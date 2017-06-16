The 12 Treasures of Fisherman’s Wharf Food and Drink Scene

As San Francisco gets a taste of that apocalyptic heat, one has to wonder if there’s any way to enjoy these latter days? Stay safe, first and foremost, but since heading outdoors to a cool area is one way to beat the heat according to the Red Cross, why not grab a bite to eat down by the water? Fisherman’s Wharf is a veritable gem, especially for those who have already written it off as too touristy and never actually ventured down.

There are relatively new additions to the area, like Filipino restaurant Abacá, and the oldie goldies like the city’s last standing In-N-Out — the same outpost that kept it spicy during the worst of the pandemic by refusing to follow vaccine mandates. As the summer turns to fall, head to these 12 Fisherman’s Wharf restaurants before any smoke descends on the Paris of the West.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.