10 Excellent Dim Sum Destinations in San Francisco

If you ask us, the best dim sum is the dim sum right in front of you. But in a city with as many top-notch destinations for delicate soup dumplings, plump shu mai, and fragrant lotus leaf-wrapped sticky rice as San Francisco, choosing a dim sum spot is a little more complicated than that. These restaurants cater to just about any kind of dim sum mood, whether that means ordering a bundle of dumplings to take to the park, hitting a well-worn local institution, or getting a little dressed up for a big weekend meal with the whole crew. Here are 10 excellent options for dim sum across San Francisco.

