Chocolate squares in rows.
Topogato Chocolate’s black sesame gianduja with apricot jam.
Topogato

10 Sweet Spots to Pick Up Quality Chocolate in San Francisco

The city’s finest cacao crafters, from brick and mortar legends to popup phenomenons

by Paolo Bicchieri and Becky Duffett Updated
Topogato Chocolate’s black sesame gianduja with apricot jam.
| Topogato
by Paolo Bicchieri and Becky Duffett Updated

San Francisco has earned a reputation — and a well-deserved one — for zany, innovative desserts and chocolates and chocolatiers in the city are no less pioneering, with a history traced through gold mines and fermentation experimentation. It’s worth reminding that the Bay Area at large has players and dreamers scattered throughout: Kimberly Yang’s Formosa in Oakland, and Malena López-Maggi’s The Xocolate Bar, and Amelia Garcia’s Casa de Chocolates in Berkeley. Here are 10 expert candy casters producing or stocking quality chocolates in San Francisco.

Health experts consider dining out to be a high-risk activity for the unvaccinated; it may pose a risk for the vaccinated, especially in areas with substantial COVID transmission.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.

1. The Original Ghirardelli Ice Cream and Chocolate Shop

900 North Point St Ste F301
San Francisco, CA 94109
(415) 474-3938
(415) 474-3938
The oldest continuously run chocolate factory in the United States dates back to the Gold Rush, though it’s now owned by Lindt, a massive international company. Their chocolate is contestable at times, but it’s the destination chocolate company in San Francisco. A warm day spent at Ghirardelli Square with the iconic hot fudge sundae is tough to top.

Ghirardelli Square at night Ghirardelli Square

2. XOX Truffles

754 Columbus Ave
San Francisco, CA 94133
(415) 421-4814
(415) 421-4814
This North Beach truffle shop has supplied locals and tourists with chocolate since 1997, and owner Jean-Marc Gorce hands over any coffee or hot chocolate with a free sample. Fans love the dark chocolate dusted in cocoa, rolled toasted hazelnuts, soaked in cognac, and as of 2021 three vegan options, too.

Truffles from XOX Truffles XOX Truffles

3. Recchiuti Confections at the Ferry Building

Ferry Building, One San Francisco Bay Trail #30
San Francisco, CA 94111
(415) 834-9494
(415) 834-9494
Michael Recchiuti is a former musician turned confectioner, who set up shop in the Ferry Building in 1997 (the same year that his friend Scharffenberger blazed onto the local chocolate scene). He’s known for smooth and powerful dark chocolates inflected with fresh ingredients from the farmers’ market, from the lilt of lemon verbena to heady pink peppercorns.

Valentine’s chocolates from Recchiuti Recchiuti Confections

4. Socola Chocolatier

535 Folsom St
San Francisco, CA 94105
(415) 400-4071
(415) 400-4071
Sisters Wendy and Susan Lieu set up shop in SoMa in 2014. The chocolates and truffles rely on local Guittard chocolate and Straus dairy, feature many of their favorite Vietnamese flavors, and come in minty fresh boxes stamped with a super cute alpaca.

Chocolate box from Socola Socola Chocolatier

5. Topogato

320 Fillmore St
San Francisco, CA 94117
Topogato’s buddy comedy-in-the-making owners Simon Brown and Beau Monroe keep dishing out delectable delights. Brown’s talent shines through their creations, like coconut passionfruit bars that look more like art pieces than candies, and Monroe’s keen eye for design makes them thoughtful gifts for the Valentine’s and beyond. The business is entirely online, but pickup is available at Lower Haight shop Her Urban Herbs. They also ship nationwide.

Truffles from Topogato
Truffles from Topogato

6. Kokak Chocolates

3901 18th St
San Francisco, CA 94114
(415) 757-0409
(415) 757-0409
Kokak is the newest addition to this list, opening post-pandemic in 2020. And thank goodness — the Castro could use a fresh new storefront, especially one with such sweet treats. Kokak means “ribbit” in the Filipino language, and chocolatier Carol Gancia plays up childhood nostalgia with chocolate frogs and pond leaves in her tropical designs.

Chocolate frog from Kokak Kokak Chocolates

7. Dandelion Chocolate

740 Valencia St
San Francisco, CA 94110
(415) 349-0942
(415) 349-0942
Dandelion was one of the first in San Francisco to make bean-to-bar not only stylish, but massively successful. The company has been embroiled in claims of all kinds of dramas, and the workers successfully unionized in 2021. The Valencia Street shop is still closed for indoor seating, but the to-go hot chocolate now supports the union, an added bonus.

Dandelion Chocolate

8. Chocolate Covered

4069 24th St
San Francisco, CA 94114
(415) 641-8123
(415) 641-8123
This small shop in Noe Valley has been around since 1994, and has been wall-to-wall with craft chocolate ever since. Owner Jack Epstein doesn’t make chocolate, and he doesn’t shape chocolate, he just stocks chocolate, in an astonishing selection — he says that at any given time, he has more than 1,000 different bars from around the world. He also makes custom blue-and-white tins featuring SF street signs.

Front sign at Chocolate Covered Chocolate Covered

9. Feve Artisan Chocolatier

2222 Palou Ave
San Francisco, CA 94124
(415) 813-6000
(415) 813-6000
Shawn Williams is a former chef turned chocolatier, working out of a small operation in the Bayview. He’s known for his sea salt caramel, tucked into dark modern boxes, which can be spotted at many markets, bakeries, and coffee shops. But there’s also a retail shop attached to his facility, if fans want to go straight to the source.

Dandelion Chocolate

10. J Street Chocolate

1572 Thomas Ave
San Francisco, CA 94124
Recovering tech worker Julia Street wants chocolate lovers to remember two things: chocolate is a fermented food, and chocolate farmers deserve more than they’ve got. Her bars are tinkerings in chocolatiering gone right, incorporating ingredients from miso to beer, and are available at Gratta Wines or for delivery. Address is for scheduled pickup only.

Piv Snacks Bar from J Street Chocolate.
Piv Snacks Bar from J Street Chocolate.
J Street Chocolate

