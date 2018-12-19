Where to Find Flawlessly Flaky and Buttery Croissants in the San Francisco Bay Area

Is it even the weekend without a coffee and a croissant? Before you brave a long line and start wondering if you’ll fade away before you get a latte, know what to order. The best croissants are always worth the wait: satisfying with an explosion of crisp crumbs and a soft and airy interior. Fortunately in the Bay Area, there are many places where you can get your fix. Here are the most flaky and buttery croissants in San Francisco and beyond, called out by the best one to order off each menu.