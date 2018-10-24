The Bay Area has long been a center of Filipino culture and cuisine and today’s Filipino food scene in San Francisco and the East Bay is an exciting mix of old and new: you’ll find everything from classic “turo turo” steam table spots to new-school, fine-dining options pushing the boundaries. Some of these restaurants have brought Filipino flavors to trendy neighborhoods in Oakland and San Francisco; others have been feeding long-established Filipino communities in cities like Hayward and San Leandro for years. (Of course, we’d be remiss not to mention the Daly City area, which has the highest concentration of Filipinos in the country. Here’s a separate map dedicated to the deliciousness you’ll find there.

These 13 Filipino restaurants in San Francisco and the East Bay are a good starting point for showing the breadth and depth of the area’s Filipino restaurant scene.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.