12 Vibrant Caribbean Restaurants Around the Bay Area

One might dismiss the Bay Area when it comes to exploring the diversity of Caribbean cuisine. But if you look to small, independent restaurants, there’s a vibrant Caribbean food scene. Some of the up-and-coming destinations are food trucks like the Bussdown, a Jamaican concept by Mike Woods and Solomon “Chef Swoop” Johnson, who just won the inaugural season of Chopped 420.

Until recently, few people appreciated the nuance in food from different Caribbean islands, says Trey Epps, chef de cuisine at Red Rooster Overtown in Miami. “I think Caribbean cuisine gets a bad rap because people don’t know what it is. They think of it as whatever they get on a cruise: grilled fish or chicken with jerk seasoning and rice and peas and fruit salsa,” says Epps, who hails from Trinidad. Today, in the wake of the Black Lives Matter movement and bestselling African cookbooks, there’s a growing desire to understand the African foodways and colonial influences from the Netherlands, France, Portugal, Spain, and the UK that shape each island.

As the days get colder, add some sunshine to your life by visiting one of these Bay Area Caribbean dining spots.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.