3853 24th St
San Francisco, CA 94114
(415) 641-6000
(415) 641-6000
Visit Website

The small children and tech millionaires of Noe Valley must have their burgers, and Hi-Way is usually hopping on the weekends (Friday night at 5 p.m. gets wild). The cute corner burger shop flips a good grass-fed patty on the flat top, along with griddled hot dogs, sweet potato fries, and Straus chocolate milk shakes. A North Beach outpost debuted in spring 2022 bringing the classic menu to the other side of town.

Burger and fries at Hi-Way Caleb Pershan

Also Featured in:

19. Bullshead Restaurant

Copy Link
840 Ulloa St
San Francisco, CA 94127
(415) 665-4350
(415) 665-4350
Visit Website

Tucked away in quiet and residential West Portal, Bullshead has been flipping burgers since 1979. It’s no frills, but the kitchen grinds its own meat daily and hand cuts its fries. They’re known for the bison burger, served open on a metal platter, with the lean meat cooked crispy at the edges, perfectly pink at center. 

BullsHead Restaurant/Facebook

Also Featured in:

20. Beep's Burgers

Copy Link
Read Review |
1051 Ocean Ave
San Francisco, CA 94112
(415) 584-2650
(415) 584-2650
Visit Website

Dating back to 1962, Beep’s is a space-age throwback. Pull up to the drive-in for the Angus-beef quarter-pound patty, with secret sauce (a mix of mayo, ketchup, paprika, and cayenne), leafy lettuce, and melted cheddar on a soft Semifreddi’s bun. Juicy, messy, hand-shaped Niman Ranch beef for only $7. The old-school burger joint is also great for crispy onion rings and Twinkie milkshakes.

Patricia Chang

Also Featured in:

More in Maps

Loading comments...

© 2022 Vox Media, Inc. All rights reserved.
Link copied to the clipboard.

1. Causwells

2346 Chestnut St, San Francisco, CA
Causwells Causwells/Facebook

Causwells’ award-winning burger is a true phenomenon in the Marina. The sizable patty has been likened to a souped-up In-N-Out Double Double, with its thin char-grilled patties and perfectly melted cheese. The house sauce and crispy onions are a particularly nice finish on this very messy endeavor.

2346 Chestnut St
San Francisco, CA
(415) 447-6081
Visit Website

2. Balboa Cafe

3199 Fillmore St, San Francisco, CA 94123
Balboa Cafe

Opened in 1913, the historic Balboa Cafe serves its burger on a baguette, a choice that may have once raised eyebrows but has since become a classic preparation in SF. It’s available for lunch and dinner, and comes with butter lettuce, onions, pickles, and shoestring fries — with the option to add cheese, mushrooms, a fried egg, bacon, or avocado. Dine onsite and this burger comes with a side of nostalgia.

3199 Fillmore St
San Francisco, CA 94123
(415) 921-3944
Visit Website

3. Sam's

618 Broadway, San Francisco, CA
Sam's Natasha S./Yelp

Of all the burgers on the list, Sam’s is likely to be held closest to San Franciscans’ hearts. Sam’s first opened its doors in 1966 and has been serving up comfort food — daily until 4 a.m., which is the key part — ever since. It's a chuck blend with cheese, lettuce, and tomato on a sesame bun.

618 Broadway
San Francisco, CA
(415) 391-1539
Visit Website

4. Gott’s Roadside

1 Ferry Building Ste 6, San Francisco, CA
Gott’s via Gott’s

Gott’s Roadside burger is your typical all-American-style patty, but with a little more heft. These 1/3-pound patties are made from a proprietary blend of Niman Ranch beef, and the extra-soft egg buns are sourced from Panorama Bakery. As for the secret sauce...it's a secret.

1 Ferry Building Ste 6
San Francisco, CA
(415) 318-3423
Visit Website

5. Pearl’s Deluxe Burger

708 Post St, San Francisco, CA 94109
Pearl’s Deluxe Burger/Facebook

Pearl’s is a family-run diner, named after the owner’s grandmother, that’s been around for nearly 20 years. The burgers stack up grass-fed beef, turkey, and bison, and the “deluxe” is a serious half pound, while the “mini deluxe” is a more moderate quarter pound. The Bula burger is the crowd favorite, topped with Swiss, bacon, pineapple, and teriyaki.

708 Post St
San Francisco, CA 94109
(415) 409-6120
Visit Website

6. Spruce

3640 Sacramento St, San Francisco, CA
The Spruce burger Spruce

Spruce may be on the fancier side, but its burger is accessible to all at lunch or at the bar. The patty is made with a proprietary blend of brisket, short rib, and sirloin, and served on a housemade English muffin. Spruce touches can be seen throughout, like in the turmeric-pickled zucchini, the pickled red onion, beefsteak tomato, and thrice-cooked fries that come on the side.

3640 Sacramento St
San Francisco, CA
(415) 931-5100
Visit Website

7. Red's Java House

Pier 30, San Francisco, CA 94105
Red’s Java House/Facebook

There is no other singular moment that can take the place of enjoying a sunny, windy lunch at Red’s, where time has stood still since 1955. There, the burgers (and hot dogs) are served on hefty sourdough rolls, topped with mustard, mayonnaise, pickles, and onions (no ketchup), and best enjoyed with a frosty Anchor Steam. It’s particularly hopping before and after a Giants game, when team spirit is at an all-time high.

Pier 30
San Francisco, CA 94105
(415) 777-5626
Visit Website

8. Violet's

2301 Clement St, San Francisco, CA 94121

Fiorella migrated its popular once-weekly burger to sister cocktail bar and tavern Violet’s when it debuted in 2018, where it can be found nightly. The napkins-required Tavern Burger is a must-order, with American cheese, bacon, spicy house sauce, pickles, and shredded lettuce.

2301 Clement St
San Francisco, CA 94121
(415) 682-4861
Visit Website

9. Garaje

475 3rd St, San Francisco, CA
Garaje

Garaje's Drive-In Burger is a nostalgic, juicy classic. Served with a single or double patty, for those with particularly large appetites, this one's gone from off the radar, in terms of burger acclaim, to full-on hype, so get after it quick.

475 3rd St
San Francisco, CA
(415) 664-0838
Visit Website

10. Marlowe

500 Brannan St, San Francisco, CA 94107
The newly refreshed bar at Marlowe. Photos courtesy Drew Altizer Photography

After an extended pandemic closure and following a change of ownership and fresh remodel, this SoMa favorite is back — burger and all. Chef Jennifer Puccio created a meaty masterpiece using a six-ounce ground beef and lamb mix, chargrilled and topped with cheddar cheese, caramelized onions, horseradish aioli, bacon, and shredded lettuce, all on an Acme bun. The lamb adds a subtle earthiness, while the horseradish brings it all alive.

500 Brannan St
San Francisco, CA 94107
(415) 777-1413
Visit Website

11. Automat

1801 McAllister St, San Francisco, CA 94115
A burger with fries and a side of sauce. Lauren Saria

Pickle lovers, stand up. It would be easy to assume the Cheezy Buddy at Automat is just another solid smash but the goodness is in the details here including tart dill-pickled onions, garlicky melted cheddar cheese, and an airy milk bread bun baked fresh on-site. Don’t sleep on the fries either; they’re tinged green with a dusting of pleasantly pungent dill pickle flavoring. 

1801 McAllister St
San Francisco, CA 94115
(415) 296-6680
Visit Website

12. Nopa

560 Divisadero St, San Francisco, CA
Nopa Ivy W./Yelp

There is no better late-night burger than the one at Nopa — the restaurant usually serves 29,000 a year, which is certainly proof. This one is wood-grilled and comes with pickled onions, little gem lettuce, and cheddar cheese if you so choose. It's the perfect barstool meal.

560 Divisadero St
San Francisco, CA
(415) 864-8643
Visit Website

13. The Butcher Shop by Niku Steakhouse

57 Division St, San Francisco, CA 94103
The Butcher Shop by Niku Steakhouse

Niku Japanese steakhouse is known for its luxurious wagyu tasting menu. And just next door, the butcher shop is dry aging big primal cuts. You could get tomahawk steaks to cook up at home, but there’s also two bomb burgers. Blending domestic and Japanese wagyu, it’s an ultra fatty, flavorful experience.

57 Division St
San Francisco, CA 94103
(415) 829-2306
Visit Website

14. ABV

3174 16th St, San Francisco, CA

Originally called the "fuckin’ burger with spicy-ass chips," ABV chef Collin Hilton created a 1/3-pound, grass-feed beef patty with white cheddar cheese, raw red onion, shredded lettuce pickles, and a tangy special sauce, all on a Japanese sweet potato bun. Thinly-sliced jalapeño chips are served on the side, for a total of $15.

3174 16th St
San Francisco, CA
(415) 400-4748
Visit Website

15. WesBurger 'n' More

2240 Mission St, San Francisco, CA
Smashburger from Wesburger Wes Rowe

Originally from Texas, Wes Rowe broke loose on the burger scene in 2013, running a wildly popular pop-up for a few years, before moving into a prime spot on Mission at 18th. Last year, he threw out half of the menu, and started mastering the art of the smash burger: thin, crispy patties on a pillowy potato bun. The single is a 3-ounce patty, inspired by the McDonald’s quarter pounder with cheese, and only costs $6.50. The double adds on shaved red onions and special sauce for $9.50.

2240 Mission St
San Francisco, CA
(415) 745-9371
Visit Website

Related Maps

16. True Laurel

753 Alabama St, San Francisco, CA 94110
Patty melt at True Laurel Lauren Saria

Without getting into an existential argument about whether a burger is a sandwich and a patty melt a burger, we’ll just acknowledge that a patty melt is not the same thing as a burger. Nevertheless, True Laurel’s patty melt is a thing of beauty and well-worth seeking out when you’re craving a meaty meal. A dry-aged beef patty is grilled to crispy-edged perfection before being layered with cheese, caramelized onions, pickles, and sandwiched between two thin slices of pain de mie. But here’s the kicker: that fluffy pain de mie gets griddled in beef fat, elevating this melt to decadent heights. 

753 Alabama St
San Francisco, CA 94110
(415) 341-0020
Visit Website

17. Papa Mak's Burgers

3755 Noriega St, San Francisco, CA 94122

Located on Noriega out by the beach Papa Mak’s serves a menu of classics including burgers, salads, and sandwiches, but you can’t go wrong with a simple Papa Burger. It’s a thick and juicy patty buried under crisp leaf lettuce, tomato, pickles, and white onions all stuffed between a sesame seeded bun. There’s a swipe of Mak sauce, a tangy Thousand Island-type situation, involved too, which makes this just about as classic an option as they come. 

3755 Noriega St
San Francisco, CA 94122
(415) 340-3171
Visit Website

18. Hi-Way Burger & Fry

3853 24th St, San Francisco, CA 94114
Burger and fries at Hi-Way Caleb Pershan

The small children and tech millionaires of Noe Valley must have their burgers, and Hi-Way is usually hopping on the weekends (Friday night at 5 p.m. gets wild). The cute corner burger shop flips a good grass-fed patty on the flat top, along with griddled hot dogs, sweet potato fries, and Straus chocolate milk shakes. A North Beach outpost debuted in spring 2022 bringing the classic menu to the other side of town.

3853 24th St
San Francisco, CA 94114
(415) 641-6000
Visit Website

19. Bullshead Restaurant

840 Ulloa St, San Francisco, CA 94127
BullsHead Restaurant/Facebook

Tucked away in quiet and residential West Portal, Bullshead has been flipping burgers since 1979. It’s no frills, but the kitchen grinds its own meat daily and hand cuts its fries. They’re known for the bison burger, served open on a metal platter, with the lean meat cooked crispy at the edges, perfectly pink at center. 

840 Ulloa St
San Francisco, CA 94127
(415) 665-4350
Visit Website

20. Beep's Burgers

1051 Ocean Ave, San Francisco, CA 94112
Read Review |
Patricia Chang

Dating back to 1962, Beep’s is a space-age throwback. Pull up to the drive-in for the Angus-beef quarter-pound patty, with secret sauce (a mix of mayo, ketchup, paprika, and cayenne), leafy lettuce, and melted cheddar on a soft Semifreddi’s bun. Juicy, messy, hand-shaped Niman Ranch beef for only $7. The old-school burger joint is also great for crispy onion rings and Twinkie milkshakes.

1051 Ocean Ave
San Francisco, CA 94112
(415) 584-2650
Visit Website

Related Maps