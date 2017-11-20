Share All sharing options for: Where to Feast on Dungeness Crab in the Bay Area

Despite delays in the Bay Area’s commercial crab fishing season, hauls of Dungeness crab from the northern coast started hitting Bay Area restaurants and seafood markets in December. That sweet, sweet crustacean meat is now scuttling onto plates all around town, in the form of crab cakes, risottos, salads, chowders, and more. Here are 28 of the finest places to feast on fresh, locally caught Dungeness crab, whether it's a whole steamed crab, or another crab-focused preparation. Either way, arm yourself with the crackers and drawn butter, because we're going in.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.