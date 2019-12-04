15 Festive Cookies in San Francisco

San Francisco has legendary sourdough and excellent croissants, but for everyday afternoon cravings, it’s wise to know where the best cookies are lurking around town. Sure, it’s possible to pick up a chocolate chip cookie in nearly any coffee shop, but there are only a few spots that treat the classic right and hand it over warm. A couple of dedicated cookie shops mean serious business, and focus on all cookies, all the time. Plus, a dozen other bakeries happen to have strong contenders, even if they’re tucked away in the back of a big case.

From old-school Italian bakeries and Mexican panaderias to new spots playing with crushed cookies and cereal, there’s a cookie out there for every palate. Here are the 15 places to find the most festive cookies in San Francisco.

Health experts consider dining out to be a high-risk activity for the unvaccinated; the latest data about the delta variant indicates that it may pose a low-to-moderate risk for the vaccinated, especially in areas with substantial transmission. The latest CDC guidance is here; find a COVID-19 vaccination site here.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.