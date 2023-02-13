10 Fine Dining Restaurants for Celebrating Special Occasions in San Francisco

With a whopping 51 Michelin-starred restaurants scattered across the Bay Area, it pretty much goes without saying that the San Francisco fine dining scene lacks very little if anything at all. And to keep these restaurants in business, there is, of course, a not insignificant subset of diners who hunger for multi-course tasting menus featuring dishes crowned with caviar and buried under thick slabs of uni. But whether you’re a regular guest at this genre of food establishment or looking to expand your dining horizons with a big, ball-out meal, it can be hard to discern which places rise to the level of being the cream of this already-decadent crop. Let this map guide you to 10 of San Francisco’s finest fine-dining restaurants.

Health experts consider dining out to be a high-risk activity for the unvaccinated; it may pose a risk for the vaccinated, especially in areas with substantial COVID transmission.