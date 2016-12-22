 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Dishes from Four Kings restaurant in San Francisco.
Four Kings, one of the year’s most anticipated new restaurants, opens in mid-March in Chinatown.
Patricia Chang

15 Scintillating Chinese Restaurants in San Francisco

The best soup dumplings, Cantonese barbecue, and hand-pulled noodles across San Francisco

by Eater Staff Updated
Four Kings, one of the year’s most anticipated new restaurants, opens in mid-March in Chinatown.
| Patricia Chang
by Eater Staff Updated

Home to the only Chinese restaurant in the United States to hold a Michelin star, San Francisco boasts a rich lineage of noodle houses, dim sum parlors, and restaurants doing the myriad Chinese regional cuisines proud. It’s a dynamic time for chefs and cooks preparing Chinese food in the city, chefs who highlight everything from the comfort food of Asian American youth to those holding it down at family restaurants. All of the businesses here showcase the finest fare in San Francisco, not only the sheer variety including Xinjiang province cumin lamb and gorgeous Peking-style duck.

Hakka Restaurant 客家山莊

Often described as a kind of soulful cousin to Cantonese food, the cuisine of China’s migratory Hakka people abounds with pickled vegetables and slow-cooked meats. This homey Outer Richmond restaurant is a great place to get hooked on rustic, comforting flavors. Must-order dishes include salt-baked chicken, clams stir-fried with basil, and braised pork belly with shrimp paste.

4401 Cabrillo St, San Francisco, CA 94121
(415) 876-6898
(415) 876-6898
The outside of a restaurant.
Hakka Restaurant doesn’t mess around when it comes to braised pork belly.
Google Maps

Old Mandarin Islamic Restaurant 老北京

On cold nights prior to the pandemic, many of the regulars who’d crowd the small, scruffy dining room at Old Mandarin Islamic would order one of the spicy Beijing-style hot pots. In general, the restaurant, which specializes in Chinese Muslim cuisine, is a great place to feast on lamb — stir-fried with cumin, braised, or boiled in a clay pot. Chile-heads will want to test their endurance against the side dish/condiment known as la si ni, or “spice you to death.”

3132 Vicente St, San Francisco, CA 94116
(415) 564-3481
(415) 564-3481
A photo of food. Patricia Chang

Yuanbao Jiaozi 元寶餃子

A perennial Sunset favorite, this dumpling shop on Irving Street has often held an “if you know you know” reputation. No longer, as the popularity of its expertly-made xiao long bao has exploded into the public arena. It was only a matter of time before legions arrived for a seat at this simple shop. Try the beef noodle soup if an array of dumplings won’t suffice.

2110 Irving St (at 22nd Ave), San Francisco, CA 94122
(415) 702-6506
(415) 702-6506

House of Pancakes 餡餅之家

This no-frills northern Chinese spot in Parkside specializes in flaky scallion- and sesame seed-flecked pancakes, often rolled up with thinly sliced beef or scrambled eggs. It’s a carb-fest here: the dumplings and hand-pulled noodles are also pretty great.

937 Taraval, San Francisco, CA 94116
(415) 681-8388
(415) 681-8388
Exterior of House of Pancakes Gary Stevens/Flickr

Sichuan Home

Head to this Geary Street restaurant for, as the name indicates, Sichuan cuisine including the red-tinged Chef’s Special Fish Stew that’s heated tableside, and lamb chops encrusted in cumin. Those with an affection for offal can try pan-fried pig intestine, tripe in red chile sauce, and spicy pig brain.

5037 Geary Blvd, San Francisco, CA 94118
(415) 221-3288
(415) 221-3288

San Tung Chinese Restaurant 山東小館

There’s a reason this west side restaurant had a sister restaurant literally next door called San Tung 2 for years. On any old weekday there’ll be a line at this fried chicken hotspot, and the restaurant stays lit way past sundown as fans hang around lazy susans downing tea and working through green beans, stir-frys, and that all-powerful crispy, sweet, spicy fried chicken.

1031 Irving St (btwn 11th & 12th Ave), San Francisco, CA 94122
(415) 242-0828
(415) 242-0828
Food at San Tung. Paolo Bicchieri

Beijing Restaurant 北京小館

How lucky is San Francisco to have a Beijing restaurant whose whole reason for being isn’t its duck? Instead, regulars at this Excelsior mainstay mostly come for the kitchen’s northern Chinese dough-based dishes: chewy hand-made noodles; big, Beijing-style crepes and pancakes; and little stir-fried flour balls.

1801 Alemany Blvd, San Francisco, CA 94112
(415) 333-8182
(415) 333-8182
Beijing Restaurant/Facebook

Gourmet Carousel

After closing in July 2022, the longtime Pacific Heights Chinese restaurant Gourmet Carousel reopened in April 2023 under slightly new owners. At the helm: the children of original owners BoHing Ko and his wife Sai Ko, who ran the restaurant for nearly four decades. The business is back for both lunch and dinner offering dishes including Hakka chicken soup, honey walnut shrimp, and Singapore-style fried rice noodles for dine-in and takeout.

1559 Franklin St, San Francisco, CA 94109
(415) 771-2044
(415) 771-2044
Dianne de Guzman

HK Lounge Bistro

Fans of Hong Kong Lounge II mourned its loss when a fire took out the Geary Boulevard restaurant in 2019, but it returned in 2023 with a new location in SoMa (albeit with a slightly different name). Favorites such as the restaurant’s crispy baked pork buns and steamed har gow are still on the menu but diners should venture into other dishes, such as the glazed coffee baby back ribs or whole roasted duck with plum sauce, for more filling options.

1136 Folsom St, San Francisco, CA 94103
(415) 668-8802
(415) 668-8802
Soup dumpings at HK Lounge Bistro
Lauren Saria

Hing Lung Company 興隆燒臘肉食公司

This Cantonese barbecue shop’s crackly-skinned roast pig and succulent, honey-brushed char siu — served either on its own or as part of a rice plate — make for some of the most luxurious bites in the city. For most of Hing Lung’s existence, delivery was never an option, but during the pandemic, co-owner Eric Cheung signed onto delivery apps under the moniker Go Duck Yourself, though of course customers can still walk up and order takeout.

1261 Stockton St, San Francisco, CA 94133
(415) 397-5521
(415) 397-5521

China Live

The casual first-floor market restaurant in George Chen’s massive, multi-venue complex is known for customer favorites like its crisp-bottomed sheng jian bao and Beijing duck sesame pockets. The rest of the menu offers everything from fried scallion bread and butter garlic noodles to Dongbei-style long potstickers. While you’re there, might as well stock up on condiments made at the restaurant.

644 Broadway, San Francisco, CA 94133
(415) 788-8188
(415) 788-8188
Beef noodle soup at China Live China Live/Facebook

606

The corner of Broadway and Columbus Avenue in San Francisco popped off in a big way at the end of February when 606 took over the location, redesigning the interior and adding all kinds of loveliness to the former New Sun Hong Kong restaurant menu. Now there’s salt-and-pepper pork chop from talent who cut their teeth at R&G Lounge, Washington Bakery, and more.

606 Broadway, San Francisco, California 94133
(415) 956-3338
(415) 956-3338
Food at 606. Paolo Bicchieri

Mister Jiu's

Chef Brandon Jew’s ambitious Chinese American restaurant in the heart of Chinatown continues to shine, retaining its status as the only Michelin-starred Chinatown restaurant. Though Jew has gone on to introduce a number of new projects, from spinoffs to a cookbook, Mister Jiu’s is the original favorite and now serves a prix fixe menu with the option to add on banquet-style plates including the roast duck platter with peanut butter hoisin.

28 Waverly Pl, San Francisco, CA 94108
(415) 857-9688
(415) 857-9688
Patricia Chang

Four Kings

One of San Francisco’s most titanic pop-ups opens the doors its first permanent location on Commercial Street in Chinatown on Thursday, March 14, bringing mapo spaghetti and chile crisp pig head to the neighborhood in a major way. Unlike in its pop-up phase, though, the physical location allows for clay pot, wok, and an expanded beverage menu, too, including beers from Asia and plenty of shochu.

710 Commercial Street, San Francisco, California 94108
Clay pot rice with Chinese sausage and bacon — with a yolk in the center — from Four Kings restaurant in San Francisco. Patricia Chang

Harborview Restaurant & Bar 凱悅匯

Run by members of the R&G Lounge crew, Harborview is more than just a swanky banquet space with views of the water. It’s also serving some of the tastiest dim sum in the city, turning out consistently solid versions of all the standards, from har gow to siu mai to baked barbecue pork buns. The restaurant has an extensive takeout menu that includes dim sum, family-style entrees, and prix-fixe meals — and even Dungeness crab.

4 Embarcadero Center, Street Level, San Francisco, CA 94111
(415) 399-1200
(415) 399-1200
Lauren Saria

