The times may be a-changing, but at least a handful of San Francisco diners remain, comfortably and without pretense, stubbornly stuck in time. These restaurants are a casual refuge for out-of-towners, solo diners, and anyone wanting to wrap their hands around a thick and never-empty mug of coffee. Which isn’t to say San Francisco’s diners strike only one note — on the contrary, this city’s diners reflect the diversity of the 7x7’s own residents serving bulgogi beef hash brown sandwiches, Portuguese caldo verde soup, and, yes, classic American breakfast plates stacked high with pancakes and greasy strips of bacon. Whatever you’re craving along with a double serving of nostalgia, try these 12 San Francisco diners that stand the test of time.