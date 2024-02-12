10 Tried-and-True East Bay Dive Bars for a Boozy Night Out

The dive bar is difficult to define. Everyone has their own ideal version, and sometimes other bars just don’t match up. This East Bay dive bar list doesn’t strive to list every favorite; instead, use this as a guide to find a favorite to make your own. There’s the cozy home feel of Schmidt’s Pub in Albany, where board games can be played by the fireplace; Warehouse Cafe offers quirkiness in the form of polar bears in display cases; and the karaoke nights at Mel-O-Dee Cocktails attract local wannabe singers looking for their moment to shine. Whatever dive bar you’re looking for, the East Bay has you covered.

