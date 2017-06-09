13 Strong Cocktail Bars in the East Bay

The finest places to drink cocktails in Oakland, Berkeley, and beyond

The East Bay cocktail scene is thriving and beyond serving up the classics, many of the bars are experimenting with ingredients and flavors in exciting ways. And unlike neighboring San Francisco, many of the bars in the sunny side of the Bay have the benefit of ample outdoor seating. Check out these 13 spots that can serve a decently stiff drink, from Albany to downtown Oakland.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.