The 12 Treasures of Fisherman’s Wharf Food and Drink Scene

These are the gems worth visiting on the water

by Carolyn Alburger, Eater Staff, and Paolo Bicchieri Updated
As San Francisco gets a taste of that apocalyptic heat, one has to wonder if there’s any way to enjoy these latter days? Stay safe, first and foremost, but since heading outdoors to a cool area is one way to beat the heat according to the Red Cross, why not grab a bite to eat down by the water? Fisherman’s Wharf is a veritable gem, especially for those who have already written it off as too touristy and never actually ventured down.

There are relatively new additions to the area, like Filipino restaurant Abacá, and the oldie goldies like the city’s last standing In-N-Out — the same outpost that kept it spicy during the worst of the pandemic by refusing to follow vaccine mandates. As the summer turns to fall, head to these 12 Fisherman’s Wharf restaurants before any smoke descends on the Paris of the West.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.
If you book a reservation through an Eater link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics policy.

Palette Tea House & Dim Sum

Yes, there’s excellent dim sum to be had right in the heart of Ghirardelli Square, from the team behind Koi Palace and Dragon Beaux, the legendary Ng brothers. Tourists or not, customers are almost certain to order a steamer of the multi-colored xiao long bao (soup dumplings) alongside the equally Instagrammable fried taro puffs crafted to resemble black swans. You can also rely on Palette’s pedigreed dim sum chefs to put out solid versions of all the classics, from har gow and barbecue pork buns to pan-fried radish cakes.

900 North Point St b201, San Francisco, CA 94109
A steamer of vegetarian dumplings at Palette Patricia Chang

Buena Vista Cafe

The Buena Vista, which opened in 1916, has the kind of charm that only a century-old bar can provide. The bar’s famous Irish Coffee has been a thing since it was first concocted in 1952 and, allegedly, it still serves the exact same recipe of hot coffee, Irish whiskey, sugar, and aged cream.

2765 Hyde St, San Francisco, CA
Gary Danko

This longtime fine-dining institution near Ghirardelli Square continues to offer its famed risottos and decadent desserts. Head to the bar and order a la carte from the menu: the cheese cart, trio of creme brulee, and souffle are all best in class. Level up with caviar service, if you’re feeling ritzy.

800 North Pt, San Francisco, CA
Chocolate souffle
Gary Danko

Cafe de Casa

Cafe de Casa is a Brazilian-owned cafe wit all manner of Brazilian street food: açai made with guardana, classic pastries like enroladinho (coconut bread filled with cheese), and coxinha (breaded dough filled with shredded chicken and cream cheese). Other highlights: pour-over coffee and seriously spicy hot sauce.

2701 Leavenworth St, San Francisco, CA
Coxinha
Cafe de Casa/Facebook

In-N-Out Burger

Enjoying the distinction of being the only In-N-Out within San Francisco city limits often makes this location the sole reason for locals to go to the Wharf. It’s a constantly bustling environment, filled with hungry tourists from all over the world, and locals from all walks of life. Check out a typical afternoon at California’s favorite burger chain, and head down for a double double.

333 Jefferson St, San Francisco, CA
The front door of In-N-Out Burger at Fisherman’s Wharf, including the restaurant’s yellow, triangular awning and iconic yellow, red, and white sign. Patricia Chang

Scoma's Restaurant

Literally sitting on the dock of the bay, Scoma’s is a gem that has been around since 1965, and it has its own fishing boat for salmon and crabs. Despite the tenure, its managed to upgrade the cocktail program and menu quite a bit. This is a top tier choice for a sit-down fancy-ish dinner somewhere on Fisherman’s Wharf. (Check out the making of their “lazy man’s cioppino” here.)

1965 Al Scoma Way, San Francisco, CA
Shellfish platter at Scoma’s Scoma’s/Facebook

Surisan

San Francisco’s Korean food scene has only recently started to grow, but if you are craving pajun, jook, or bibimbap, this spot has solid versions of all of the above. Owners Steven and Jiyeon Choi — who also own Kitchen Story, Sweet Maple, and a few other Bay Area neighborhood staples — have created a very decent American-style brunch including popovers, sweet-spicy “Millionaire’s” bacon, and super-thick blueberry-stuffed French toast.

505 Beach St, San Francisco, CA
Spicy seafood soup at Surisan Surisan/Facebook

Tanguito

This Argentinian food truck (slash empanada counter) serves some of the area’s tastiest and most reasonably priced food. It’s best known for its flaky, Argentinian-style baked empanadas and its massive, chimichurri-topped burger (low-key one of the better burgers in the city), but you can also grab a seat in the little covered dining area and enjoy a heartier sit-down dinner — say, a grilled steak over saffron rice.

2850 Jones St, San Francisco, CA 94133
Tanguito

The Codmother

England-born Suzanne Acevedo knows her way around a fryer. She founded this humble food truck and trailer in 2011 because she missed the fish ‘n’ chips from her homeland. Now she’s serving some of the best food on the Wharf, and some of the best fish tacos in San Francisco.

496 Beach St, San Francisco, CA
Krispy Krunchy Chicken

One of the few stand-alone Krispy Krunchy locations that isn’t embedded inside a gas station convenience store, this Southern-style fried chicken chain has been a welcome addition to the Wharf. Well-seasoned, unfailingly crunchy skin — hence the name — and sweet honey biscuits are the hallmarks here.

2660 Mason St, San Francisco, CA 94133
Krispy Krunchy Chicken Krispy Krunchy Chicken

Fog Harbor Fish House

Fog Harbor is a tourist trap to be sure, but with its prime spot on Pier 39, large outdoor dining space boasting views of the bay and bridge, and over-the-top seafood feasts, it offers a fun time for everyone. Tie on a bib for sourdough bread bowls brimming with clam chowder and piled with lump Dungeness crab meat, its specialty, and go big with lobster tails, a whole Dungeness crab, or surf and turf.

39 pier, San Francisco, CA 94133
Fog Harbor Fish House/Facebook

Abacá

Noticed a deluge of ube-purple cocktails populating your Instagram feed in recent years? Thank Abacá for its part in making jaws drop with its $16 drinks (including a snappy nonalcoholic calamansi daquiri). The restaurant joined the Wharf’s lineup of must-hit restaurants in late 2021 and gained loads of fans for its renditions of sisig fried rice and pork lumpia.

2700 Jones St, San Francisco, CA 94133
A burger with fries.
Chorizo burger on a Dutch crunch roll with garlic aioli and Uncle Anni’s fries at Abacá.
Abacá

Related Maps