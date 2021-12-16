14 Buzzy Coffee Cocktails Around San Francisco and the East Bay

There are some who would argue that espresso martinis — yes, the confounding combination of uppers (caffeine) and downers (alcohol) that’s best known for being “boozy, creamy, [and] cloying,” at least according to the New York Times — are experiencing a renaissance. But on behalf of all coffee-loving San Franciscans, we’d like to alert the Internet that this city has always loved the espresso martini and has a long history of making excellent coffee cocktails.

To underscore the point, and to encourage you to experience the breadth of this city’s coffee-tinged cocktails for yourself, we’ve gathered up a selection of the city’s most intriguing ones, from local favorites to playful riffs to entirely inventive takes. Here are 14 choice coffee cocktails around San Francisco and the East Bay.

Health experts consider dining out to be a high-risk activity for the unvaccinated; it may pose a risk for the vaccinated, especially in areas with substantial COVID transmission.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.