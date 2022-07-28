Share All sharing options for: 12 Don’t-Miss Dumpling Destinations in San Jose and the South Bay

From xiao long bao to siu mai to momo and more, the South Bay offers a galore of juicy and flavorful dumplings

Whether they’re fried, steamed, baked, or boiled, dumplings can be enjoyed myriad ways. From classic dim sum variations like siu mai or har gow, or the slurp-worthy, soupy takes on these bite-sized packages, the South Bay Area boasts a variety of quality, handmade dumplings. The making of these filled pockets is respected almost as an art form — with incredible attention to detail when it comes to the folds and fillings, the chewy texture of the buns, the crispiness of the bottoms, and even the dipping sauces.

Here are the standout spots in the South Bay Area where you can find assortments of handcrafted dumplings.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.