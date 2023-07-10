Join the Party at These Fabulous Drag Brunches From Sacramento to San Jose

The drag brunch tradition is thriving at these San Francisco Bay Area bars and restaurants

Drag brunches aren’t new, but thanks in part to the success of RuPaul’s Drag Race, they’ve exploded in popularity. Today, many bars and restaurants throughout the Bay Area serve waffles, mimosas, and other traditional brunch fare, with a side of laughs, ferocity, and drag performances.

Drag plays a rich part in San Francisco’s history, beginning with Finocchio’s, the North Beach club that featured cabaret-style drag shows from 1936 until the club’s closure in 1999. The tradition continues with drag brunches attracting diverse and enthusiastic audiences at venues including bars, restaurants, breweries, and comedy clubs.

Here are 12 Bay Area venues where you can enjoy a decadent weekend brunch and watch local drag queens deliver singing, dancing, and comedy realness.